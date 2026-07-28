FP ICE INC. Unveils Next-Generation AI-Driven Smart Retail Infrastructure Led by Hersh Brian Borenstein

TORONTO, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FP ICE INC., a multinational conglomerate specializing in integrated business and smart retail technologies, today announced its strategic roadmap to revolutionize the global unmanned retail industry. Led by founder Hersh Brian Borenstein, the company is deploying its proprietary Trendy Smart Intelligent Retail System (TSIRS) to establish a fully automated, AI-powered retail ecosystem worldwide.

Founded in Canada in 2014, FP ICE INC. has transitioned from digital model technology development to becoming a global powerhouse driven by a dual-engine model of advertising and smart retail business. Operating under the mission to "Reconstruct Global Retail Infrastructure Through Intelligence," the company provides secure, standardized, and scalable technical capabilities for the modern retail landscape.





"Our core competitiveness is not a single device, but comprehensive system capabilities," stated a representative for FP ICE INC. "By integrating artificial intelligence with global supply chains, we are creating a seamless, 24/7 automated retail experience that benefits both consumers and operators."

At the core of FP ICE's expansion is the TSIRS, which encompasses five major modules:

AI Retail Brain: Drives intelligent site selection, foot traffic forecasting, dynamic inventory management, and operational potential revenue forecasting.

Drives intelligent site selection, foot traffic forecasting, dynamic inventory management, and operational potential revenue forecasting. Smart Refill Engine: Automatically generates replenishment times, routes, and inventory strategies based on real-time sales trends and regional consumption data.

Automatically generates replenishment times, routes, and inventory strategies based on real-time sales trends and regional consumption data. Smart Device OS: Enables 24/7 unmanned operations through remote monitoring, fault diagnosis, temperature control, and automated transaction synchronization.

Enables 24/7 unmanned operations through remote monitoring, fault diagnosis, temperature control, and automated transaction synchronization. Global Supply Chain Network: Connects multi-regional warehousing and logistics to fulfill automated replenishment demands.

Connects multi-regional warehousing and logistics to fulfill automated replenishment demands. Auto-Agent Ecosystem: A fully automated intelligent agent system featuring bank-supervised, financial-grade clearing with secure potential revenue settlement.





FP ICE INC. is currently in an aggressive expansion phase (2024–2026) to finalize a closed-loop smart retail ecosystem connecting AI, equipment, replenishment, and clearance. Looking ahead to 2027–2030, the company aims to build a transnational smart retail network, targeting a global market share of 30% to 60%.





In tandem with its technological growth, FP ICE INC. is deeply committed to diversity, inclusion, and corporate social responsibility. The company actively fosters a multicultural workforce to tailor its services to local markets and strictly opposes any form of discrimination. Furthermore, FP ICE INC. pledges 10% of its annual profits to public welfare initiatives, including education, animal protection, disaster relief, and assistance to vulnerable groups.





About FP ICE INC.

FP ICE INC. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, FP ICE INC. is a global smart retail business company driven by intelligent systems. The company specializes in smart hardware R&D, vending machine manufacturing, global supply chain integration, and AI-powered remote operations management. Through its innovative technologies and commitment to social inclusion, FP ICE INC. aims to become a top-tier provider of global smart retail infrastructure.

For more information about FP ICE INC. and its smart retail solutions, users can visit fpiceinc.com.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Hersh Brian Borenstein

Company Name: FP ICE INC.

Email: support@fpiceinc.com

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