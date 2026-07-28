MindWave Innovations Inc., a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc., Announces MindChain: World's First Fully Insured Blockchain, Launching in October

MATAWAN, New Jersey, and GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- MindWave Innovations Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) ("MindWave Innovations Inc" or the "Company"), today announced MindChain, the world's first fully insured blockchain. MindChain is an insured, production-grade, EVM-compatible Layer 2 network that will go live in October 2026. It gives the MindWave ecosystem its own network, run by its own sequencer and validator set, while every transaction settles on Ethereum for final security.

The Company also announced that the NILA token will be available to the U.S. market on Webot beginning Aug. 3, 2026. This is the first time NILA will be available through a U.S.-licensed trading venue.

NILA comes to the US market via Webot on August 3

Before MindChain mainnet launches, U.S. users will be able to buy and trade NILA on Webot ( www.webot.com ), a licensed cryptocurrency exchange operating in the United States. Webot, formerly Pionex US, is registered as a Money Services Business with FinCEN. It holds Money Transmitter Licenses in 48 U.S. states (NMLS #2284360). The exchange is known for built-in automated trading tools, low fees, and a minimum start of $2.

The listing gives NILA regulated access to one of the largest crypto markets in the world. It also gives U.S. holders a place to buy NILA before the October migration to native NILA on MindChain, the world's first fully insured blockchain.

What is MindChain?

MindChain, the world's first fully insured blockchain, is an independent, insured Layer 2 chain built on a Nitro-compatible execution stack. It is fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). Ethereum serves as the settlement and data availability layer, so transactions processed on MindChain inherit Ethereum-equivalent finality, the strongest security guarantee in the industry.

At launch, MindChain will offer:

Transactions that feel instant. Payments and transfers confirm in 1 to 2 seconds, about as fast as tapping a bank card, and every transaction is then permanently locked in by Ethereum.

The wallets people already use. Anyone with MetaMask or another popular crypto wallet can use MindChain today, with nothing new to download or learn. Developers keep their existing tools too, so apps can launch on MindChain without being rebuilt.

A custom chain for every industry. A business can launch its own dedicated blockchain on top of MindChain, with its own rules, fees, and speed settings, the way a company might run its own private network. Each one still gets the full protection of MindChain and Ethereum.

Fraud protection built into the network. MindChain constantly checks its own records. Even if bad actors try to write a false transaction, one honest participant is enough to catch and reject it. False records cannot get through.

Easy movement of assets. Users can move tokens between MindChain and Ethereum through a secure built-in bridge and reach other major networks through trusted protocols including Axelar, LayerZero, and Chainlink CCIP.

Tools for builders from day one. A visual tool lets teams create smart contracts without writing code from scratch. A block explorer shows all network activity, and full documentation walks builders through every step.





What MindChain means for MindWaveDAO

Until now, MindWaveDAO has run on shared, general-purpose infrastructure. MindChain, the world's first fully insured blockchain, changes that. The DAO gets a dedicated network it controls, with predictable fees and no competition for blockspace.

The subnet framework also opens a path for growth. MindChain will host fully insured, industry-specific subnets built for AdTech, ClimateTech, Insurance, and Real-World Assets, with the RWA subnets designed specifically for real estate and commodities. Each of these industry chains launches under the DAO's umbrella and carries the same insurance protection and security guarantees as MindChain itself, so the ecosystem can grow across industries without weakening its security.

What MindChain means for NILA holders

When MindChain, the world's first fully insured blockchain, goes live, NILA becomes the native token of its own network. Holders will use it for gas, staking, and securing the chain, rather than holding a token that lives on someone else's blockchain.

Validators will be able to stake tokens to secure the network and earn rewards for correct validation. That gives NILA a direct role in MindChain's security model.

Launch timeline

Aug. 3, 2026: NILA available to U.S. users on Webot (MTL-licensed in 48 states, NMLS #2284360)

August to September: Testnet live for community and developer onboarding; third-party security audit underway

October 2026: Mainnet go-live of MindChain, the world's first fully insured blockchain; Migration Portal opens; block explorer and bridge UI available





"MindChain is the moment our ecosystem stops renting infrastructure and starts owning it. We are giving our community a network with Ethereum-grade security, transactions that confirm in seconds, and a token that finally lives on its own chain. Combined with NILA's arrival on a licensed U.S. exchange, this is the most significant step forward in MindWave's history," said Dr Vin Menon, Chief Executive Officer of MindWave Innovations Inc.

About MindWave Innovations Inc.

MindWave Innovations Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS), is developing enterprise blockchain infrastructure, MindChain Layer 2, and institutional technology platforms focused on regulated financial services, real-world asset tokenization and next-generation enterprise applications. Through secure, scalable and transparent blockchain infrastructure, MindWave is enabling institutional adoption of digital technologies across regulated industries.

For more information, visit www.mindwavedao.com .

Learn More About NILA

For added convenience, participants may access the MindWaveDAO OTC Portal at https://otc.mindwavedao.com/ to learn more about NILA and available participation options, subject to applicable laws and eligibility requirements.

Contacts

Media:

MindWave Innovations Inc.,

contact@mindwaveinnovations.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected launch of MindChain, the availability of the NILA token on Webot, the token migration process, insurance coverage of the network and its subnets, and related timelines. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including development, security, regulatory, insurance, and market risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or digital assets, nor investment, legal, or tax advice.

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