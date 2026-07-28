Aligned Data Centers Completes $1.18 Billion Securitization Financing

DALLAS, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers (“Aligned”), a leading developer and operator of ultra-efficient data centers for hyperscale, cloud, and AI workloads, today announced the successful completion of a new $1.183 billion asset-backed securities issuance, its first issuance since 2023. Reflecting robust institutional investor demand, the transaction was upsized by approximately 30% from its initial target of $905 million, underscoring strong market confidence in the digital infrastructure sector and Aligned's data center platform.

“Our continuous growth is fueled by a relentless commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and customer success, balanced by a deep dedication to responsible development and our local communities,” states Meghan Baivier, Chief Financial Officer of Aligned. “Our capital partners are the bedrock of this strategy, and we thank them for their continued trust in our platform and technology. As a private company focused on long-term infrastructure opportunities, we appreciate the continued support from the ABS market as our portfolio matures and expands.”

The securitization is structured across multiple tranches, consisting of Class A-2-I and Class B term asset-backed securities (ABS) notes. Both classes feature a five-year Anticipated Repayment Date (ARD), extending the Company’s weighted average debt maturities. The transaction is backed by a premium collateral base of four state-of-the-art Aligned data center campuses. Reflecting the premium quality of Aligned's underlying assets, the collateral pool is supported by 14 enterprise customers. Notably, over 90% of the transaction's Annualized Adjusted Base Rent (AABR) is generated by large, investment-grade counter-parties.

The issuance allowed Aligned to further broaden its investor base, securing commitments from institutional partners that are both new to Aligned and new to the broader data center ABS market. Net proceeds from the transaction will be deployed to fund Aligned’s ongoing development pipeline, refinance upcoming debt maturities, and satisfy mandatory reserve account requirements.

Aligned’s successful completion of the asset-backed securitization further reinforces the continued maturation of the data center securitization market and reflects growing institutional demand for high-quality digital infrastructure investments backed by long-term customer commitments and mission-critical assets.

About Aligned Data Centers

Aligned Data Centers delivers sustainable, ultra-efficient, and adaptive infrastructure for the world’s most demanding technology workloads. Fueled by over 50 patents for award-winning, water-saving cooling technology and a commitment to responsible development, our facilities underpin the digital applications society relies on every day. Aligned is committed to the communities we serve, transforming industrial sites into technology hubs, generating local jobs and fostering widespread skilled workforce development. For more information, visit www.aligneddc.com.

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Aligned Data Centers

Phone: +1 (847) 630-9778

Email: press@aligneddc.com