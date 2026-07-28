OneMedNet Secures $11.5+ Million Agreement to Supply Regulatory-Grade Real-World Data for Foundational AI Model Development

MINNEAPOLIS, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) (“OneMedNet,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), a leading provider of regulatory decision-grade, AI-driven Real-World Data (RWD), today announced it has entered into an agreement to supply its regulatory-grade, multi-modal imaging-centric iRWD™ platform data for use in the development and training of a foundational AI model.

Under the terms of the agreement, OneMedNet will provide high-quality, de-identified, regulatory-grade healthcare data, including millions of medical imaging and associated clinical reports, with data delivery immediately. The initial agreement has a total contract value in excess of $11.5 million.

"We believe this agreement represents a significant validation of OneMedNet's unique capabilities in curating and delivering regulatory decision-grade Real-World Data at the scale and quality required for foundational AI model development. OneMedNet is uniquely positioned to deliver fully de-identified, regulatory-grade datasets through our secure, anonymized federated network of live data, enabling breakthrough AI innovation while upholding the highest standards of patient privacy and compliance. Our AI-powered iRWD™ platform, combined with our expansive provider network, makes this possible at the speed, scale, and quality that modern healthcare demands,” said Aaron Green, CEO & President of OneMedNet.

"Private data is what we believe will ultimately differentiate one foundational model from another—and healthcare data is among the most private and valuable. OneMedNet's delivery platform provides live, longitudinal access to this data, with in-flight anonymization built in," stated Jeffrey Yu, MD, Chairman of OneMedNet.”

This agreement is expected to build on OneMedNet’s strong commercial momentum and expanding network, which now surpasses 90 million patient journeys and 270 million clinical studies across more than 2,300 healthcare sites. This network continues to expand in scope and depth. The Company’s iRWD™ platform, enables secure, scalable delivery of multi-modal data optimized for AI training, regulatory submissions, and advanced analytics.

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet Corporation is revolutionizing Real-World Data (RWD) through its iRWD™ platform, delivering regulatory decision-grade, AI-ready datasets that include de-identified medical imaging alongside comprehensive clinical records. With a network spanning more than 2,300 sites and encompassing over 90 million patient journeys and 270 million studies, OneMedNet serves life sciences companies, medical device manufacturers, AI developers, and other innovators seeking high-quality, compliant healthcare data. The Company’s platform is powered by Palantir Foundry and supports applications ranging from drug development and regulatory submissions to foundational AI model training. Learn more at www.onemednet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our ability to convert bookings into revenue and the demand for our products, our ability to achieve our operational strategies, our expected growth in the business and statements generally about our products, plans and strategies.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; risks inherent with investing in Digital Assets, including Digital Asset’s volatility; our ability to implement our Digital Asset treasury strategy and its effects on our business; and the other risks described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

OneMedNet Contacts:

Michael Wong, VP Marketing

Email: michael.wong@onemednet.com

SOURCE: ONEMEDNET CORPORATION