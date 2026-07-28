Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS); Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG); Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT): and Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ERASCA, INC. (NASDAQ: ERAS):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) ("Erasca" or the "Company") breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company and its shareholders.

What is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether Erasca's directors and senior executives maintained appropriate oversight, disclosure controls, compliance procedures, and risk-management systems relating to the Company's public statements concerning ERAS-0015, a pan-RAS molecular glue candidate being developed for the treatment of RAS-mutant solid tumors.

If you are a current Erasca (NASDAQ: ERAS) shareholder who has held shares since prior to January 14, 2025, you seek corporate governance reforms, damages on behalf of the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/erasca-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

What is Alleged? According to a recently filed federal securities class action, investors allege that Erasca made materially misleading statements and omissions concerning ERAS-0015. Among other things, the complaint alleges that: Erasca publicly promoted ERAS-0015 as a potential "best-in-class" therapy and made repeated comparisons between ERAS-0015 and Revolution Medicines' RMC-6236; the Company's public disclosures allegedly relied upon improper comparisons to RMC-6236; Erasca allegedly faced intellectual property, patent, and trade-secret-related risks associated with those comparisons and related disclosures; investors allegedly were not adequately informed of those risks; and certain positive statements regarding ERAS-0015 allegedly lacked a reasonable basis.

April 2026 Disclosures: On April 27, 2026, Erasca disclosed that it had received correspondence from counsel for Revolution Medicines alleging, among other things, patent infringement, trade-secret-related issues, and allegedly improper comparative statements concerning ERAS-0015 and RMC-6236. Later that same day, Erasca disclosed preliminary Phase 1 clinical data regarding ERAS-0015 and reported that one patient who received ERAS-0015 had died after experiencing pneumonitis that progressed following withdrawal of supportive care. The Company also disclosed that comparisons between ERAS-0015 and other product candidates were based on cross-study analyses rather than head-to-head clinical trials and that such comparisons were inherently limited. Following these disclosures, Erasca's share price experienced a substantial decline.

What Can You Do Now? If you are a current Erasca (NASDAQ: ERAS) shareholder and have held shares since prior to January 14, 2025, you can seek corporate governance reforms, damages on behalf of the Company, and other relief through a shareholder derivative action including a court approved incentive award. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/erasca-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. #Erasca #ERAS $ERAS

HUB GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: HUBG):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG).

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Hub Group, Inc. breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG), shares prior to April 28, 2023, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/hubg-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

What is Alleged? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG), through certain of its executives, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Hub Group’s financial statements prepared for the periods from Q1 2023 to Q4 2024, including annual reports for 2023 and 2024, contained material misstatements caused by the premature and incorrect recognition of certain transactions concerning, among other things, Hub Group’s operating revenue, operating income, revenue recognition, effectiveness of internal controls and procedures, and drivers of financial results and growth; and (2) Hub Group’s financial statements prepared for the periods from Q1 2025 to Q3 2025 contained material misstatements caused by the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable concerning, among other things, Hub Group’s operating expenses, purchased transportation and warehousing expenses, operating income, effectiveness of internal disclosure controls and procedures, and drivers of financial results and growth.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG), shares prior to April 28, 2023, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/hubg-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #HUBG #HubGroup #HUBG

PLANET FITNESS, INC. (NYSE: PLNT):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT).

What is The Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), shares prior to November 6, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/plnt-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. Alternatively, if you purchased Planet Fitness shares between November 6, 2025, and May 6, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

What is Alleged? It is alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), through certain of its executives, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements regarding Planet Fitness’ national rollout of an increase to its Black Card membership tier pricing and touting the ability to continue the prior year’s marketing campaign. Defendants relied upon expected membership volume growth and rate increases to present an overly rosy three-year growth algorithm. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company’s brand health, its “We Are All Strong on This Planet” marketing messaging, and its purportedly resilient high-value, low-price (“HVLP”) subscription business model. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Planet Fitness’ customer acquisition and marketing metrics. Notably, the Company’s updated marketing messaging was failing to resonate with, and was actively intimidating, its core target demographic of fitness beginners and casual gym-goers. As a result, Planet Fitness was experiencing a significant headwind in net member joins during its peak first-quarter sign-up period that rendered its previously issued fiscal 2026 guidance and long-term financial targets unachievable. Instead, Planet Fitness would be required to restructure its marketing strategy, losing the gains they praised from continuing the same marketing campaign, and entirely halt the planned Black Card price increase which sale projections were premised upon. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Planet Fitness’ securities at artificially inflated prices.

Then, on May 7, 2026, Planet Fitness announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, revealing that its critical peak sign-up period was off to a slower-than-expected start internally. Management slashed full-year 2026 growth guidance, including same-store growth from 4-5% to only 1%, and completely withdrawing its long-term three-year growth algorithm it had introduced just six months prior. Management then announced they were pausing the planned national rollout of the Black Card price increase to prioritize revitalizing new membership growth.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), shares prior to November 6, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/plnt-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Planet Fitness shares between November 6, 2025, and May 6, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

#PlanetFitness #PLNT $PLNT

PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION (NYSE: PRIM):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM).

What is The Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) shares before August 5, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/primoris-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. Alternatively, if you purchased Primoris shares between August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

What is Being Alleged? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action Complaint, Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) Primoris’ cost estimation, cost-to-complete forecasting, and project oversight processes were deficient and failed to provide reliable estimates of the costs and expected profitability of significant fixed-price renewable energy projects; (ii) as a result, Primoris systematically underestimated the costs and risks of significant fixed-price renewable energy projects that were experiencing material cost overruns, execution problems, and schedule delays; and (iii) accordingly, defendants’ statements regarding Primoris’ estimating processes, project execution, ability to manage project risk, financial performance, and financial guidance lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material adverse facts when made.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) shares before August 5, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/primoris-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Primoris shares between August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2026, you can participate in the class action. #PRIM #Primoris $PRIM

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com