Registration Opens for Dayforce Discover 2026: Rediscover the Work You’re Meant to Do

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc., a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced that registration and the comprehensive breakout session catalog are now open for Dayforce Discover, the company’s flagship customer conference taking place Oct. 26-29 at Wynn Las Vegas.

As AI accelerates change and workforce expectations evolve, leaders are being asked to do more than adapt. They’re being asked to rethink how work gets done, how organizations operate, and how people can do their best work.

Dayforce Discover meets this moment of reinvention head-on, bringing together HR, payroll, operations, finance, technology, and business leaders to experience the latest product innovations, build new capabilities, and gain practical insights for navigating complexities. Attendees will have the opportunity to build relationships, exchange ideas with peers, and learn from others tackling the same challenges.

"The reinvention of work is creating a defining moment for HR leaders. They have a once-in-a-career opportunity to step forward and help shape one of the most consequential redesigns of how work gets done – balancing the speed of AI with human judgment, innovation with compliance, and today’s demands with tomorrow’s workforce needs," said Eric Glass, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Dayforce, Inc. "Dayforce Discover is where leaders come together to learn from peers facing similar challenges, exchange ideas grounded in real experience, and turn insight into action. It’s where you can find your people, rediscover your purpose, and do the work you're meant to do."

Keynotes exploring the reinvention of work

Dayforce Discover will feature a lineup of exceptional keynote speakers and inspiring sessions, including:

Inspiration Keynote : Back by popular demand, renowned research professor and bestselling author Brené Brown returns to Dayforce Discover to explore how courageous leadership can help you find clarity and purpose, so you can get back to the work that moves you.

: Back by popular demand, renowned research professor and bestselling author Brené Brown returns to Dayforce Discover to explore how courageous leadership can help you find clarity and purpose, so you can get back to the work that moves you. Innovation Keynote : David Ossip, CEO and Founder, and Joe Korngiebel, Chief Strategy, Product, and Technology Officer, will share the latest innovations across the Dayforce AI-powered people platform and show how trusted data, AI, and a single system architecture can help organizations redesign work, remove friction, and achieve simplicity at scale.

: David Ossip, CEO and Founder, and Joe Korngiebel, Chief Strategy, Product, and Technology Officer, will share the latest innovations across the Dayforce AI-powered people platform and show how trusted data, AI, and a single system architecture can help organizations redesign work, remove friction, and achieve simplicity at scale. Community Keynote: Attendees will hear from Dayforce customers about how they are adapting to change, building resilient organizations, and helping their people thrive – alongside a guest speaker who will address integrating creativity and joy into the work you’re meant to do.





Learn and get ready for what's next

Attendees will gain access to hundreds of learning experiences focused on work redesign, workforce strategy, AI innovation, compliance, payroll, talent development, and operational excellence.

Demos with David : An interactive, end-to-end demonstration of the Dayforce platform led by David Ossip, CEO and Founder of Dayforce

: An interactive, end-to-end demonstration of the Dayforce platform led by David Ossip, CEO and Founder of Dayforce Breakout Sessions : Customer-led and industry-led discussions focused on workforce strategy, workforce management, payroll, AI, talent development, compliance, employee experience, and HR technology

: Customer-led and industry-led discussions focused on workforce strategy, workforce management, payroll, AI, talent development, compliance, employee experience, and HR technology Product Spotlights : A hands-on look at the latest Dayforce innovations

: A hands-on look at the latest Dayforce innovations Dayforce FIT : Interactive training sessions led by Dayforce experts

: Interactive training sessions led by Dayforce experts Hands-on Labs : Deep dives into product capabilities and best practices

: Deep dives into product capabilities and best practices Certification Opportunities: Eligible sessions offering SHRM, Payroll.org, and HRPA credits





Find your community

Attendees can find a community of peers who are facing the same pressure to reinvent work and share what it takes to move from discussion to action. They'll also experience several conference favorites:

Customer Support Zone : Receive one-on-one guidance from Dayforce specialists

: Receive one-on-one guidance from Dayforce specialists Dayforce Exploration Expo : Explore innovations across the Dayforce platform, connect with experts, and engage with partners

: Explore innovations across the Dayforce platform, connect with experts, and engage with partners Dayforce Disco : Celebrate with the Dayforce community together for an unforgettable evening of entertainment and connection

: Celebrate with the Dayforce community together for an unforgettable evening of entertainment and connection Customer Activation Stations : Meet customers, explore interactive experiences, and discover new ideas from organizations using Dayforce in innovative ways

: Meet customers, explore interactive experiences, and discover new ideas from organizations using Dayforce in innovative ways Collaborative Meetings: Schedule small-group conversations to compare approaches, share lessons learned, and discuss how leaders are redesigning work in real time





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About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. Everything we do as a global leader in HCM technology is focused on enabling thousands of customers and millions of employees around the world to do the work they're meant to do. With our single AI-powered people platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, Planning, and Analytics, organizations of all sizes and industries are achieving simplicity at scale that creates compounding, quantifiable value for their people and business. To learn more, visit dayforce.com.

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Hyeri Kim

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