LOBO’s AI Products and Large Model API Services Surpass US$2 Million in Monthly Revenue Within Two Months of Operation

WUXI, China, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (NASDAQ: LOBO) (“LOBO” or “the Company”), an innovative electric mobility vehicles manufacturer and seller, today announced that its artificial intelligence (AI) products and large model application programming interface (API) services business generated over US$2 million in monthly revenue for July, just two months after commencing operations. This milestone demonstrates the strong momentum in the Company’s AI digital innovation strategy and its accelerating transition from initial deployment to scalable revenue generation.

Following the announcement of an initial US $15 million order for AI products and large model API services on June 2, 2026, the business has maintained robust growth momentum. Monthly revenue more than doubled, raising from under US$1 million in June to over US$2 million in July. This impressive growth demonstrates strong market recognition, increased customer adoption, and the successful execution of the Company’s go-to-market strategy. These encouraging early operating results lay a solid foundation for the scalable expansion of large model API services, and further bolster the Company’s confidence in its long-term growth prospects.

Supported by a mature technical architecture and a rigorous compliance and risk management framework, the Company’s AI products and large model API services aims to deliver standardized, intelligent and compliant digital solutions to enterprise clients and ecosystem partners. These services are widely deployed across multiple scenarios including customer acquisition and marketing, supply chain management, customer service administration, and internal knowledge base operation. Its consistent service reliability and proven implementation capabilities have earned recognition from collaborating partners, establishing the business as a trusted participant in the rapidly evolving AI services landscape.

Amid advancing capabilities of large AI models and the accelerated development of applications such as intelligent agents, the industrial implementation and ecosystem empowerment of AI have become a core driver for industrial transformation. The market capacity un relevant segmented continues to expand steadily.

Huajian Xu, Director, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of LOBO, commented: “This monthly revenue achievement validates our forward-looking strategic positioning and competitive strengths in AI products and large model API services. More importantly, it marks a pivotal transition from pilot exploration and small-scale deployment to large-scale commercial operations, driven by continuous platform function optimization, underlying technology upgrades, standardized operations and robust risk management. As digital industry policies continue to mature and AI applications expand across industries, we are confident in our ability to sustain this growth momentum. We believe, the US$2 million monthly revenue milestone represents a new baseline for the segment’s continued development. Moving forward, LOBO will continue to capitalize on global AI development opportunities, adhere to strict compliance standards, further refine operational models, enhance service quality and large-scale delivery capabilities, to drive sustained business expansion.”

About LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (NASDAQ: LOBO) is a manufacturer of electric mobility products. Its product portfolio includes electric bicycles, electric motorcycles, electric tricycles, electric off-road vehicles (such as golf carts and mobility scooters) as well as solar-powered vehicles.

LOBO is committed to promoting sustainable transportation through advanced technologies, with the goal of reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency.

For more information about the Company, please visit: www.loboebike.com.

For more information about the Company’s Claw AI Agent platform and LoboToken.ai platform, please visit:

Claw AI Agent platform: www.loboaiclaw.com;

LoboToken.ai: www.lobotoken.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “seek,” “will,” and similar expressions. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, including the Company’s business outlook and the establishment of Claw AI Agent platform and LoboToken.ai platform, it cannot guarantee that such expectations will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results and are encouraged to review the risk factors that may affect the Company’s future results as set forth in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and in other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Zane Xu

Investor Relations Manager

Email: ir@loboai.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Tel: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com