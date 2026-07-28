Global WiFi Is Now Also Available on the U.S. SAP® Concur® App Center for Seamless Connectivity

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision USA Corp., which provides the Global WiFi and World eSIM connectivity solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Vision Inc., today launched an integration with Concur® Expense. This feature will allow corporate travelers to automatically sync their global data communication expenses directly into their Concur® Expense reports, eliminating the manual tracking of receipts and streamlining the entire travel and expense (T&E) workflow.

As business travel rebounds, expense visibility — particularly for fragmented, multi-vendor costs like global connectivity — has become a growing priority for corporate finance teams. This integration reflects a shared vision between both organizations to optimize corporate operations. As an early adopter and long-standing user of SAP® Concur® solutions in Japan for over a decade, Vision Inc. has experienced firsthand how automated expense management drives organizational efficiency. By combining this deep historical understanding of the platform with its own industry-leading connectivity infrastructure, Vision developed this integration to extend those same operational benefits to U.S. corporate customers as they travel to major global hubs.

Through this integration, Vision’s flagship “Global WiFi” delivers a highly efficient, hassle-free connectivity solution tailored for modern business travel. Powered by proprietary Cloud SIM technology, Global WiFi automatically connects to the strongest available local network across multiple carriers in over 170 countries and territories. This ensures stable, reliable, and roaming-free internet access for individual travelers. With the new Concur Expense integration, business travelers no longer need to collect paper receipts or manually enter data after returning from a trip. Instead, international connectivity expenses are seamlessly captured, itemized, and sent directly to their expense reports, ensuring complete visibility for financial leaders and a zero-touch experience for employees.

“As a long-term user that has experienced the administrative benefits of SAP® Concur® solutions for over ten years, we know exactly what it takes to eliminate friction for corporate travelers and finance teams,” said Satoru Shijo, President of Vision USA Corp. “Bringing Global WiFi to the SAP® Concur® App Center is a natural evolution for us. By automating the linkage between international connectivity and expense reporting, we are removing the burden of manual receipt tracking entirely. We are proud to deliver a seamless, zero-touch experience that helps businesses optimize their travel programs and maximize operational efficiency on a global scale.”

Global WiFi is now available in the SAP® Concur® App Center in the United States (https://www.concur.com/app-center/listings/09a9dba3-5ff3-4b2d-85c4-269b2348da36). Note: Global WiFi operates on a Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) model — devices are shipped to travelers at no cost and returned free of charge after use, with billing based only on actual usage or subscription plans. In addition to this individual usage integration with Concur® Expense, corporate subscription plans are also available for enterprise-wide deployment. For more information regarding our corporate subscriptions, please contact us at pr@getglobalwifi.com.

About Vision USA Corp.

Vision USA Corp. is a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Vision Inc. (TSE: 9416), which operates the “Global WiFi” brand — Japan’s largest mobile WiFi service, providing secure, reliable connectivity to businesses and travelers across 170+ countries and territories.

About Vision Group and Global WiFi

Vision Inc. (TSE:9416) is a leading provider of connectivity solutions. Its flagship brand, “Global WiFi,” is Japan’s #1 Wi-Fi solution, trusted by millions of business and leisure travelers for secure and reliable internet access worldwide. Through its U.S. subsidiary, Vision USA Corp., the company is expanding its innovative services in the United States. “Global WiFi,” “Global WiFi for Biz,” and “World eSIM”, are trademarks of Vision Inc.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

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Website: https://getglobalwifi.com/

Vision USA Corp. – PR & Media

Mari Steinman, General Manager | Head of Strategy - Business Development

pr@getglobalwifi.com