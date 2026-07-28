KT Automation Introduces AI Platform that Understands Industrial Safety, Security & Automation Procurement

VADODARA, India, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KT Automation, a supplier of industrial safety, security, and automation products since 1995, today announced the launch of an AI-powered industrial procurement platform built to help engineers, buyers, and safety managers find the right products without wading through scattered catalogues, PDFs, and vendor spec sheets.





Built on insights from over 30 years of industrial procurement experience, including lakhs of customer enquiries and discussions, the platform is designed for engineers, procurement teams, EHS managers, security consultants, system integrators, and facility managers who need fast, accurate answers instead of another round of vendor calls.

“Industrial procurement shouldn’t depend on searching dozens of catalogs or interpreting fragmented technical specifications. Our vision is to make industrial knowledge instantly accessible through AI, empowering engineers, buyers, and safety professionals to make faster, more informed decisions. That’s our contribution toward making India Safer, Securer & Automated.”

Geet Tanna, Director, KT Automation Pvt Ltd.

Industrial procurement in the safety, security, and automation space is fragmented by design. There is no single source engineers can turn to; sourcing decisions are spread across dozens of vendor websites, PDF catalogues, distributor price lists, and spec sheets that are each organised differently and updated on their own schedule. The platform arrives as procurement teams face growing catalogues, tighter compliance requirements, and increasing pressure to shorten sourcing cycles.

That fragmentation shows up as lost time at every stage of the buying process. Engineers spend hours simply searching across vendors to locate a product that matches a project's requirements, often starting over each time a new vendor's site uses different terminology or categorisation. Once candidates are found, comparing technical specifications becomes its own project: voltage ratings, IP ratings, mounting types, and certifications are rarely presented in a consistent format, which makes an apples-to-apples comparison difficult even for experienced buyers. And when a specified product is out of stock, discontinued, or simply the wrong fit, finding a compatible or equivalent replacement is time-consuming, often requiring manual cross-referencing that can stall a project for days. KT Automation built its new industrial AI platform to address each of these pain points directly, collapsing what used to be a multi-vendor, multi-format search into a single conversational interface.

Rather than searching by SKU or navigating a rigid catalogue tree, users can describe what they need in ordinary language, and the assistant does the rest. Capabilities include the ability to:

Search thousands of industrial products using conversational, plain-language queries

Recommend equivalent or compatible products across brands

Compare technical specifications side by side

Suggest complete safety or security solutions, not just individual parts

Explain how a product is meant to be applied in the field

Guide users to the correct product category when they're not sure where to start

Cut down the hours typically spent on procurement research



Underlying each of these capabilities is an emphasis on understanding intent rather than matching keywords. Instead of returning a loose list of results for a query like “explosion-proof detector for a chemical plant,” the assistant is designed to parse the application, the environment, and the compliance requirements implied in that sentence, then narrow its response to products that actually fit. That distinction matters in an industry where the wrong product isn't just an inconvenience; it can be a safety or compliance failure.

Procurement teams can upload an RFQ or specification sheet and receive product recommendations in minutes instead of manually comparing multiple vendor catalogues, turning what used to be a manual comparison exercise into a single step.

What sets the launch apart, according to the company, is not just the chat interface but what sits behind it. Alongside the assistant, KT Automation has been building a machine-readable industrial knowledge base a structured layer that helps AI systems actually understand safety, security, and automation products rather than just retrieve keywords. The company drew on three decades of hands-on industrial experience to design the workflows, data flows, and internal logic that let the assistant respond with the kind of specificity a knowledgeable product consultant would offer.

The knowledge base spans product attributes, certifications, use-case mappings, and cross-compatibility data that isn't typically available in any single public source, spanning more than 5,000 products across over 470 categories today, with new products added on a rolling basis. It was built from the volume of installations, product returns, and customer questions the company has handled since 1995, rather than assembled solely from published spec sheets. That operational history, the company says, is what separates its dataset from a generic product catalogue scraped from the web, and it's what lets the assistant explain not just what a product is, but where and how it's actually used in the field.

Unlike general-purpose AI assistants trained primarily on public web content, KT Automation's platform draws upon decades of real-world procurement workflows, installation experience, product compatibility knowledge and customer interactions.

Thinking Beyond Chat

KT Automation says the chat interface is only the visible layer of a larger effort to make its industrial knowledge machine-readable. The company is developing structured resources including machine-readable AI documentation, AI-ready knowledge resources a product ontology, a growing AI-ready corpus, and detailed use-case mappings designed to help AI systems and search engines understand its catalogue with the same precision a human product specialist would bring. The goal, the company says, is industrial AI infrastructure that other systems can eventually query directly, not just a chat window layered on top of a product list.

The assistant covers KT Automation's full range of industrial safety, security, and automation offerings, from key management solutions and access control to road safety products, alcohol detectors, and guard tour patrol systems, alongside broader factory automation, warehouse safety, and B2B procurement categories used across manufacturing and industrial sites.

The launch comes as manufacturing and industrial buyers increasingly expect the same conversational, self-service research experience they already use in consumer contexts, applied to technical B2B purchasing. KT Automation says the assistant is the first of several AI-driven tools planned for its procurement platform, with future updates focused on deeper integration between the knowledge base and the company's live product catalogue, extending its industrial AI and safety infrastructure work further.

The AI-powered industrial procurement platform is live now. Engineers, procurement professionals, system integrators, and EHS teams can experience it at ktindia.net/ai and explore how AI can simplify industrial sourcing.

About KT Automation

KT Automation has supplied industrial safety, security, and automation products since 1995. The company works with manufacturing and industrial businesses to source, compare, and procure equipment across categories including access control, road safety, detection systems, and safety signage spanning more than 5,000 products across over 470 categories and has more recently applied its product knowledge to build AI-driven tools for industrial procurement, security systems, and factory automation.

Media Contact

Business Name: KT Automation Pvt Ltd

Website: https://ktindia.net

Contact Person: Team KTI

Email Address: press@ktindia.net

Contact info: 8347888384

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