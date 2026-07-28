Days Inn Continues Its Country Music Journey: Back for Round Two at Boots and Hearts, and Riding West for the Festival's First-Ever Edmonton Debut

Toronto, ON, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Days Inns - Canada is back in the country music spotlight, returning for a second year as the Official Economy Hotel Partner of the Boots and Hearts Music Festival, taking place August 7–9, 2026, at Burl's Creek Event Grounds near Barrie, Ontario. This year, the brand is expanding its presence even further, joining Boots and Hearts West for Republic Live's first-ever expansion into Edmonton, Alberta, taking place August 28–29, 2026.

Following a successful debut partnership in 2025, Days Inn's return to Boots and Hearts represents a deeper commitment to Canada's country music community — connecting fans from the campgrounds of Burl's Creek to the brand-new stages of Edmonton.

Boots and Hearts West brings Republic Live's signature blend of live music and community to Western Canada, placing Days Inn at the centre of one of the summer's most anticipated new festival experiences.

"Boots and Hearts fans are exactly the audience Days Inn was built for: practical, experience-driven, and always looking to make the most of their trip," said Ally Wesson, Vice President of Marketing at Days Inns - Canada. "Building on the success of last year, and expanding into Edmonton for the festival's first-ever western debut, lets us bring that same great-value, welcoming experience to a whole new community of travelling festivalgoers across the country."

As the Official Economy Hotel Partner at both events, Days Inn is helping fans enjoy comfortable, reliable stays at a great value, so they can spend less on lodging and more on making memories.

"We're thrilled to welcome Days Inns - Canada back for another year at Boots and Hearts, and even more excited to have them along as we take the festival west for the very first time," said Eva Dunford, Co-Founder of Republic Live. "Days Inn got it from day one, and having a partner who believes in what we're building in Edmonton means everything as we kick off this next chapter."

This summer, Days Inn is elevating its festival presence with an immersive activation space designed by T1 Agency, a full-stack sponsorship and experiential marketing agency known for building culturally connected brand experiences. Fans at both festivals can expect interactive experiences, standout photo ops, and surprise-and-delight moments that bring the Days Inn brand promise of comfort, value and connection to life.

Making Every Stay More Rewarding

Whether it's festival season or everyday travel, Days Inn locations across Canada deliver unbeatable value without sacrificing comfort. Guests earn Wyndham Rewards points on qualified stays, redeemable for free nights and exclusive perks at thousands of hotels around the world.

With free Wi-Fi, complimentary breakfast options, family-friendly perks, and pools at select locations, your next great escape starts with Days Inn. For more information, visit daysinn.ca.

About Days Inns - Canada

Part of Realstar Hospitality, Days Inns Canada is one of the country's leading hotel chains with over 105 independently owned and operated properties and over 8,515 rooms. Its franchises cover a wide range of urban, airport and resort properties in primary and secondary markets across Canada. Every Days Inn by Wyndham in Canada participates in the Wyndham Rewards guest reward program. Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), Days Inn by Wyndham is a globally recognized hotel brand with over 1,600 properties across 23 countries. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest hotel franchising company by number of properties with approximately 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. For more information about Days Inns Canada, to make an online hotel reservation, to become a Wyndham Rewards member or to learn more about the elevated health and safety protocols with the Count on Us program, visit daysinn.ca or call the bilingual reservations hotline at 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466). Like us on Facebook, follow us on X, and follow us on Instagram.

About Republic Live

Founded in 2011, Republic Live is a privately-owned, internationally acclaimed, multi-award winning, Canadian live entertainment company. Republic Live takes pride in creating world-class, time of your life experiences and works with a multitude of partners on a variety of platforms to create unique experiences for fans, artists, industry partners and sponsors. Republic Live's flagship event is Boots and Hearts Music Festival, Canada's largest camping and country music festival held annually at Burl's Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ontario.

About Burl's Creek Event Grounds

Burl's Creek is Canada's largest outdoor event venue, with the capacity for more than 100,000 people and 45,000 campers. Spread over nearly 600 acres of pristinely landscaped grounds, featuring multiple natural amphitheatres and forested performance areas, Burl's Creek has played host to many of the biggest names in entertainment including The Rolling Stones, Nickelback, Neil Young, Tim McGraw, Sam Smith, Kendrick Lamar, The Killers and many more. For more information, please visit www.burlscreek.com.

About T1 Agency

T1 is a full-stack sponsorship and experiences agency focused on creating impactful partnerships and community-driven activations. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Toronto, the agency specializes in sponsorship strategy and consulting, partnership negotiations, experiential marketing, and digital amplification to connect brands with individuals across sports, gaming, and non-profit sectors. T1 also propels the sponsorship industry forward through proprietary platforms including SponsorshipX and the Canadian Sponsorship Landscape Study (CSLS). For more information, visit The T1 Agency.

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