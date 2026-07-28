Dyadic Develops Stable C1 Cell Lines and Produces Purified Scripps-Designed Bundibugyo Ebola Antigens from Plasmids in Approximately 15 Days

JUPITER, Fla., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic International, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYAI) (“Dyadic” or the “Company”), d/b/a Dyadic Applied BioSolutions, today announced that, within approximately 15 days of receiving the plasmids, it developed stable pools of C1 cell lines and manufactured and initially purified two Scripps-designed Bundibugyo ebolavirus recombinant protein antigens.

In response to the active Bundibugyo ebolavirus outbreak, both C1-produced antigens have been delivered to FBS and Scripps Research for preclinical evaluation in support of a potential non-mRNA vaccine candidate targeting Bundibugyo ebolavirus.

The speed of this work is particularly important given the severity and rapid progression of the current outbreak. There is currently no specifically approved vaccine or treatment for Ebola disease caused by Bundibugyo virus.

Dyadic believes these conditions highlight the urgent need for protein-production platforms capable of rapidly developing vaccine antigens, monoclonal antibodies and other biologic countermeasures while also supporting the manufacturing capacity, scalability, affordability and geographic accessibility required for effective outbreak response.

“This is not simply about developing a protein quickly. It is about establishing a potentially faster, more productive, scalable and affordable path for developing and manufacturing non-mRNA vaccines, monoclonal antibodies and other biologics in the quantities needed to respond to active outbreaks and other rapidly evolving health emergencies. When infections can spread faster than conventional countermeasures can be developed and produced, every week matters.” said Mark Emalfarb, Chief Executive Officer of Dyadic.

Emalfarb continued, “Scale flexibility with C1 works in both directions. Production may be expanded to larger microbial bioreactors when substantial quantities or doses are required — or higher yields, greater productivity and shorter bioreactor cycle times may allow manufacturers to produce more protein using a smaller biomanufacturing footprint. That can mean more batches, more protein and more doses from the same manufacturing infrastructure — or potentially less of it. Because C1 is a fungal production system, it also does not require the mammalian or insect-cell viral-clearance steps typically associated with CHO and insect-cell manufacturing, potentially eliminating additional purification operations that can add time, complexity and cost.”

This achievement further validates Dyadic's proprietary C1 platform as a rapid protein production technology that has the potential to support future licensing agreements, commercial manufacturing partnerships, and additional product development opportunities across multiple biologics markets.

In addition to the Bundibugyo ebolavirus antigen program, externally funded and supported collaborations involving FBS, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (“CEPI”), the Gates Foundation, the European Vaccines Hub and other leading global scientific organizations are helping to advance and validate Dyadic’s rapid C1 protein-development and manufacturing capabilities. C1 has been applied to both vaccine antigens and monoclonal antibodies, with demonstrated antibody titers exceeding 12 g/L in seven days. This includes monoclonal antibody programs targeting respiratory syncytial virus and malaria supported by a $3.1 million grant from the Gates Foundation, which Dyadic has now received in full.

The global biologics sector continues to expand, with industry estimates generally forecasting annual growth in the high-single-digit range and even stronger growth for monoclonal antibodies. This growth is creating a significant potential opportunity for platforms that can accelerate development, increase productivity, scale efficiently and lower manufacturing costs. If C1 can deliver these benefits and gain broader adoption, it could help reshape biologics manufacturing, improve the commercial viability of vaccines, monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic proteins, and expand patient access in markets where cost, capacity and speed can determine whether treatments are broadly available.

About Dyadic Applied BioSolutions

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions is a global biotechnology company that aims to develop and commercialize scalable, non-animal protein production platforms to meet growing global demand across the life sciences, food and nutrition, and bio-industrial markets. These high-value proteins are designed to enable customers to develop more efficient, scalable, and sustainable products. Dyadic’s proprietary Dapibus™ and C1 expression systems support rapid, cost-effective, and flexible manufacturing.

For more information, please visit http://www.dyadic.com.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, including those regarding Dyadic International’s expectations, intentions, strategies, and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance, such as the success of our clinical trial and interest in our protein production platforms, our research projects and third-party collaborations, as well as the availability of necessary funding. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of the words “expect,” “should,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “will,” “project,” “may,” “might,” “potential,” or “continue” and other similar terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Dyadic International, Inc., and its subsidiaries caution readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the current views of our management with respect to our operations, results of operations and future financial performance. Forward-looking statements involve many risks, uncertainties, or other factors beyond Dyadic’s control. These factors include, but are not limited to (i) our history of net losses; (ii) market and regulatory acceptance of our microbial protein production platforms and other technologies; (iii) failure to commercialize our microbial protein production platforms or our other technologies; (iv) competition, including from alternative technologies; (v) the results of nonclinical studies and clinical trials; (vi) our capital needs; (vii) changes in global economic and financial conditions; (viii) our reliance on information technology; (ix) our dependence on third parties; (x) government regulations and environmental, social and governance issues; (xi) intellectual property risks; (xii) our ability to comply with the listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC; and (xii) other factors discussed in Dyadic’s publicly available filings, including information set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Dyadic’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 25, 2026, as amended on April 30, 2026, and quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 13, 2026, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website and at www.dyadic.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

Media contacts:

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions:

Ping Rawson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (561) 743-8333

Email: ir@dyadic.com