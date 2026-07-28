WavePoint Releases White Paper on Next-Generation Bullet-Tracking Radar Technology





WavePoint Solutions logo, developer of radar-based bullet-tracking technology.

KENSINGTON, Conn., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WavePoint Solutions, LLC today announced the release of a new white paper , Bullet-Tracking Radar: Next-Generation Technology vs. Acoustic Gunshot Detection, authored by Steve Cercone, former Chief of Police and WavePoint's Law Enforcement Advisor. The paper discusses radar-based bullet-tracking technology and compares it with acoustic gunshot detection systems, examining how bullet trajectory data can provide real-time situational awareness for law enforcement agencies, security teams, and special event professionals.

According to WavePoint, the technology was originally developed in 2016 by Ironwave Technologies for the U.S. Army Special Operations Command (SOCOM). Using Doppler radar to detect a bullet in flight, the system calculates its velocity and determines the bullet's trajectory to help identify the shooter's location in less than two seconds. The technology is now available to law enforcement and private security organizations.

Unlike acoustic systems that estimate the general area of a gunshot by triangulating sound, WavePoint's technology is designed to detect bullets in flight using radar. The company says the system can complement existing acoustic gunshot detection deployments by providing additional trajectory information. WavePoint also states that the technology is suitable for deployment at outdoor concerts, festivals, stadiums, arenas, government buildings, embassies, and by executive protection teams. According to the company, each detected ballistic event includes GPS location and timestamp data that may assist with incident documentation.

"WavePoint does not detect the sound of a gunshot—it tracks the path of the bullet using radar and calculates the trajectory to help identify the shooter's location," said Cercone. "Radar-based bullet tracking offers a different approach to gunshot detection and situational awareness."

The white paper is available on the company's website at https://wavepointsolution.com .

About WavePoint Solutions, LLC

WavePoint Solutions develops radar-based bullet-tracking technology for law enforcement agencies and security organizations. According to the company, the technology was originally developed for the U.S. Army and is now available for commercial and public safety applications. For more information, visit https://wavepointsolution.com .

Media Contact:

WavePoint Solutions

David Smith

978-397-2338

dsmith@wavepointsolution.com

https://wavepointsolution.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e66aa54-c04a-4f5d-bae4-cc408b37ea87