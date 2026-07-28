Manheim Township School District and Lobar Associates Receive Job Order Contracting Award of Merit from Gordian

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, is excited to announce Manheim Township School District and Lobar Associates Inc. as recipients of a 2025 Job Order Contracting (JOC) Award of Merit for their $1.04 million project to deliver a fully operational onsite employee health clinic. Penn Medicine HealthWorks and JPD Architects, LLC are also recognized for their vitals roles in the project’s success. A panel of industry experts selected the project for its exemplary use of JOC best practices, long-term value and positive impact on the community.

Facing rising healthcare costs that were impacting both employees and the district’s budget, Manheim Township School District chose to invest in an onsite clinic offering free primary care and wellness services to more than 600 insured employees. The district entered a five-year partnership with Penn Medicine HealthWorks under a fixed per-employee fee structure to help reduce future claims and stabilize healthcare spending.

The clinic was constructed within an occupied administrative building, requiring careful planning to minimize disruption, control costs and maintain compliance with the Pennsylvania Procurement Code. To meet these requirements, the district used Gordian’s Cooperative Job Order Contracting (JOC) through the Keystone Purchasing Network.

“I’m incredibly proud to have been part of this project and the team that brought it to life,” said Matthew Benson, Senior Account Manager at Gordian. “It’s a meaningful example of how the right delivery model can support both immediate needs and long-term priorities."

JOC is an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) construction delivery method that allows multiple projects to be completed through a single, competitively awarded contract. JOC allowed the district to complete the clinic quickly, maintain compliance, control costs and collaborate closely with the awarded contractor. Completed by Lobar Associates, a long-term JOC contractor, the 2000-square-foot renovation created a Penn Medicine HealthWorks Clinic offering primary care, mental health counseling and wellness services for more than 600 insured employees, with plans for future expansion.

“This project was about far more than renovating space. It marked the successful launch of a new healthcare model for a public school district,” said Lotta Bager, Chief Operations Officer at Gordian. “It’s a strong example of how disciplined delivery can support organizational transformation, employee well-being and long-term financial responsibility.”

Read more about Manheim Township School District’s award-winning project here.

The presentation of Manheim Township School District’s and Lobar Associates Inc.’s JOC Award of Merit was held on Thursday, July 23.

To learn more about the award program, all of the award recipients and their transformative JOC projects, please visit Job Order Contracting Awards.

About the Awards

Gordian’s Job Order Contracting Awards is an annual award program recognizing innovative uses of Job Order Contracting (JOC). Submissions are judged on their adherence to JOC best practices, innovation, complexity, special circumstances, community impact and overall time and cost savings. The Job Order Contracting Awards recognize projects completed the previous year, and nominations are submitted by agency owners, contractors or Gordian Account Managers.​ The program’s highest honor, The Harry H. Mellon Award of Excellence in Job Order Contracting, is named for Harry H. Mellon, the creator of JOC and founder of Gordian.

About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leading provider of Building Intelligence™ Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers’ success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and the industry standard RSMeans™ Data. Gordian empowers organizations to optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses.

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