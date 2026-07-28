Nexentis Technologies Subsidiary MitoCareX Bio Selects Transport Protein Candidate for Drug Discovery Campaign

Following its broad structural analysis of the human SLC transport protein family, MitoCareX advances from a pool of candidates to a prioritized target, reflecting continued execution of its MITOLINE®-driven discovery strategy

Ness Ziona, Israel, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexentis Technologies Inc. (“Nexentis”), (NASDAQ: NXTS) (“Nexentis” or the “Company”), a drug discovery company that also invests in solar energy assets based on the RTB (Ready to Build) business model, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, MitoCareX Bio Ltd. ("MitoCareX"), has narrowed its focus from the broader pool of SLC transport protein candidates previously identified through its structural analysis efforts, selecting a candidate for a drug discovery campaign.

As previously disclosed, MitoCareX's broad structural analysis identified a set of SLC transport proteins outside its mitochondrial program that appeared compatible with the MITOLINE® enabled structural modelling. Building on that work, the Company has now completed an internal prioritization process and identified a candidate supported by favorable characteristics for inclusion in a drug discovery campaign.

"This step reflects continued execution of our drug discovery strategy and tangible progress in translating the breadth of our platform into a focused, actionable pipeline decision," said David Palach, Chief Executive Officer of Nexentis Technologies Inc. "Having previously mapped a broader universe of transport protein candidates, we have now taken the next step of narrowing that pool to a priority candidate. We view this as an important example of how MITOLINE® can systematically convert computational insight into concrete discovery decisions over time."

About MitoCareX Bio Ltd.

MitoCareX Bio Ltd. is a drug discovery company. By combining its proprietary MITOLINE® algorithm and diverse computational tools with specialized biological systems, MitoCareX aims to generate programs in areas of high unmet medical need.

About Nexentis Technologies Inc.

Nexentis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTS) owns 100% of MitoCareX Bio Ltd, a drug discovery company. Additionally, Nexentis adopted an investment strategy focused on European renewable energy assets utilizing a RTB (Ready to Build) business model. The Company is currently the lead investor in four solar projects across three European Union countries, all introduced by Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Solterra Energy Ltd.

For additional details, please visit https://nexentistech.com/

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses continued execution of its drug discovery strategy and tangible progress in translating the breadth of its platform into a focused, actionable pipeline decision. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s and its subsidiaries’ actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things, our market and other conditions, history of losses and needs for additional capital to fund our operations and our inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs; the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and other product candidate development efforts; our ability to advance our product candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete our preclinical studies or clinical trials; our receipt of regulatory approvals for our product candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of our product candidates; our ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations; the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates and our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; competitive companies, technologies and our industry; risks related to not satisfying the continued listing requirements of Nasdaq Capital Market; and statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on our business. More information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors is included from time to time in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2026 and other public reports filed with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

michal@efraty.com