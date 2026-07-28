Bellingham, MA, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AB Garage Door, a locally owned garage door repair and installation company based in Bellingham, has updated its website to prominently feature its same-day and 24/7 emergency garage door repair services for homeowners throughout the MetroWest and Greater Boston area.



The refreshed site places same-day scheduling, free estimate requests, and emergency contact options front and center, giving homeowners facing urgent garage door problems a faster path from identifying an issue to booking a technician. The update reflects the company’s commitment to rapid, transparent service for the communities it covers, including Franklin, Bellingham, Milford, Medway, Foxborough, Walpole, Framingham, Natick, and surrounding towns.



“When a garage door breaks, especially a snapped spring or a door stuck off its tracks — homeowners need help fast, and they need to know exactly what they’re going to pay before any work begins,” said a representative for AB Garage Door. “We updated our website so that anyone in MetroWest Boston dealing with a garage door emergency can find us quickly, understand our services, and get a technician headed their way the same day.”



Rapid Response and Direct Scheduling



The updated abgaragedoor.com now gives visitors immediate access to emergency scheduling tools and the company’s phone line. AB Garage Door’s technicians arrive within 90 minutes, with a 45-minute average response time. The redesigned layout makes this rapid-response capability visible from the homepage, so homeowners dealing with a broken door, a malfunctioning opener, or a safety concern can confirm same-day availability before picking up the phone.



Upfront Pricing and No-Subcontractor Policy



The refreshed site emphasizes AB Garage Door’s free estimates and transparent upfront pricing with no surprise fees. The update also highlights the company’s strict no-subcontractor policy. Every technician who arrives is directly employed by AB Garage Door, providing homeowners with clear accountability during emergency situations.



Full Service Offerings Organized for Quick Access



The updated website organizes the company’s core services — including broken and torsion spring replacement, garage door opener repair and installation, off-track and cable repair, and new garage door installation — so homeowners can quickly identify the specific repair they need and confirm it is available for same-day scheduling.



Local Coverage and Community Focus



The site now clearly maps the MetroWest and Greater Boston towns AB Garage Door serves. Homeowners searching for garage door repair in Franklin, MA and neighboring communities can verify local coverage and connect directly with a community-based provider rather than a national dispatch service. As a locally owned business, AB Garage Door distinguishes itself from large chains by maintaining direct relationships with the neighborhoods it serves.



Verified Reputation Featured Prominently



AB Garage Door’s 4.9-star rating and more than 600 verified five-star reviews are now displayed more prominently on the updated site. Homeowners evaluating their options during an urgent repair situation can review feedback from other MetroWest residents before committing to a service call. All work is backed by a warranty on parts and labor, including a multi-year parts warranty.



Homeowners in MetroWest Boston needing same-day or emergency garage door repair can call (617) 655-6581 or visit abgaragedoor.com for a free quote and same-day service.



About AB Garage Door



AB Garage Door is a locally owned and operated garage door repair and installation company based in Bellingham, MA. Serving homeowners across the MetroWest and Greater Boston areas, the company specializes in same-day and 24/7 emergency repairs, broken and torsion spring replacement, opener repair and installation, off-track and cable repair, and new garage door installation. All services are performed by the company’s own technicians and backed by a warranty on parts and labor. More information is available at abgaragedoor.com.



What service areas and core offerings are featured in the company’s recent update?



AB Garage Door serves the MetroWest, Greater Boston, and Rhode Island areas, including towns such as Bellingham, Franklin, and Framingham. Their core services include broken and torsion spring replacement, garage door opener repair, off-track and cable repair, and new door installations.



How quickly does AB Garage Door respond to emergency repair requests?



The company offers same-day and 24/7 emergency services with a commitment to arriving within 90 minutes. Their technicians maintain a 45-minute average response time for urgent issues like snapped springs or doors stuck off their tracks.



What is AB Garage Door’s policy regarding pricing and technicians?



The company provides free estimates and transparent upfront pricing with no surprise fees. They also maintain a strict no-subcontractor policy, ensuring all repairs are performed by directly employed technicians and backed by a warranty on both parts and labor.



CONTACT INFORMATION

Company: AB Garage Door

Address: 3 Sawgrass Cir, Bellingham, MA 02019

Phone: 6176556581

Website: https://abgaragedoor.com/

https://thenewsfront.com/ab-garage-door-updates-website-to-highlight-same-day-and-emergency-repair-services-across-metrowest-boston/