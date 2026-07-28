Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of EquipmentShare.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQPT); GPGI, Inc., f/k/a CompoSecure, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI; CMPO); Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB); and Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE: VIA): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

EQUIPMENTSHARE.COM, INC. (NASDAQ: EQPT) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating potential claims on behalf of current shareholders of EquipmentShare.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQPT) who purchased on or shortly after the Company’s January 23, 2026 IPO.

What is This Investigation About? This investigation concerns allegations that certain officers and directors may have breached their fiduciary duties by failing to adequately oversee related-party transactions, corporate disclosures, internal controls, and conflicts of interest. The investigation follows the filing of a federal securities class action alleging that EquipmentShare.com failed to disclose the full extent of related-party transactions involving entities allegedly owned or controlled by the Company's co-founders.

If you are a current EquipmentShare.com (NASDAQ: EQPT) shareholder who has held shares since on or shortly after the Company’s January 23, 2026 IPO, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/equipmentshare-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

What is Alleged? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, EquipmentShare.com (NASDAQ: EQPT) issued a Registration Statement in connection with its January 2026 initial public offering, together with subsequent SEC filings, in which the Company failed to disclose the full extent of related-party transactions involving entities allegedly affiliated with the Company's founders and inaccurately represented that certain related-party arrangements would be terminated or substantially reduced before the IPO.

What Can You Do Now? If you are a current EquipmentShare.com (NASDAQ: EQPT) shareholder who has held shares since on or shortly after the Company’s January 23, 2026 IPO, and would like to discuss this investigation, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/equipmentshare-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #EquipmentShare #EQPT $EQPT

GPGI, INC., F/K/A COMPOSECURE, INC. (NYSE: GPGI; CMPO):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of GPGI, Inc., f/k/a CompoSecure, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI; CMPO).

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased GPGI, Inc., f/k/a CompoSecure, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI; CMPO) shares prior to November 3, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever through a shareholder governance action. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/gpgi-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

What Is Alleged? It is alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complain that GPGI, Inc., f/k/a CompoSecure, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI; CMPO), through certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants had materially overstated the value of Husky; (ii) Husky was not on track to achieve the revenue and Adjusted EBITDA targets provided in the proxy statement and such targets lacked a reasonable basis in objective fact; (iii) a primary motivation of the Husky Acquisition was to generate millions of dollars in fees for Resolute Holdings and the individual defendants, rather than to create long-term value for CompoSecure shareholders; and (iv) as a result of the above, defendants had materially misrepresented the business, prospects, and expected financial results of GPGI and Husky as a combined business.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased GPGI, Inc., f/k/a CompoSecure, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI; CMPO) shares prior to November 3, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/gpgi-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever through a shareholder governance action. Alternatively, if you purchased GPGI, Inc., f/k/a CompoSecure, Inc. securities between November 3, 2025 and May 6, 2026, you can participate in the class action. #GPGI $GPGI #CompoSecure $CMPO

PHOTRONICS, INC. (NASDAQ: PLAB):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB):

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the Company and its shareholders.

If you purchased Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) stock before December 10, 2025, and still hold your shares today, you can seek corporate governance reforms, the recovery of damages suffered by the Company, and a court-approved incentive award, all at no cost to you whatsoever. Learn more at https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/photronics-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call (267) 507-6085.

What Is Alleged? A recently filed federal securities class action complaint alleges that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) and certain executives repeatedly made materially false or misleading representations that demand for the Company's high-end IC photomask products remained strong, that customer order patterns were robust, and that the Company was well positioned to benefit from increasing demand for advanced semiconductor manufacturing. The complaint alleges that these statements were materially false or misleading because the Company allegedly knew, but failed to disclose, that customer design releases had stalled due to elevated foundry utilization, memory-related cost pressures, and other operational bottlenecks that impaired the Company's growth expectations.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Photronics stock before December 10, 2025, and still hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/photronics-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call (267) 507-6085. You can seek corporate governance reforms, the recovery of damages suffered by the Company, and a court-approved incentive award, all at no cost to you whatsoever. #PLAB #Photronics $PLAB

VIA TRANSPORTATION, INC. (NYSE: VIA):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE: VIA).

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE: VIA) shares on or shortly after the Company’s September 15, 2025 IPO, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/via-transportation-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

What Is Alleged? According to a recently filed federal securities class action lawsuit, Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE: VIA), through certain of its officers, published IPO offering documents were materially false and/or misleading and/or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading, including that: (i) at the time of the IPO, Via Transportation was adding customers faster than those customers were generating revenue, resulting in a decline in Platform Annual Run-Rate Revenue per customer; and (ii) existing regulatory issues would hinder Via Transportation’s “land and expand” strategy in Germany.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE: VIA) shares on or shortly after the Company’s September 15, 2025 IPO, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/via-transportation-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $VIA #VIA #ViaTransportation

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com