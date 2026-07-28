Abundia Global Impact Group Announces Completion of the Process Design Package with Alterra Energy

Completion of key engineering milestone advances development of the Company's planned waste plastics-to-fuels and chemicals facility

HOUSTON, TX, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc. (NYSE American: AGIG) (“Abundia” or the “Company”), a low-carbon energy solutions company focused on converting biomass and plastics waste into high-value low-carbon fuels, today announces Alterra Energy (“Alterra”) delivered its process design package (PDP). The PDP establishes the site-specific engineering design basis for the deployment of Alterra's proprietary plastics liquefaction technology at Abundia's Cedar Port facility, providing the foundation for the next phase of engineering and project execution.

“This is another important milestone achieved on our way to completion of the engineering package. Alterra has delivered the PDP on schedule, which enables the Company to maintain momentum and advance this phase of the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) to completion,” said Ed Gillespie, Abundia Chief Executive Officer. “The next steps in the technical package will be the expansion of the FEED by integrating Topsoe’s HydroFlex™ upgrading technology with Alterra’s technology into one seamless technology and engineering system."

Completion of the PDP marks an important milestone in advancing the FEED for Abundia's planned 80,000 tons-per-annum waste plastics-to-fuels-and-chemicals facility at Cedar Port in Baytown, Texas. In the next phase of engineering, Alterra's proprietary plastics liquefaction technology will integrate with Topsoe's HydroFlex™ upgrading technology into a single commercial design package. The integrated FEED program is being facilitated by Nexus PMG, as Owner's Engineer, and Burns & McDonnell, Abundia’s FEED Engineering partner, providing the engineering foundation for project execution, procurement, financing and ultimately, Final Investment Decision (FID).

"The completion of the Process Design Package represents a key development in our collaboration with Abundia as we make progress toward the deployment of our plastics recycling technology at commercial scale," said Fred Schmuck, CEO of Alterra. "We appreciate the strong partnership among all project stakeholders and look forward to supporting the next phase of engineering as we work together to transform discarded plastics into valuable resources."

About Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc.

Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc. (NYSE American: AGIG) is a low-carbon energy company focused on converting waste into value. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, we are developing commercial-scale facilities that transform waste plastics and biomass into drop-in renewable fuels and low-carbon chemical feedstocks. Our flagship project at Cedar Port positions Abundia at the center of the Gulf Coast’s energy and chemical infrastructure, with access to feedstock supply chains, upgrading partners, and end markets.

For more information, please visit www.abundiaimpact.com.

About Alterra Energy

Alterra is the developer, operator, and licensor of its thermochemical liquefaction process technology that renews discarded plastic back into its original building blocks, thus minimizing reliance on new, fossil-derived materials for the manufacturing of new plastic products. Our Akron, OH plastics circularity facility is the only full-scale, continuous plant of its kind. Through the global deployment of our technology, we are Solving Plastic Pollution®. Read more: https://alterra360.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking information generally is accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements pertaining to the effects and anticipated effects of the Company’s inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) the inherent uncertainties associated with business strategy and ongoing operations, the Company’s current liquidity positions, the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on NYSE American, the Company’s ability to predict its rate of growth, and (ii) other risks as set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company.

With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company’s business is disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC on www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

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