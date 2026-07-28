CRN Honors Alison Bartalino of Logicalis US as a 2026 Inclusive Channel Leader

TROY, Mich., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global technology service provider Logicalis US today announced that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Alison Bartalino, Vice President of Finance & Controller, as a 2026 Inclusive Channel Leader. This CRN list spotlights vendor, distributor and solution provider executives helping to create greater equity across the IT channel. This is the second consecutive year that Bartalino has been named a CRN Inclusive Channel Leader.



As a leader at Logicalis Bartalino is a passionate advocate for fostering a workplace where every employee feels heard, valued and empowered to contribute. She is committed to removing barriers, encouraging collaboration and creating an environment where diverse perspectives can thrive. In addition to her leadership role within the business, Bartalino serves as chair of the Community Pillar on Logicalis US' Responsible Business Committee, where she leads initiatives that strengthen corporate volunteerism and community engagement. Her commitment to inclusion, service and employee empowerment continues to help shape a culture where people can do their best work while making a positive impact both inside and outside the organization.

"I am honored to once again be recognized by CRN as an Inclusive Channel Leader," said Bartalino. "Creating an environment where every individual feels respected, supported and empowered to share their ideas is something I care deeply about. At Logicalis, inclusion is fundamental to how we collaborate, innovate and serve our customers, and I'm proud to be part of an organization that continues to prioritize building opportunities for our people and communities."



Inclusive Channel Leader honorees are dedicated to fostering equity and inclusion within their organizations, the IT channel and the entire industry. With this list, CRN highlights the importance of championing and building diversity and belonging in the channel ecosystem.

"This year's Inclusive Channel Leaders honorees set a powerful standard for the industry," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "By elevating diverse voices and cultivating inclusive cultures, they are driving meaningful progress across their organizations and the channel as a whole. We're inspired by their leadership and applaud their commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive IT ecosystem.



The 2026 Inclusive Channel Leaders list can be found at https://www.crn.com/rankings-and-lists/inclusive-channel-leaders-2026 .



About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com .



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About Logicalis US

We are Architects of Change. We help organizations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.



Our lifecycle services across cloud, connectivity, collaboration and security are designed to help optimize operations, reduce risk and empower employees.



As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including; availability, user experience, security, economic performance and sustainability.



Our 7000+ ‘Architects of Change’ are based in 27 countries around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology.



Logicalis has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.



It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.6 billion.



For more information, visit https://us.logicalis.com

Contact

Account Executive

Amanda Montini

Brodeur Partners for Logicalis US

amontini@brodeur.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e0c3fb8-ef6f-4532-bf04-ee5e7fae9057