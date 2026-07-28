Itron Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, announced today financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026. Key results for the quarter include (compared with the second quarter of 2025):

Revenue of $563 million, decreased 7%;

Annual recurring revenue of $417 million, increased 21%;

GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. of $53 million, decreased $15 million;

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.19, decreased $0.28 per share;

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.59, decreased $0.03 per share;

Adjusted EBITDA of $97 million, increased 8%; and

Free cash flow of $81 million, decreased $9 million.





"Itron delivered record gross margin, earnings well ahead of our expectations, and strong free cash flow in the second quarter, with revenue in line with our outlook — clear evidence of the structurally better earnings power this team has built," said Tom Deitrich, Itron's President and CEO. "The demand environment remains constructive, supported by durable needs across grid expansion, resiliency, and affordability — and by the industry's intensifying focus on time-to-power. A stronger operating model in a durable demand environment is why we are raising our full-year earnings outlook."

Summary of Second Quarter Consolidated Financial Results

(All comparisons made are against the prior year period unless otherwise noted)

Revenue

Total second quarter revenue of $563 million compared to $607 million in the prior year. The decrease was driven primarily by lower Networked Solutions revenue, partially offset by continued growth in Outcomes.

Device Solutions revenue decreased 1%, or 3% in constant currency, due primarily to lower legacy electricity product sales.

Networked Solutions revenue decreased 17% due to the timing of project deployments and lower volumes.

Outcomes revenue increased 13% due to increased services revenue.

Resiliency Solutions revenue was $16 million with integration progressing to plan.

Adjusted Gross Margin

Itron's second quarter adjusted gross margin of 41.4% increased 460 bps basis points from the prior year due to customer and product mix as well as operational efficiencies.

Operating Expenses and Operating Income

GAAP operating expenses of $155 million increased $7 million from the prior year due to higher amortization costs, partially offset by lower restructuring costs. Non-GAAP operating expenses of $144 million increased $3 million from the prior year due to the Urbint and Locusview acquisitions.

GAAP operating income of $76 million was $0.3 million lower due to higher operating expenses, including acquisition-related amortization expense, partially offset by higher gross profit

Non-GAAP operating income of $89 million was $7 million higher than the prior year due to higher gross profit, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Net Income and Earnings per Share (EPS)

Net income attributable to Itron, Inc. for the quarter was $53 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, compared with net income attributable to Itron, Inc. of $68 million, or $1.47 per diluted share in 2025. The decrease was driven by lower interest income and a higher effective tax rate.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc., which excludes the expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expense, acquisition and integration related expenses, gain on the sale of equity method investments, and the tax effect of excluding these expenses, was $71 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, compared with $75 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, in 2025. The decrease was driven by lower interest income and a higher effective tax rate, partially offset by higher non-GAAP operating income.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $88 million in the second quarter compared with $97 million in the prior year. Free cash flow was $81 million in the second quarter compared with $91 million in the prior year. The decrease in free cash flow was primarily due to higher tax payments and lower interest income, partially offset by favorable working capital timing.

Other Measures

Total backlog at quarter end was $4.4 billion compared with $4.5 billion in the prior year. Bookings in the quarter totaled $550 million.

Q3 and Updated Full Year 2026 Outlook

Third quarter 2026 financial outlook:

Revenue between $590 and $600 million

Non-GAAP diluted EPS between $1.50 and $1.60





Updated full year 2026 financial outlook:

Revenue between $2.37 and $2.41 billion

Non-GAAP diluted EPS between $6.30 - $6.50





Earnings Conference Call

Itron will host a conference call to discuss the financial results contained in this release at 10:00 a.m. EDT on July 28, 2026. Interested parties may listen to the conference call on a live webcast. The webcast, along with a supplemental presentation, may be accessed from the company’s website at https://investors.itron.com/events-presentations . Participants should access the webcast 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available may be accessed on the company's website at https://investors.itron.com/events-presentations .

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com

Itron® and the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc. in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release contains, and our officers and representatives may from time to time make, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical factors nor assurances of future performance. These statements are based on our expectations about, among others, revenues, operations, financial performance, earnings, liquidity, earnings per share, cash flows and restructuring activities including headcount reductions and other cost savings initiatives. This document reflects our current strategy, plans and expectations and is based on information currently available as of the date of this release. When we use words such as "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "goal", "seek", "project", "estimate", "future", "strategy", "objective", "may", "likely", "should", "will", "will continue", and similar expressions, including related to future periods, they are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates. Although we believe the estimates and assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these estimates or assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these estimates and assumptions could be incorrect. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Actual results and trends in the future may differ materially from those suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that we believe could affect our results include our ability to execute on our restructuring plans, our ability to achieve estimated cost savings, the rate and timing of customer demand for our products, rescheduling of current customer orders, changes in estimated liabilities for product warranties, adverse impacts of litigation, changes in laws, regulations, tariffs, sanctions, trade policies and retaliatory responses, our dependence on new product development and intellectual property, future acquisitions, changes in estimates for stock-based and bonus compensation, increasing volatility in foreign exchange rates, international business risks, uncertainties caused by adverse economic conditions, including without limitation those resulting from extraordinary events or circumstances and other factors that are more fully described in Part I, Item 1A: Risk Factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec 31, 2025 and other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Itron undertakes no obligation to update or revise any information in this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), we use certain adjusted or non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, and constant currency. We provide these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they provide greater transparency and represent supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. We exclude certain costs in our non-GAAP financial measures as we believe the net result is a measure of our core business. We believe these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. Non-GAAP performance measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We strongly encourage investors and shareholders to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Our non-GAAP financial measures may be different from those reported by other companies. When providing future outlooks and/or earnings guidance, a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP diluted EPS to the GAAP diluted EPS has not been provided because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the potential amount or timing of restructuring related expenses and their related tax effects without unreasonable effort. These costs are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP results for the guidance period. A more detailed discussion of why we use non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations of using such measures, and reconciliations between non-GAAP and the nearest GAAP financial measures are included in this press release.

For additional information, contact:

Itron, Inc.

Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

(512) 560-1172

Stephanie Tarlton, CFA

Principal, Investor Relations

(512) 676-8365

Investors@itron.com

Itron, Inc.

ITRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues Product revenues $ 453,462 $ 517,184 $ 931,263 $ 1,040,325 Service revenues 109,440 89,577 218,621 173,587 Total revenues 562,902 606,761 1,149,884 1,213,912 Cost of revenues Product cost of revenues 280,692 337,394 580,901 683,836 Service cost of revenues 51,570 45,749 102,024 89,239 Total cost of revenues 332,262 383,143 682,925 773,075 Gross profit 230,640 223,618 466,959 440,837 Operating expenses Sales, general and administrative 89,722 87,615 195,079 174,526 Research and development 56,141 53,810 111,140 103,900 Amortization of intangible assets 8,478 4,543 16,650 9,022 Restructuring 233 1,237 447 684 Loss on sale of business — — — 79 Total operating expenses 154,574 147,205 323,316 288,211 Operating income 76,066 76,413 143,643 152,626 Other income (expense) Interest income 6,253 12,303 11,913 24,013 Interest expense (5,768 ) (5,648 ) (11,577 ) (11,241 ) Other income (expense), net 3,655 414 3,422 363 Total other income (expense) 4,140 7,069 3,758 13,135 Income before income taxes 80,206 83,482 147,401 165,761 Income tax provision (26,733 ) (14,730 ) (40,342 ) (31,659 ) Net income 53,473 68,752 107,059 134,102 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 201 412 328 288 Net income attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 53,272 $ 68,340 $ 106,731 $ 133,814 Net income per common share - Basic $ 1.21 $ 1.50 $ 2.40 $ 2.94 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 1.19 $ 1.47 $ 2.37 $ 2.89 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic 44,095 45,633 44,412 45,486 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 44,608 46,380 45,038 46,276









ITRON, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Product revenues Device Solutions $ 110,940 $ 111,939 $ 234,668 $ 237,326 Networked Solutions 309,201 379,481 630,348 754,003 Outcomes 32,883 25,764 64,755 48,996 Resiliency Solutions 438 — 1,492 — Total Company $ 453,462 $ 517,184 $ 931,263 $ 1,040,325 Service revenues Device Solutions $ 505 $ 821 $ 1,154 $ 1,305 Networked Solutions 30,037 29,453 59,553 57,663 Outcomes 63,516 59,303 127,554 114,619 Resiliency Solutions 15,382 — 30,360 — Total Company $ 109,440 $ 89,577 $ 218,621 $ 173,587 Total revenues Device Solutions $ 111,445 $ 112,760 $ 235,822 $ 238,631 Networked Solutions 339,238 408,934 689,901 811,666 Outcomes 96,399 85,067 192,309 163,615 Resiliency Solutions 15,820 — 31,852 — Total Company $ 562,902 $ 606,761 $ 1,149,884 $ 1,213,912 Adjusted gross profit Device Solutions $ 38,759 $ 33,591 $ 82,778 $ 71,344 Networked Solutions 145,154 157,243 288,227 305,957 Outcomes 37,380 32,784 77,404 63,536 Resiliency Solutions $ 11,917 $ — 23,615 — Total Company $ 233,210 $ 223,618 $ 472,024 $ 440,837 Adjusted segment operating income Device Solutions $ 31,521 $ 25,454 $ 68,413 $ 55,925 Networked Solutions 112,061 120,999 222,197 237,108 Outcomes 20,542 15,687 42,897 30,017 Resiliency Solutions 4,376 — 8,707 — Total Company $ 168,500 $ 162,140 $ 342,214 $ 323,050 Adjusted Gross Margin 41.4 % 36.9 % 41.0 % 36.3 %









ITRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands) June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 745,229 $ 1,020,397 Accounts receivable, net 351,109 367,794 Inventories 258,727 242,886 Other current assets 194,456 191,241 Total current assets 1,549,521 1,822,318 Property, plant, and equipment, net 121,590 112,193 Deferred tax assets, net 271,513 265,183 Other long-term assets 60,694 63,352 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 33,359 29,341 Intangible assets, net 266,076 83,337 Goodwill 1,690,791 1,344,983 Total assets $ 3,993,544 $ 3,720,707 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 146,726 $ 156,288 Other current liabilities 55,135 58,864 Wages and benefits payable 96,649 122,245 Taxes payable 24,746 16,618 Current portion of debt, net — 459,522 Current portion of warranty 10,871 10,868 Unearned revenue 230,098 187,822 Total current liabilities 564,225 1,012,227 Long-term debt, net 1,575,242 788,805 Long-term warranty 7,078 7,350 Pension benefit obligation 59,874 61,998 Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,387 623 Operating lease liabilities 26,092 19,623 Other long-term obligations 121,519 91,885 Total liabilities 2,355,417 1,982,511 Equity Common stock 1,472,138 1,661,350 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (74,421 ) (56,505 ) Retained earnings 218,482 111,751 Total Itron, Inc. shareholders' equity 1,616,199 1,716,596 Noncontrolling interests 21,928 21,600 Total equity 1,638,127 1,738,196 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,993,544 $ 3,720,707









ITRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Operating activities Net income $ 107,059 $ 134,102 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 37,162 24,182 Non-cash operating lease expense 6,576 5,843 Stock-based compensation 32,316 33,396 Amortization of prepaid debt fees 3,791 3,581 Deferred taxes, net (18,684 ) (9,664 ) Loss on sale of business — 79 Restructuring, non-cash 462 (25 ) Other adjustments, net (3,538 ) (354 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and sale of business: Accounts receivable 23,280 18,789 Inventories (17,956 ) (7,413 ) Other current assets (5,295 ) 6,409 Other long-term assets 3,117 3,479 Accounts payable, other current liabilities, and taxes payable (9,259 ) (31,868 ) Wages and benefits payable (28,092 ) (34,884 ) Unearned revenue 50,859 46,431 Warranty (243 ) (1,876 ) Restructuring (6,921 ) (10,252 ) Other operating, net (1,042 ) (11,153 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 173,592 168,802 Investing activities Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment (13,132 ) (10,656 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (515,055 ) — Other investing, net 3,088 5 Net cash used in investing activities (525,099 ) (10,651 ) Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 805,000 — Payments on debt (460,000 ) — Issuance of common stock 1,969 5,436 Payments on call spread for convertible offering (92,817 ) — Repurchase of common stock (152,234 ) — Prepaid debt fees (21,525 ) (178 ) Other financing, net (514 ) (507 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 79,879 4,751 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,540 ) 10,118 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (275,168 ) 173,020 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,020,397 1,051,237 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 745,229 $ 1,224,257

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, and constant currency. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define such measures differently. For a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable financial measure prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, please see the table captioned Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures.



We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and/or as a means for determining executive compensation. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and ability to service debt by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our recurring core operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance, as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. Our executive compensation plans exclude non-cash charges related to amortization of intangibles and depreciation of property, plant, and equipment and certain discrete cash and non-cash charges, such as restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, or acquisition and integration related expenses. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making and because they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to analyze the health of our business.

Non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income – We define non-GAAP operating expenses as operating expenses excluding certain expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, and acquisition and integration related expenses. We define non-GAAP operating income as operating income excluding the expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, and acquisition and integration related expenses. Acquisition and integration related expenses include costs, which are incurred to affect and integrate business combinations, such as professional fees; certain employee retention and salaries related to integration; employee severance; contract terminations; travel costs related to knowledge transfer; system conversion costs; and asset impairment charges. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors because they exclude the effect of expenses that are not related to our core operating results. By excluding these expenses, we believe that it is easier for management and investors to compare our financial results over multiple periods and analyze trends in our operations. For example, in certain periods, expenses related to amortization of intangible assets may decrease, which would improve GAAP operating margins, yet the improvement in GAAP operating margins due to this lower expense is not necessarily reflective of an improvement in our core business. There are some limitations related to the use of non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income versus operating expenses and operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information about the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income and evaluating non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income together with GAAP operating expense and operating income.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS – We define non-GAAP net income as net income attributable to Itron, Inc. excluding the expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, acquisition and integration related expenses, gain on sale of equity method investment, and the tax effect of excluding these expenses. We define non-GAAP diluted EPS as non-GAAP net income divided by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding during the period calculated on a GAAP basis and then reduced to reflect any anti-dilutive impact of the convertible notes hedge transactions. We consider these financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors for the same reasons that we use non-GAAP operating income. The same limitations described above regarding our use of non-GAAP operating income apply to our use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP measures and evaluating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS together with GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. and GAAP diluted EPS.

For interim periods the budgeted annual effective tax rate (AETR) is used, adjusted for any discrete items, as defined in Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 740 - Income Taxes. The budgeted AETR is determined at the beginning of the fiscal year. The AETR is revised throughout the year based on changes to our full-year forecast. If the revised AETR increases or decreases by 200 basis points or more from the budgeted AETR due to changes in the full-year forecast during the year, the revised AETR is used in place of the budgeted AETR beginning with the quarter the 200 basis point threshold is exceeded and going forward for all subsequent interim quarters in the year. We continue to assess the AETR based on latest forecast throughout the year and use the most recent AETR any time it increases or decreases by 200 basis points or more from the prior interim period.

Adjusted EBITDA – We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (a) minus interest income and gain on sale of equity method investment, (b) plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, acquisition and integration related expenses, and (c) excluding income tax provision or benefit. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure for executive compensation. A limitation to using adjusted EBITDA is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period and the measure includes some non-cash items and excludes other non-cash items. Additionally, the items that we exclude in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA may differ from the items that our peer companies exclude when they report their results. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of this measure to GAAP net income.

Free cash flow – We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for acquisitions of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow provides investors with a relevant measure of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing our ability to fund our operations and repay our debt. The same limitations described above regarding our use of adjusted EBITDA apply to our use of free cash flow. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts in the reconciliation.

Adjusted gross profit – We define adjusted gross profit as gross profit excluding the amortization expense of core-developed technology intangible assets.

Adjusted operating income – We define adjusted operating income as operating income excluding the amortization of core-developed technology intangible assets.

Constant currency – We refer to the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations in our discussions of financial results, which references the differences between the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate operating results from the entity's functional currency into U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. We also use the term "constant currency", which represents financial results adjusted to exclude changes in foreign currency exchange rates as compared with the rates in the comparable prior year period. We calculate the constant currency change as the difference between the current period results and the comparable prior period's results restated using current period foreign currency exchange rates.

The tables below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of operating expenses, operating income, net income, diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

ITRON, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES GAAP operating expenses $ 154,574 $ 147,205 $ 323,316 $ 288,211 Amortization of intangible assets(1) (8,478 ) (4,543 ) (16,650 ) (9,022 ) Restructuring (233 ) (1,237 ) (447 ) (684 ) Loss on sale of business — — — (79 ) Strategic initiative (455 ) — (475 ) — Acquisition and integration (1,252 ) (33 ) (7,229 ) (84 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 144,156 $ 141,392 $ 298,515 $ 278,342 NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME GAAP operating income $ 76,066 $ 76,413 $ 143,643 $ 152,626 Amortization of intangible assets 11,048 4,543 21,715 9,022 Restructuring 233 1,237 447 684 Loss on sale of business — — — 79 Strategic initiative 455 — 475 — Acquisition and integration 1,252 33 7,229 84 Non-GAAP operating income $ 89,054 $ 82,226 $ 173,509 $ 162,495 NON-GAAP NET INCOME & DILUTED EPS GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 53,272 $ 68,340 $ 106,731 $ 133,814 Amortization of intangible assets 11,048 4,543 21,715 9,022 Amortization of debt placement fees 1,925 1,757 3,755 3,494 Restructuring 233 1,237 447 684 Loss on sale of business — — — 79 Strategic initiative 455 — 475 — Gain on sale of equity method investment (3,249 ) — (3,249 ) — Acquisition and integration 1,252 33 7,229 84 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 5,791 (796 ) 1,316 (1,953 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 70,727 $ 75,114 $ 138,419 $ 145,224 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.59 $ 1.62 $ 3.07 $ 3.14 Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 44,608 46,380 45,038 46,276

(1) Excludes amortization of core-developed technology intangible assets.









ITRON, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, in thousands) TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 ADJUSTED EBITDA GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 53,272 $ 68,340 $ 106,731 $ 133,814 Interest income (6,253 ) (12,303 ) (11,913 ) (24,013 ) Interest expense 5,768 5,648 11,577 11,241 Income tax provision 26,733 14,730 40,342 31,659 Depreciation and amortization 18,626 12,114 37,162 24,182 Restructuring 233 1,237 447 684 Loss on sale of business — — — 79 Strategic initiative 455 — 475 — Acquisition and integration 1,252 33 7,229 84 Gain on sale of equity method investment (3,249 ) — (3,249 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 96,837 $ 89,799 $ 188,801 $ 177,730 FREE CASH FLOW Net cash provided by operating activities $ 88,091 $ 96,685 $ 173,592 $ 168,802 Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment (6,605 ) (6,017 ) (13,132 ) (10,656 ) Free Cash Flow $ 81,486 $ 90,668 $ 160,460 $ 158,146









The tables below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted gross profit with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS Three months ended June 30, 2026 (Unaudited, in thousands) Device

Solutions Networked

Solutions Outcomes Resiliency

Solutions Segments

Subtotal Total revenues $ 111,445 $ 339,238 $ 96,399 $ 15,820 $ 562,902 Total cost of revenues 72,686 194,084 59,644 5,848 332,262 Gross profit 38,759 145,154 36,755 9,972 230,640 Gross margin 34.8 % 42.8 % 38.1 % 63.0 % 41.0 % Amortization of core-developed technology intangible assets $ — $ — $ 625 $ 1,945 $ 2,570 Adjusted gross profit 38,759 145,154 37,380 11,917 233,210 Adjusted gross margin 34.8 % 42.8 % 38.8 % 75.3 % 41.4 % Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 (Unaudited, in thousands) Device

Solutions Networked

Solutions Outcomes Segments

Subtotal Total revenues $ 112,760 $ 408,934 $ 85,067 $ 606,761 Total cost of revenues 79,169 251,691 52,283 383,143 Gross profit 33,591 157,243 32,784 223,618 Gross margin 29.8 % 38.5 % 38.5 % 36.9 % Amortization of core-developed technology intangible assets $ — $ — $ — $ — Adjusted gross profit 33,591 157,243 32,784 223,618 Adjusted gross margin 29.8 % 38.5 % 38.5 % 36.9 % TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS Six months ended June 30, 2026 (Unaudited, in thousands) Device

Solutions Networked

Solutions Outcomes Resiliency

Solutions Segments

Subtotal Total revenues $ 235,822 $ 689,901 $ 192,309 $ 31,852 $ 1,149,884 Total cost of revenues 153,044 401,674 116,155 12,052 682,925 Gross profit 82,778 288,227 76,154 19,800 466,959 Gross margin 35.1 % 41.8 % 39.6 % 62.2 % 40.6 % Amortization of core-developed technology intangible assets $ — $ — $ 1,250 $ 3,815 $ 5,065 Adjusted gross profit 82,778 288,227 77,404 23,615 472,024 Adjusted gross margin 35.1 % 41.8 % 40.2 % 74.1 % 41.0 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 (Unaudited, in thousands) Device

Solutions Networked

Solutions Outcomes Segments

Subtotal Total revenues $ 238,631 $ 811,666 $ 163,615 $ 1,213,912 Total cost of revenues 167,287 505,709 100,079 773,075 Gross profit 71,344 305,957 63,536 440,837 Gross margin 29.9 % 37.7 % 38.8 % 36.3 % Amortization of core-developed technology intangible assets $ — $ — $ — $ — Adjusted gross profit 71,344 305,957 63,536 440,837 Adjusted gross margin 29.9 % 37.7 % 38.8 % 36.3 %



