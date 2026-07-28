Itron Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

 | Source: Itron, Inc. Itron, Inc.

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, announced today financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026. Key results for the quarter include (compared with the second quarter of 2025):

  • Revenue of $563 million, decreased 7%;
  • Annual recurring revenue of $417 million, increased 21%;
  • GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. of $53 million, decreased $15 million;
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.19, decreased $0.28 per share;
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.59, decreased $0.03 per share;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $97 million, increased 8%; and
  • Free cash flow of $81 million, decreased $9 million.

"Itron delivered record gross margin, earnings well ahead of our expectations, and strong free cash flow in the second quarter, with revenue in line with our outlook — clear evidence of the structurally better earnings power this team has built," said Tom Deitrich, Itron's President and CEO. "The demand environment remains constructive, supported by durable needs across grid expansion, resiliency, and affordability — and by the industry's intensifying focus on time-to-power. A stronger operating model in a durable demand environment is why we are raising our full-year earnings outlook."

Summary of Second Quarter Consolidated Financial Results
(All comparisons made are against the prior year period unless otherwise noted)

Revenue
Total second quarter revenue of $563 million compared to $607 million in the prior year. The decrease was driven primarily by lower Networked Solutions revenue, partially offset by continued growth in Outcomes.

Device Solutions revenue decreased 1%, or 3% in constant currency, due primarily to lower legacy electricity product sales.

Networked Solutions revenue decreased 17% due to the timing of project deployments and lower volumes.

Outcomes revenue increased 13% due to increased services revenue.

Resiliency Solutions revenue was $16 million with integration progressing to plan.

Adjusted Gross Margin
Itron's second quarter adjusted gross margin of 41.4% increased 460 bps basis points from the prior year due to customer and product mix as well as operational efficiencies.

Operating Expenses and Operating Income
GAAP operating expenses of $155 million increased $7 million from the prior year due to higher amortization costs, partially offset by lower restructuring costs. Non-GAAP operating expenses of $144 million increased $3 million from the prior year due to the Urbint and Locusview acquisitions.

GAAP operating income of $76 million was $0.3 million lower due to higher operating expenses, including acquisition-related amortization expense, partially offset by higher gross profit

Non-GAAP operating income of $89 million was $7 million higher than the prior year due to higher gross profit, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Net Income and Earnings per Share (EPS)
Net income attributable to Itron, Inc. for the quarter was $53 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, compared with net income attributable to Itron, Inc. of $68 million, or $1.47 per diluted share in 2025. The decrease was driven by lower interest income and a higher effective tax rate.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc., which excludes the expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expense, acquisition and integration related expenses, gain on the sale of equity method investments, and the tax effect of excluding these expenses, was $71 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, compared with $75 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, in 2025. The decrease was driven by lower interest income and a higher effective tax rate, partially offset by higher non-GAAP operating income.

Cash Flow
Net cash provided by operating activities was $88 million in the second quarter compared with $97 million in the prior year. Free cash flow was $81 million in the second quarter compared with $91 million in the prior year. The decrease in free cash flow was primarily due to higher tax payments and lower interest income, partially offset by favorable working capital timing.

Other Measures

Total backlog at quarter end was $4.4 billion compared with $4.5 billion in the prior year. Bookings in the quarter totaled $550 million. 

Q3 and Updated Full Year 2026 Outlook

Third quarter 2026 financial outlook:

  • Revenue between $590 and $600 million
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS between $1.50 and $1.60

Updated full year 2026 financial outlook:

  • Revenue between $2.37 and $2.41 billion
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS between $6.30 - $6.50

Earnings Conference Call
Itron will host a conference call to discuss the financial results contained in this release at 10:00 a.m. EDT on July 28, 2026. Interested parties may listen to the conference call on a live webcast. The webcast, along with a supplemental presentation, may be accessed from the company’s website at https://investors.itron.com/events-presentations. Participants should access the webcast 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available may be accessed on the company's website at https://investors.itron.com/events-presentations.

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com

Itron® and the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc. in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This release contains, and our officers and representatives may from time to time make, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical factors nor assurances of future performance. These statements are based on our expectations about, among others, revenues, operations, financial performance, earnings, liquidity, earnings per share, cash flows and restructuring activities including headcount reductions and other cost savings initiatives. This document reflects our current strategy, plans and expectations and is based on information currently available as of the date of this release. When we use words such as "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "goal", "seek", "project", "estimate", "future", "strategy", "objective", "may", "likely", "should", "will", "will continue", and similar expressions, including related to future periods, they are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates. Although we believe the estimates and assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these estimates or assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these estimates and assumptions could be incorrect. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Actual results and trends in the future may differ materially from those suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that we believe could affect our results include our ability to execute on our restructuring plans, our ability to achieve estimated cost savings, the rate and timing of customer demand for our products, rescheduling of current customer orders, changes in estimated liabilities for product warranties, adverse impacts of litigation, changes in laws, regulations, tariffs, sanctions, trade policies and retaliatory responses, our dependence on new product development and intellectual property, future acquisitions, changes in estimates for stock-based and bonus compensation, increasing volatility in foreign exchange rates, international business risks, uncertainties caused by adverse economic conditions, including without limitation those resulting from extraordinary events or circumstances and other factors that are more fully described in Part I, Item 1A: Risk Factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec 31, 2025 and other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Itron undertakes no obligation to update or revise any information in this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), we use certain adjusted or non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, and constant currency. We provide these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they provide greater transparency and represent supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. We exclude certain costs in our non-GAAP financial measures as we believe the net result is a measure of our core business. We believe these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. Non-GAAP performance measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We strongly encourage investors and shareholders to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Our non-GAAP financial measures may be different from those reported by other companies. When providing future outlooks and/or earnings guidance, a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP diluted EPS to the GAAP diluted EPS has not been provided because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the potential amount or timing of restructuring related expenses and their related tax effects without unreasonable effort. These costs are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP results for the guidance period. A more detailed discussion of why we use non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations of using such measures, and reconciliations between non-GAAP and the nearest GAAP financial measures are included in this press release.

For additional information, contact:

Itron, Inc.

Paul Vincent
Vice President, Investor Relations
(512) 560-1172

Stephanie Tarlton, CFA
Principal, Investor Relations
(512) 676-8365
Investors@itron.com

Itron, Inc.

ITRON, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
      
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)    
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2026  2025   2026  2025 
Revenues     
Product revenues$453,462 $517,184  $931,263 $1,040,325 
Service revenues 109,440  89,577   218,621  173,587 
Total revenues 562,902  606,761   1,149,884  1,213,912 
Cost of revenues     
Product cost of revenues 280,692  337,394   580,901  683,836 
Service cost of revenues 51,570  45,749   102,024  89,239 
Total cost of revenues 332,262  383,143   682,925  773,075 
Gross profit 230,640  223,618   466,959  440,837 
      
Operating expenses     
Sales, general and administrative 89,722  87,615   195,079  174,526 
Research and development 56,141  53,810   111,140  103,900 
Amortization of intangible assets 8,478  4,543   16,650  9,022 
Restructuring 233  1,237   447  684 
Loss on sale of business        79 
Total operating expenses 154,574  147,205   323,316  288,211 
      
Operating income 76,066  76,413   143,643  152,626 
Other income (expense)     
Interest income 6,253  12,303   11,913  24,013 
Interest expense (5,768) (5,648)  (11,577) (11,241)
Other income (expense), net 3,655  414   3,422  363 
Total other income (expense) 4,140  7,069   3,758  13,135 
      
Income before income taxes 80,206  83,482   147,401  165,761 
Income tax provision (26,733) (14,730)  (40,342) (31,659)
Net income 53,473  68,752   107,059  134,102 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 201  412   328  288 
Net income attributable to Itron, Inc.$53,272 $68,340  $106,731 $133,814 
      
Net income per common share - Basic$1.21 $1.50  $2.40 $2.94 
Net income per common share - Diluted$1.19 $1.47  $2.37 $2.89 
      
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic 44,095  45,633   44,412  45,486 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 44,608  46,380   45,038  46,276 



ITRON, INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
      
(Unaudited, in thousands)     
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2026  2025   2026  2025 
Product revenues     
Device Solutions$110,940 $111,939  $234,668 $237,326 
Networked Solutions 309,201  379,481   630,348  754,003 
Outcomes 32,883  25,764   64,755  48,996 
Resiliency Solutions 438     1,492   
Total Company$453,462 $517,184  $931,263 $1,040,325 
      
Service revenues     
Device Solutions$505 $821  $1,154 $1,305 
Networked Solutions 30,037  29,453   59,553  57,663 
Outcomes 63,516  59,303   127,554  114,619 
Resiliency Solutions 15,382     30,360   
Total Company$109,440 $89,577  $218,621 $173,587 
      
Total revenues     
Device Solutions$111,445 $112,760  $235,822 $238,631 
Networked Solutions 339,238  408,934   689,901  811,666 
Outcomes 96,399  85,067   192,309  163,615 
Resiliency Solutions 15,820     31,852   
Total Company$562,902 $606,761  $1,149,884 $1,213,912 
      
Adjusted gross profit     
Device Solutions$38,759 $33,591  $82,778 $71,344 
Networked Solutions 145,154  157,243   288,227  305,957 
Outcomes 37,380  32,784   77,404  63,536 
Resiliency Solutions$11,917 $   23,615   
Total Company$233,210 $223,618  $472,024 $440,837 
      
Adjusted segment operating income     
Device Solutions$31,521 $25,454  $68,413 $55,925 
Networked Solutions 112,061  120,999   222,197  237,108 
Outcomes 20,542  15,687   42,897  30,017 
Resiliency Solutions 4,376     8,707   
Total Company$168,500 $162,140  $342,214 $323,050 
      
Adjusted Gross Margin 41.4% 36.9%  41.0% 36.3%



ITRON, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
    
(Unaudited, in thousands)June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025
ASSETS   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$745,229  $1,020,397 
Accounts receivable, net 351,109   367,794 
Inventories 258,727   242,886 
Other current assets 194,456   191,241 
Total current assets 1,549,521   1,822,318 
    
Property, plant, and equipment, net 121,590   112,193 
Deferred tax assets, net 271,513   265,183 
Other long-term assets 60,694   63,352 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 33,359   29,341 
Intangible assets, net 266,076   83,337 
Goodwill 1,690,791   1,344,983 
Total assets$3,993,544  $3,720,707 
    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable$146,726  $156,288 
Other current liabilities 55,135   58,864 
Wages and benefits payable 96,649   122,245 
Taxes payable 24,746   16,618 
Current portion of debt, net    459,522 
Current portion of warranty 10,871   10,868 
Unearned revenue 230,098   187,822 
Total current liabilities 564,225   1,012,227 
    
Long-term debt, net 1,575,242   788,805 
Long-term warranty 7,078   7,350 
Pension benefit obligation 59,874   61,998 
Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,387   623 
Operating lease liabilities 26,092   19,623 
Other long-term obligations 121,519   91,885 
Total liabilities 2,355,417   1,982,511 
    
Equity   
Common stock 1,472,138   1,661,350 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (74,421)  (56,505)
Retained earnings 218,482   111,751 
Total Itron, Inc. shareholders' equity 1,616,199   1,716,596 
Noncontrolling interests 21,928   21,600 
Total equity 1,638,127   1,738,196 
Total liabilities and equity$3,993,544  $3,720,707 



ITRON, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
    
(Unaudited, in thousands)Six Months Ended June 30,
  2026   2025 
Operating activities   
Net income$107,059  $134,102 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 37,162   24,182 
Non-cash operating lease expense 6,576   5,843 
Stock-based compensation 32,316   33,396 
Amortization of prepaid debt fees 3,791   3,581 
Deferred taxes, net (18,684)  (9,664)
Loss on sale of business    79 
Restructuring, non-cash 462   (25)
Other adjustments, net (3,538)  (354)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and sale of business:   
Accounts receivable 23,280   18,789 
Inventories (17,956)  (7,413)
Other current assets (5,295)  6,409 
Other long-term assets 3,117   3,479 
Accounts payable, other current liabilities, and taxes payable (9,259)  (31,868)
Wages and benefits payable (28,092)  (34,884)
Unearned revenue 50,859   46,431 
Warranty (243)  (1,876)
Restructuring (6,921)  (10,252)
Other operating, net (1,042)  (11,153)
Net cash provided by operating activities 173,592   168,802 
    
Investing activities   
Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment (13,132)  (10,656)
Business acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (515,055)   
Other investing, net 3,088   5 
Net cash used in investing activities (525,099)  (10,651)
    
Financing activities   
Proceeds from borrowings 805,000    
Payments on debt (460,000)   
Issuance of common stock 1,969   5,436 
Payments on call spread for convertible offering (92,817)   
Repurchase of common stock (152,234)   
Prepaid debt fees (21,525)  (178)
Other financing, net (514)  (507)
Net cash provided by financing activities 79,879   4,751 
    
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,540)  10,118 
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (275,168)  173,020 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,020,397   1,051,237 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$745,229  $1,224,257 
        

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, and constant currency. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define such measures differently. For a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable financial measure prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, please see the table captioned Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures.
        

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and/or as a means for determining executive compensation. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and ability to service debt by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our recurring core operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance, as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. Our executive compensation plans exclude non-cash charges related to amortization of intangibles and depreciation of property, plant, and equipment and certain discrete cash and non-cash charges, such as restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, or acquisition and integration related expenses. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making and because they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to analyze the health of our business.

Non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income – We define non-GAAP operating expenses as operating expenses excluding certain expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, and acquisition and integration related expenses. We define non-GAAP operating income as operating income excluding the expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, and acquisition and integration related expenses. Acquisition and integration related expenses include costs, which are incurred to affect and integrate business combinations, such as professional fees; certain employee retention and salaries related to integration; employee severance; contract terminations; travel costs related to knowledge transfer; system conversion costs; and asset impairment charges. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors because they exclude the effect of expenses that are not related to our core operating results. By excluding these expenses, we believe that it is easier for management and investors to compare our financial results over multiple periods and analyze trends in our operations. For example, in certain periods, expenses related to amortization of intangible assets may decrease, which would improve GAAP operating margins, yet the improvement in GAAP operating margins due to this lower expense is not necessarily reflective of an improvement in our core business. There are some limitations related to the use of non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income versus operating expenses and operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information about the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income and evaluating non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income together with GAAP operating expense and operating income.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS – We define non-GAAP net income as net income attributable to Itron, Inc. excluding the expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, acquisition and integration related expenses, gain on sale of equity method investment, and the tax effect of excluding these expenses. We define non-GAAP diluted EPS as non-GAAP net income divided by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding during the period calculated on a GAAP basis and then reduced to reflect any anti-dilutive impact of the convertible notes hedge transactions. We consider these financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors for the same reasons that we use non-GAAP operating income. The same limitations described above regarding our use of non-GAAP operating income apply to our use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP measures and evaluating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS together with GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. and GAAP diluted EPS.

For interim periods the budgeted annual effective tax rate (AETR) is used, adjusted for any discrete items, as defined in Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 740 - Income Taxes. The budgeted AETR is determined at the beginning of the fiscal year. The AETR is revised throughout the year based on changes to our full-year forecast. If the revised AETR increases or decreases by 200 basis points or more from the budgeted AETR due to changes in the full-year forecast during the year, the revised AETR is used in place of the budgeted AETR beginning with the quarter the 200 basis point threshold is exceeded and going forward for all subsequent interim quarters in the year. We continue to assess the AETR based on latest forecast throughout the year and use the most recent AETR any time it increases or decreases by 200 basis points or more from the prior interim period.

Adjusted EBITDA – We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (a) minus interest income and gain on sale of equity method investment, (b) plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, acquisition and integration related expenses, and (c) excluding income tax provision or benefit. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure for executive compensation. A limitation to using adjusted EBITDA is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period and the measure includes some non-cash items and excludes other non-cash items. Additionally, the items that we exclude in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA may differ from the items that our peer companies exclude when they report their results. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of this measure to GAAP net income.

Free cash flow – We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for acquisitions of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow provides investors with a relevant measure of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing our ability to fund our operations and repay our debt. The same limitations described above regarding our use of adjusted EBITDA apply to our use of free cash flow. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts in the reconciliation.

Adjusted gross profit – We define adjusted gross profit as gross profit excluding the amortization expense of core-developed technology intangible assets.

Adjusted operating income – We define adjusted operating income as operating income excluding the amortization of core-developed technology intangible assets.

Constant currency – We refer to the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations in our discussions of financial results, which references the differences between the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate operating results from the entity's functional currency into U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. We also use the term "constant currency", which represents financial results adjusted to exclude changes in foreign currency exchange rates as compared with the rates in the comparable prior year period. We calculate the constant currency change as the difference between the current period results and the comparable prior period's results restated using current period foreign currency exchange rates.

The tables below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of operating expenses, operating income, net income, diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

ITRON, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)     
TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONSThree Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2026  2025   2026  2025 
NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES     
GAAP operating expenses$154,574 $147,205  $323,316 $288,211 
Amortization of intangible assets(1) (8,478) (4,543)  (16,650) (9,022)
Restructuring (233) (1,237)  (447) (684)
Loss on sale of business        (79)
Strategic initiative (455)    (475)  
Acquisition and integration (1,252) (33)  (7,229) (84)
Non-GAAP operating expenses$144,156 $141,392  $298,515 $278,342 
      
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME     
GAAP operating income$76,066 $76,413  $143,643 $152,626 
Amortization of intangible assets 11,048  4,543   21,715  9,022 
Restructuring 233  1,237   447  684 
Loss on sale of business        79 
Strategic initiative 455     475   
Acquisition and integration 1,252  33   7,229  84 
Non-GAAP operating income$89,054 $82,226  $173,509 $162,495 
      
NON-GAAP NET INCOME & DILUTED EPS     
GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc.$53,272 $68,340  $106,731 $133,814 
Amortization of intangible assets 11,048  4,543   21,715  9,022 
Amortization of debt placement fees 1,925  1,757   3,755  3,494 
Restructuring 233  1,237   447  684 
Loss on sale of business        79 
Strategic initiative 455     475   
Gain on sale of equity method investment (3,249)    (3,249)  
Acquisition and integration 1,252  33   7,229  84 
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 5,791  (796)  1,316  (1,953)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc.$70,727 $75,114  $138,419 $145,224 
      
Non-GAAP diluted EPS$1.59 $1.62  $3.07 $3.14 
Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 44,608  46,380   45,038  46,276 
      

(1)   Excludes amortization of core-developed technology intangible assets.



ITRON, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited, in thousands)     
TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONSThree Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2026  2025   2026  2025 
ADJUSTED EBITDA     
GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc.$53,272 $68,340  $106,731 $133,814 
Interest income (6,253) (12,303)  (11,913) (24,013)
Interest expense 5,768  5,648   11,577  11,241 
Income tax provision 26,733  14,730   40,342  31,659 
Depreciation and amortization 18,626  12,114   37,162  24,182 
Restructuring 233  1,237   447  684 
Loss on sale of business        79 
Strategic initiative 455     475   
Acquisition and integration 1,252  33   7,229  84 
Gain on sale of equity method investment (3,249)    (3,249)  
Adjusted EBITDA$96,837 $89,799  $188,801 $177,730 
      
FREE CASH FLOW     
Net cash provided by operating activities$88,091 $96,685  $173,592 $168,802 
Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment (6,605) (6,017)  (13,132) (10,656)
Free Cash Flow$81,486 $90,668  $160,460 $158,146 



The tables below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted gross profit with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS Three months ended June 30, 2026
(Unaudited, in thousands) Device
Solutions		 Networked
Solutions		 Outcomes Resiliency
Solutions		 Segments
Subtotal
Total revenues $111,445  $339,238  $96,399  $15,820  $562,902 
Total cost of revenues  72,686   194,084   59,644   5,848   332,262 
Gross profit  38,759   145,154   36,755   9,972   230,640 
Gross margin  34.8%  42.8%  38.1%  63.0%  41.0%
Amortization of core-developed technology intangible assets $  $  $625  $1,945  $2,570 
Adjusted gross profit  38,759   145,154   37,380   11,917   233,210 
Adjusted gross margin  34.8%  42.8%  38.8%  75.3%  41.4%
           
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2025  
(Unaudited, in thousands) Device
Solutions		 Networked
Solutions		 Outcomes Segments
Subtotal		  
Total revenues $112,760  $408,934  $85,067  $606,761   
Total cost of revenues  79,169   251,691   52,283   383,143   
Gross profit  33,591   157,243   32,784   223,618   
Gross margin  29.8%  38.5%  38.5%  36.9%  
Amortization of core-developed technology intangible assets $  $  $  $   
Adjusted gross profit  33,591   157,243   32,784   223,618   
Adjusted gross margin  29.8%  38.5%  38.5%  36.9%  
           
TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS Six months ended June 30, 2026
(Unaudited, in thousands) Device
Solutions		 Networked
Solutions		 Outcomes Resiliency
Solutions		 Segments
Subtotal
Total revenues $235,822  $689,901  $192,309  $31,852  $1,149,884 
Total cost of revenues  153,044   401,674   116,155   12,052   682,925 
Gross profit  82,778   288,227   76,154   19,800   466,959 
Gross margin  35.1%  41.8%  39.6%  62.2%  40.6%
Amortization of core-developed technology intangible assets $  $  $1,250  $3,815  $5,065 
Adjusted gross profit  82,778   288,227   77,404   23,615   472,024 
Adjusted gross margin  35.1%  41.8%  40.2%  74.1%  41.0%
           
  Six Months Ended June 30, 2025  
(Unaudited, in thousands) Device
Solutions		 Networked
Solutions		 Outcomes Segments
Subtotal		  
Total revenues $238,631  $811,666  $163,615  $1,213,912   
Total cost of revenues  167,287   505,709   100,079   773,075   
Gross profit  71,344   305,957   63,536   440,837   
Gross margin  29.9%  37.7%  38.8%  36.3%  
Amortization of core-developed technology intangible assets $  $  $  $   
Adjusted gross profit  71,344   305,957   63,536   440,837   
Adjusted gross margin  29.9%  37.7%  38.8%  36.3%  



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