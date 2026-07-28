Daré Bioscience Expands Access Options for DARE to PLAY™ and Specialized Menopause Care Through Strategic Collaboration with MyMenopauseRx

A featured menopause telehealth option is now available to women exploring DARE to PLAY™, advancing Daré’s strategy to build a trusted women’s health ecosystem spanning products, education and access to care

Collaboration will expand Daré’s commercial reach, strengthen consumer engagement and create a foundation for additional strategic relationships across women’s health

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a purpose-driven health biotech company solely focused on closing the gap in women's health between promising science and real-world solutions, today announced the launch of a strategic collaboration with MyMenopauseRx, a specialized telehealth platform focused exclusively on menopause care.

Under the collaboration, MyMenopauseRx will be featured as a menopause-specific telehealth partner for DARE to PLAY™ Sildenafil Cream. Women seeking dedicated menopause care, alongside arousal support, can now access a menopause specialist through MyMenopauseRx, with options for lifestyle counseling, bioidentical hormonal treatment and more, available by insurance or cash pay. This option sits alongside DARE to PLAY's existing telehealth questionnaire and the option to consult a woman's own provider, giving women more ways to find the pathway that fits their care needs.

The collaboration represents an important expansion of Daré’s commercial strategy as the company works to build a broader women’s health ecosystem that connects its innovative products with education, clinical expertise and access to care.

Among millions of women navigating perimenopause, many experience changes in sleep, mood, energy and cognition, in addition to shifts in arousal and sexual function. By offering MyMenopauseRx as an option to women exploring DARE to PLAY, Daré is looking to more directly serve the women looking for that broader support.

“Women should not have to navigate menopause alone, and they should not have to shoulder the search for a knowledgeable provider by themselves,” said Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Daré Bioscience. "Many women experiencing changes in arousal are looking for solutions within a broader constellation of menopause-associated symptoms, and for them, MyMenopauseRx can be an important resource. Others are simply looking for a clinically studied arousal product that's easy to access, and our telehealth questionnaire option is built for exactly that. Every woman's needs are different, and we want to meet her wherever she is.”

“Our collaboration with MyMenopauseRx creates another trusted pathway for women to access expert care while advancing Daré’s strategy to build a connected commercial ecosystem around women’s health,” Ms. Johnson continued. “We believe the combination of innovative products, credible education and access to specialized providers can deepen consumer engagement, strengthen the DARE to PLAY™ brand and create meaningful long-term value for both the women we serve and our shareholders.”

MyMenopauseRx delivers personalized, evidence-based perimenopause and menopause care through clinicians experienced in treating the full spectrum of symptoms associated with perimenopause and menopause. The platform currently serves women in 42 states, and most of its services are covered by commercial insurance, helping reduce barriers to specialized care for women across the United States.

“We are proud to collaborate with Daré Bioscience around our shared commitment to giving women better access to high-quality menopause care,” said Dr. Barbra Hanna, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MyMenopauseRx. “Menopause is deeply personal, and no two women experience it in exactly the same way. Our goal is to ensure that women feel heard, understood and supported with individualized, evidence-based care. Together with Daré, we can reach more women, expand awareness and help make specialized menopause care easier to find.”

Building a Broader Women’s Health Ecosystem

This collaboration builds on Daré’s growing commercial presence and reflects the company’s evolution toward a model that combines product innovation, direct consumer engagement and access to trusted care.

“Daré is building more than a portfolio of products,” Ms. Johnson added. “We are building a women’s health company designed around the real-world needs of women. That means meeting women where they are, helping them understand their options and connecting them with science-based solutions that can make a meaningful difference in their lives.”

ABOUT MYMENOPAUSERX

MyMenopauseRx is a specialized telehealth practice dedicated exclusively to perimenopause and menopause care. Through virtual consultations with experienced clinicians, the company delivers personalized, evidence-based treatment plans designed to address the unique needs of women throughout the menopause transition. MyMenopauseRx currently provides care in 42 states, with most services covered by insurance. Learn more at mymenopauserx.com.

ABOUT DARÉ BIOSCIENCE, INC.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ: DARE) is a purpose-driven health biotech company solely focused on closing the gap in women’s health between promising science and real-world solutions. Every innovation Daré advances is based in advanced science and backed by rigorous, peer-reviewed research. From contraception to menopause, sexual health to fertility, vaginal health to infectious disease, Daré is working to close critical gaps in care using science that serves her needs. For decades, women have been told to “wait it out” or “live with it,” while innovations that could improve their quality of life languish in the regulatory or funding pipeline. With growing awareness around menopause, sexual health, and vaginal health, the conversation is shifting. However, access to proven solutions is lagging. Daré is working to change that. Learn more at darebioscience.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Daré cautions you that all statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “design,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “plan,” “potential,” “prepare,” “seek,” “should,” “would,” “build” or the negative version of these words and similar expressions.

In this press release, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: Daré’s commercial strategy, including its strategy to build a broader women’s health ecosystem; potential benefits to Daré from its collaboration with MyMenopauseRx, including the potential impact on DARE to PLAY prescriptions, consumer engagement, and additional strategic relationships for Daré; and Daré’s ability to create meaningful long-term value for women and shareholders.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Daré’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: Daré’s ability to raise additional capital when and as needed to execute its business strategy and continue as a going concern; potential suspension and delisting of Daré’s common stock from the Nasdaq Capital Market; Daré’s dependence on grants and other financial awards from governmental entities and a private foundation; Daré’s dependence on third parties, including to conduct clinical trials and manufacture, supply, and distribute products and clinical trial material; risks associated with supply chain disruptions, manufacturing delays, and quality control issues; risks related to market acceptance of DARE to PLAY and other compounded drug products and non-prescription products for women that Daré brings to market; product liability claims; risks that product performance or patient experience may differ from expectations or clinical study results; Daré’s ability to develop, obtain FDA or foreign regulatory approval for, and commercialize its product candidates and to do so on communicated timelines; failure or delay in starting, conducting and completing clinical trials of a product candidate and the inherent uncertainty of outcomes of clinical trials; the risk that positive findings in earlier clinical and/or nonclinical studies may not be predictive of success in subsequent studies; competitive product launches; shifts in consumer spending or behavior; changes in regulatory requirements and restrictions applicable to products Daré brings or seeks to bring to market; Daré’s ability to obtain, maintain, or adequately protect its and its licensors’ intellectual property rights; and Daré’s inexperience, as a company, in and lack of infrastructure for commercializing products.



Daré’s forward-looking statements are based upon its current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of Daré’s risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Daré’s recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Daré undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Contact:

Daré Bioscience Investor Relations

innovations@darebioscience.com

Source: Daré Bioscience, Inc.