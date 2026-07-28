Lofty Expands AOS, Its Agentic AI Operating System for Real Estate, Anchored by New Cowork Experience

SAN DIEGO and PHOENIX, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lofty, an award-winning AI innovator for the real estate industry, today unveiled an expanded version of the company’s Agentic AI operating system, Lofty AOS and introduced Lofty Cowork. Developed in conjunction with feedback from Lofty users and built and tested against the way top performing agents truly work, Cowork replaces dozens of clicks with a single conversation and anchors a completely reimagined version of the Lofty platform, rebuilt from the ground up around AI. The result is an entirely new Lofty experience designed to drive further adoption of AI by making it more visible, useful, and easier for agents to understand and access.



Both innovations will be featured this week at Inman Connect San Diego 2026 (Booth #4), showcasing the power of agentic AI to do more than simply automate tasks but transform any real estate business. During the show, attendees can also learn about today’s additional launch of House.ai, a new financial intelligence platform for homeownership, built to help consumers better understand their buying power and deliver transaction-ready clients to real estate professionals within the Lofty network.



For more information on the power of Lofty’s award-winning agentic AI operating system, visit https://lofty.com/aos.

The Impact of an Agentic AI Operating System for Real Estate

Most real estate AI capabilities rely on chatbots that wait for users to ask questions. Lofty AOS takes a fundamentally different approach by proactively managing workflows and determining the best actions to help agents achieve their goals. Today’s release replaces a dashboard full of widgets with prioritized, ready-to-execute tasks, eliminating the need for agents to decide where to start. By handling prioritization and routine work, Lofty enables real estate agents to spend less time learning and managing AI technology and more time building client relationships and closing deals.



Lofty Cowork Supercharges Activity Execution

At the forefront of the improvements to Lofty AOS is the new Lofty Cowork, an AI-powered workspace that automatically prioritizes the most important tasks each day. Presented in a familiar chat interface, Cowork enables agents to quickly review leads, send mass texts, build Smart Plans, and complete other high-impact activities. Built from the workflows of top-producing real estate agents and teams, Cowork requires no setup. Each day, it automatically identifies opportunities, explains why they matter, recommends the next best action, and provides a one-click option to execute it.



This includes key features such as:

“Your Morning Read” – Removes the guesswork of lead management by prioritizing high value tasks for agents.

“What Needs You Now” – Automatically detects, prioritizes, and ranks key activities that only a human can execute.

Premier customization – Lofty users can now create customized AI agents to ensure they get exactly what is needed from the system. By offering the flexibility to make their own AI agents, handling anything from the onboarding process to post closing activities, Cowork can execute custom tasks exactly as the agent would and help grow the business.

Copilots – In addition to creating custom AI agents, Lofty users can continue to leverage specialized AI copilots (including Sales Agent, Social Agent, and Homeowner Agent) to automate key workflows such as lead engagement, social media marketing, and seller lead generation. Working alongside Lofty AOS, these purpose-built AI agents provide additional support and complement the platform’s flexibility to generate custom AI agents.





“Artificial intelligence has become a commonplace term in real estate, but most solutions remain reactive, placing the burden on the agent to prompt tools, interpret outputs, and determine next steps,” commented Henry Li, Chief Technology Officer, Lofty. “Lofty AOS and the addition of Cowork eliminates the dependence on agent adoption to make AI a reality, finally capturing the productivity and efficiency gains AI has long promised but seldom delivered.”



As noted in an industry analyst report from IT Brand Pulse, “[Lofty AOS] is not another AI feature release. It is a new operating model.” This unique approach has also been deemed groundbreaking by various industry awards, recognizing Lofty AOS as the most innovative AI product for real estate in 2026.



To learn more about Lofty’s industry-first agentic AI platform, visit lofty.com or stop by booth #4 at Inman Connect San Diego.



About Lofty Inc.

Lofty Inc. (formerly Chime Technologies) is transforming how the real estate industry leverages AI with an agentic AI operating system (AOS) designed to help real estate brokerages and their agents dramatically increase productivity and accelerate business growth. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Lofty is consistently recognized as an award-winning AI innovator. For more information on how Lofty is leading the real estate industry through the agentic AI evolution, visit lofty.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13a96826-7ae2-4711-a43a-93286517f8f3



