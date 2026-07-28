Banzai Announces OpenReel Creator AI: Edit Professional Video by Describing What You Want

SEATTLE, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the “Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, today announced significant product updates for its OpenReel product.

OpenReel today announced Creator AI, a conversational editing agent that lets enterprise teams produce professional video content by describing what they want in plain language – no timeline expertise required. With Creator AI, users can polish footage, apply brand standards, extract highlights, generate distribution-ready clips, and prepare content for publishing by conversing with the Creator AI agent.

“Enterprise video production has hit a scaling wall,” said Matt McCurdy, President and General Manager of the OpenReel product. “Demand for video content across internal communications, customer education, and marketing has grown steadily, but output remains constrained by the specialized skills that traditional editing tools require. Until now, most organizations could not scale video production without scaling the specialized headcount to match. Creator AI was built to eliminate this problem.”

OpenReel’s Creator AI is designed to shift the editing experience away from complex manual interfaces and toward a natural language workflow, reducing both the time and technical expertise required to produce polished, brand-consistent video. Creator AI builds on OpenReel's existing AI capabilities, including sentiment analysis for communication effectiveness, and reflects the company's broader strategy to evolve from a video recording platform into an intelligent content creation ecosystem.

These initiatives position OpenReel at the forefront of AI powered enterprise video creation and scalable digital communications. The company believes these AI driven workflows will become major contributors to platform engagement, content velocity, and long-term customer expansion opportunities.

“Video has become an essential medium for enterprise communication, but most organizations are still producing it through a bottleneck of specialized skills that don't scale,” said Joe Davy, Founder and CEO of Banzai. “Creator AI changes that equation entirely by enabling users to describe what they want and get a polished, brand-ready video back. Our goal is to eliminate the barrier to high-quality production.”

About OpenReel

OpenReel is a leading enterprise video creation and management solution that empowers companies to create high-quality content at scale and on brand. OpenReel enables businesses of all sizes to cut down on the time- and resource-intensive process of video creation and scale content creation initiatives efficiently, effectively, and securely. OpenReel is trusted by a wide range of customers from small businesses to the Fortune 500. Learn more at www.openreel.com.

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers grow, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai has over 150,000 customers including Amazon, Dell, Salesforce, Aflac, Thermo Fisher Scientific, RBC Wealth Management, and Fitch Group. Learn more at www.banzai.io. For investors, please visit ir.banzai.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

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Investor Relations

Dean Ditto

Chief Financial Officer, Banzai

206 414-1777

ir.banzai.io