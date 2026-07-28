SunCar Forecasts Preliminary Unaudited 1H 2026 Revenue

1H 2026 Revenue of $271 million to $273 million

1H 2026 Year Over Year Revenue Growth of 22% to 23%

Q2 2026 Net Income Grew Quarter Over Quarter

SunCar’s Fourth Consecutive Profitable Quarter

Full year 2026 Revenue Forecast Remains at $600 million

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunCar Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "SunCar") (NASDAQ: SDA), a leader in digitalizing auto insurance and services in China, forecasts revenue of $271 million to $273 million for the first half of 2026, a 22% to 23% increase from the same period in 2025.

For the second quarter of 2026, SunCar forecasts quarter-over-quarter net income growth. This would be the Company’s fourth consecutive profitable quarter. SunCar’s revenue forecast for the full-year 2026 remains at $600 million.

The Company is benefiting from increased revenue contribution from its insurance renewal product and growing partnerships with its major EV partners like the expanded partnership with Huawei announced earlier this year. In auto services, SunCar’s integrated “services plus insurance” model is gaining significant momentum in the market.

SunCar’s CEO and Chairman, Zaichang Ye commented, “In the first half of the year, we continued to enjoy strong revenue growth as insurance renewal revenue becomes a major contributor to total revenue. We appreciate the added confidence that Huawei and our other EV partners have shown SunCar by expanding their use of our AI cloud to manage vehicle insurance and services. The profitability of our insurance renewal product was also a major factor in our quarter over quarter net income growth.”

About SunCar Technology Group Inc.

Founded in 2007, SunCar is transforming the customer journey for auto insurance and services in China, the largest vehicle market in the world. SunCar develops and operates AI cloud-based platforms that seamlessly connect drivers with a wide range of auto services and insurance coverage options through a nationwide network of sales partners. As a result, SunCar has established itself as the leader in China in the auto eInsurance market for electric vehicles and the B2B auto services market. The Company's intelligent cloud platform empowers its enterprise customers to access, manage, and optimize their auto eInsurance and auto service offerings. Through SunCar, drivers gain access to a wide variety of high-quality services from tens of thousands of independent providers, all from a single application. For more information, please visit: https://ir.suncartech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company’s view of its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. For a detailed discussion of these risks, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

SunCar:

Investor Relations: Mr. Breaux Walker

Email: IR@suncartech.com

Legal: Ms. Li Chen

Email: chenli@suncartech.com

SOURCE SunCar Technology Group Inc.