Reliance Global Group Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

Lakewood, NJ, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZRA) (“Reliance” or the “Company”), announced today that it will host a conference call Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the second quarter 2026 and provide a business update.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free +1 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 497505. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2381/54350 or on the investor relations section of the Company’s website, https://relianceglobalgroup.com/events-and-presentations/.

A webcast replay will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://relianceglobalgroup.com/events-and-presentations/ through July 30, 2027. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through August 13, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing +1 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 54350.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZRA) is an Insurtech company that acquires independent insurance agencies, consolidates them into a unified network, and supports them through a proprietary technology platform. For more information, visit www.relianceglobalgroup.com.Further information about the Company can be found at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020

Email: EZRA@crescendo-ir.com

