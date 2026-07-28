FreshBooks and Grasshopper Partner to Provide Small Business Owners With Greater Financial Flexibility

New York, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreshBooks , business management software built for service-based solopreneurs and small teams, and Grasshopper , a client-first, full-service digital bank, announced a new strategic partnership designed to help small business owners take command of their cash flow and growth plan. Instead of navigating fragmented systems, owners get a comprehensive financial toolkit that enables them to run their business confidently and plan for what's next.

This collaboration targets the operational challenges faced by early-stage businesses, solopreneurs, and professional service providers. FreshBooks' State of Financial Flow report found that small business owners spending five or more hours a month on manual invoicing are nearly three times more likely to face cash-flow problems. By connecting FreshBooks' business management software platform with Grasshopper's award-winning digital banking services, the two companies are closing that gap and giving owners the autonomy and flexibility to build a business ecosystem that aligns perfectly with their needs with less operational friction.

"Small business owners shouldn't have to guess where their money is going," said Faye Pang, Chief Revenue Officer at FreshBooks. "This partnership helps them stay on top of every dollar moving through their business, so they can make confident decisions instead of spending extra time and brainpower on financial admin."

"Welcoming FreshBooks into our ecosystem is a direct response to feedback from our clients, who have asked for greater access to the financial tools they already use and trust," said Danielle Kane, SVP, Head of Small Business Banking at Grasshopper. "They want options, not limitations, which is why we continue to expand our network of trusted partners and make it easier for entrepreneurs to build a financial foundation that aligns with how they run their business from day one."

Together, FreshBooks and Grasshopper are helping small business owners spend less time managing their finances and more time running their businesses by combining modern banking with intuitive financial tools in a seamless workflow.

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About FreshBooks

FreshBooks is a leader in small business management software, purpose-built to help small business owners simplify the financial complexity of running their business—from invoicing to cash flow—by bringing together the tools they need to manage finances, save time, and stay organized. FreshBooks supports small business owners around the world as a partner at every stage of growth. Follow FreshBooks on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X .

About Grasshopper Bank

With total assets of approximately $1.6 billion, Grasshopper Bank is a client-first, full-service digital bank serving the business and innovation economy. Grasshopper Bank replaces the traditional one-size-fits-all approach to banking with a suite of products and services tailored to specific industries, backed by a passionate team of experts with deep expertise in their fields. Grasshopper Bank's banking solutions cover small businesses, startups, fintech-focused Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and commercial API banking platforms, SBA lending, and white-labeled consumer banking. Headquartered in New York, New York, the bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For more information, visit Grasshopper Bank's website at www.grasshopper.bank or follow Grasshopper Bank on LinkedIn , Facebook , or X .







