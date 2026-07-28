TON Strategy Company Sets Second Quarter 2026 Conference Call for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET

LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX), a digital asset treasury company dedicated to supporting the TON ecosystem, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

TON Strategy management will host the presentation.

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time

U.S. dial-in: 1-877-407-0789

International dial-in: 1-201-689-8562

Conference ID: 13761930

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting to the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

A replay of the call will be available after 12:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 25, 2026.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13761930

About TON Strategy Company

TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX) is focused on the accumulation of Gram, formerly known as Toncoin – the native cryptocurrency of Telegram’s billion-user platform – for long-term investment, whether acquired through deployment of proceeds from capital raising activity, staking rewards or via open market purchases. The Company aims to steadily expand its Gram holdings, stake Gram, and support the development of a tokenized economy inside Telegram.