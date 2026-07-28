ROI·DNA Becomes a LinkedIn Ads Certified Agency, Expanding AI-Era Growth Capabilities for B2B Brands

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROI·DNA , part of Hotwire Global and The Enero Group , today announced it has earned the LinkedIn Ads Agency Certification, reinforcing its position as a strategic growth partner for B2B technology brands navigating increasingly complex buying journeys. The certification recognizes expertise across LinkedIn Ads Fundamentals and Marketing Measurement.

As B2B buying journeys become more complex and AI reshapes how buyers discover, evaluate, and engage with brands, marketing leaders face growing pressure to make every channel work harder while demonstrating business outcomes. In this environment, LinkedIn remains a critical platform for engaging buying committees, building credibility, and accelerating demand. The certification further strengthens ROI·DNA’s ability to help clients develop more effective audience strategies, improve creative performance, apply disciplined measurement, and connect media investment to pipeline and revenue.

“Today’s B2B marketers aren’t looking for more campaign activity. They’re looking for confidence that their investment is reaching the right buyers, generating meaningful engagement, and contributing to real business outcomes,” said Surj Gish , Managing Director at ROI·DNA. “Earning LinkedIn’s Ads Agency Certification validates the expertise behind our work and reinforces our commitment to helping clients turn platform investment into pipeline, revenue, and long-term growth.”

For ROI·DNA clients, the certification represents more than platform expertise. Success on LinkedIn increasingly requires a connected strategy across audience intelligence, optimization, measurement, and revenue accountability. ROI·DNA integrates certified LinkedIn Ads capabilities into a broader B2B growth model designed to help brands reach buying committees more effectively, improve campaign quality, and connect LinkedIn Ads investment to measurable business impact.

The certification also reflects ROI·DNA’s broader investment in helping clients adapt to the AI era. Through ROI·DNA AI Labs , the agency’s proprietary suite of frameworks and tools designed to help B2B brands navigate how buyers discover and evaluate brands across both traditional digital channels and AI-mediated environments. This includes improving AI visibility, optimizing content for AI discoverability, and connecting paid media with broader SEO, generative engine optimization, content and growth initiatives.

“LinkedIn Ads expertise becomes even more powerful when it is connected to the full buyer journey,” added Gish. “Our clients are asking how to reach buying committees, show up in AI-driven discovery, and prove what’s moving the business forward. This certification strengthens one critical part of that equation.”

This news also follows Hotwire Global’s strategic partnership with Lilypath , expanding clients’ access to deeper AI-driven intelligence around executive authority, reputation signals, and how brands are evaluated in increasingly AI-shaped environments. With the LinkedIn Ads Agency Certification badge, ROI·DNA continues to expand the capabilities clients need to connect paid media, buyer visibility, and measurable business outcomes.

Required Disclaimer

LinkedIn does not endorse or guarantee the services of any agency that completes the LinkedIn Ads Agency Certification program.

About ROI·DNA

ROI·DNA, part of Hotwire Global and The Enero Group, is a full-service B2B marketing agency delivering category-leading solutions for leading B2B tech brands worldwide. Technology-led and revenue-focused, ROI·DNA helps brands connect strategy, media, creative, technology, analytics, and AI-enabled intelligence to measurable growth. The agency has helped drive over $14B in revenue for leading technology innovators including AWS, Cisco, Qualtrics, BeyondTrust, Flexential, Salesforce, and Nerdio.

FAQ

Frequently Asked Questions

What did ROI·DNA announce?

ROI·DNA announced it is now a LinkedIn Ads Certified Agency, earning the LinkedIn Ads Agency Certification badge after team members completed certifications across LinkedIn Ads Fundamentals and Marketing Measurement.

What does becoming a LinkedIn Ads Certified Agency mean for ROI·DNA clients?

For clients, the certification provides another signal that ROI·DNA’s LinkedIn Ads work is guided by certified platform expertise and connected to the broader B2B growth strategy needed to reach buying committees, improve campaign quality, and connect media investment to measurable business outcomes.

How does ROI·DNA help B2B brands get more from LinkedIn Ads?

ROI·DNA helps B2B brands connect LinkedIn Ads strategy to audience intelligence campaign planning and execution, audience targeting, optimization, analytics, and performance measurement., The agency’s approach is designed to help clients move beyond channel-level performance and better understand how LinkedIn Ads contributes to visibility, engagement, pipeline, and growth.

How does this certification connect to ROI·DNA’s AI-era growth strategy?

The certification complements ROI·DNA’s broader investment in AI-enabled growth through ROI·DNA AI Labs. As buyers increasingly discover, evaluate, and validate brands across paid channels and AI-driven environments, ROI·DNA helps clients improve AI visibility, strengthen content discoverability, turn market and account research into sharper campaign strategy, and build roadmaps across SEO, generative engine optimization, content, and paid media.

How is ROI·DNA connected to Hotwire Global and The Enero Group?

ROI·DNA is part of Hotwire Global and The Enero Group, bringing together B2B marketing depth, global scale, platform expertise, AI-enabled intelligence, and revenue-focused strategy for leading technology brands worldwide.