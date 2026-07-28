Greenbrook Opens National Center of Excellence for Advanced Interventional Psychiatry in Rockville, Maryland

MALVERN, Pa., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a leader in interventional mental health that combines its NeuroStar® TMS technology with direct patient care through the Greenbrook network of interventional psychiatry clinics, today announced the grand opening of Greenbrook Mental Wellness Centers’ National Center of Excellence in Rockville, Maryland. Overseen by Neuronetics’ Chief Medical Officer Geoffrey Grammer, M.D., the nearly 7,000-square-foot facility is the largest Greenbrook center to date and reflects a significant investment in the future of interventional psychiatry, serving as a national blueprint for advanced, patient-centered mental health care delivery.

Neuronetics is investing in the future of mental health care through a National Center of Excellence designed to expand access to advanced treatment options, accelerate clinical innovation, and improve patient outcomes. The new facility was intentionally designed to address the growing need for effective in-office treatment solutions for patients living with depression and other psychiatric conditions that are not adequately treated with first-line therapies.

“The Rockville Center of Excellence is more than a new facility; it is a blueprint for the future of interventional psychiatry,” said Cory Anderson, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Greenbrook Mental Wellness Centers. “By bringing together clinical innovation, advanced treatment options, and a patient-centered model of care, we are building a scalable approach to delivering interventional psychiatry and positioning Greenbrook to lead the field with the launch of innovative new treatment modalities.”

As the largest Greenbrook location, the flagship Rockville facility is designed to support high-volume NeuroStar TMS and SPRAVATO® operations and is REMS-certified, ensuring compliance and readiness for advanced treatment delivery. Geoffrey Grammer, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Neuronetics and Greenbrook Mental Wellness Centers, provides clinical leadership for the Center of Excellence, drawing on his national expertise in interventional psychiatry and experience leading large multidisciplinary care teams. In addition to his executive responsibilities, Dr. Grammer maintains clinical hours at the center, where he provides direct patient care.

“Treatment-resistant depression remains one of the most urgent challenges in mental health care,” said Dr. Geoffrey Grammer. “The Rockville Center of Excellence will serve as Greenbrook’s National Center for Clinical Innovation and Research, providing the clinical infrastructure needed to expand access to advanced interventional treatments, evaluate emerging therapies, and continue improving patient-centered psychiatric care.”

The Rockville location offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy, the leading TMS treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults and adolescents aged 15 and older, backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS treatment system for depression. NeuroStar is also FDA-cleared as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The center also offers SPRAVATO (esketamine) Nasal Spray for patients with treatment-resistant depression or MDD with suicidal ideation. As Greenbrook's National Center for Clinical Innovation and Research, the facility will serve as a pilot site for emerging treatment modalities before broader implementation across the network. Its specialized clinical infrastructure also positions Greenbrook to evaluate and, if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, incorporate emerging psychedelic-class therapies into its model of care.

Greenbrook Mental Wellness Centers will host a grand opening celebration for the Rockville Center of Excellence, located at 15001 Shady Grove Road, Suite 220, Rockville, Maryland, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and facility tours. To refer a patient, learn more about treatment options, or find a Greenbrook location near you, please visit GreenbrookTMS.com. For more information about NeuroStar TMS Therapy, please visit NeuroStar.com.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. is a leader in interventional mental health, combining innovative treatment technologies with direct patient care. Through its NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy system, the company is a leading provider of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment and, through Greenbrook, operates one of the largest interventional psychiatry clinic networks in the United States, offering both TMS and SPRAVATO® therapies. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication has not helped. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading TMS treatment for MDD in adults and is backed by what we believe is the largest clinical data set of any TMS treatment system for depression. Greenbrook treatment centers also offer SPRAVATO® (esketamine) Nasal Spray, a prescription medicine indicated for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression (“TRD”) in adults as monotherapy or in conjunction with an oral antidepressant. It is also indicated for depressive symptoms in adults with MDD with acute suicidal ideation or behavior in conjunction with an oral antidepressant.1

The NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with MDD, as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder, to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression), and as a first line adjunct for the treatment of MDD in adolescent patients aged 15-21. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.

Neuronetics Contact:

Investors:

Mike Vallie or Mark Klausner

ICR Healthcare

443-213-0499

ir@neuronetics.com

Media:

EvolveMKD

646.517.4220

NeuroStar@evolvemkd.com

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References

1 The effectiveness of SPRAVATO® in preventing suicide or in reducing suicidal ideation or behavior has not been demonstrated. Use of SPRAVATO® does not preclude the need for hospitalization if clinically warranted, even if patients experience improvement after an initial dose of SPRAVATO®. For more important safety information about SPRAVATO®, please visit spravatohcp.com.