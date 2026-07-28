Beyond the Final Whistle: LEPAS Drives Elegant Mobility Forward with Its Global Lineup

WUHU, China, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEPAS, Chery Auto’s mid-to-premium NEV brand, is advancing its global market expansion with a comprehensive NEV lineup featuring the LEPAS L4 EV, LEPAS L6 EV, and LEPAS L8 PHEV. The new lineup showcases LEPAS’ commitment to elegant mobility through a combination of elegant design, intelligent technologies, and exquisite space, addressing diverse mobility needs across global markets.

The recently concluded tournament highlighted qualities such as composure, resilience, and adaptability — values that align with LEPAS’ approach to mobility. Through the integration of design, technology, and user-focused innovation, LEPAS continues to deliver elegant and confident mobility experiences for customers worldwide.

LEPAS L4 EV: Confident Range for Effortless Urban Mobility

On the pitch, steady performance and the ability to adapt to changing situations are the keys to victory. This same philosophy is reflected in the LEPAS L4 EV, which is designed for urban drivers seeking a more effortless and intelligent NEV experience. Combining extended range capability, efficient performance, and convenient charging solutions, the LEPAS L4 EV delivers confident mobility for both daily commuting and longer journeys.





The LEPAS L4 EV is powered by a highly integrated 12-in-1 electric drive system, delivering smooth, quiet, and efficient power output. With a maximum fast-charging power of over 120kW, it can charge from 30% to 80% in just 20 minutes when connected to a 200kW charging pile, supporting both daily commuting and long-distance travel.

The LEPAS L4 EV also features a Level 2 ADAS and a 540° HD Panoramic View, providing enhanced support for scenarios such as narrow-road driving and parking, while creating a more relaxed and confident urban driving experience.

LEPAS L6 EV: Intelligent Refinement for Quality Living

Beyond the intensity of competition, the pitch also reflects precision, composure, and refined performance. This balance of capability and style comes to life in the LEPAS L6 EV, an Intelligent & Exquisite Life SUV designed for those who seek a more refined and sophisticated mobility experience.





Featuring LEPAS's signature "Leopard Aesthetics", the LEPAS L6 EV showcases an elegant and dynamic exterior, complemented by a minimalist, refined design that seamlessly adapts to a wide range of lifestyles—from daily commuting and family travel to leisure outings and social occasions.

For daily commuting, intelligent technologies and driving assistance features help reduce driving stress during busy urban traffic. During family trips, the cabin transforms into a mobile living space equipped with entertainment and lifestyle functions, complemented by the V2L external power supply function for greater convenience.

When taking a break on the road, the quiet and refined cabin provides a private and comfortable environment, offering enhanced privacy, a serene atmosphere, and temperature-controlled comfort. For outdoor activities and travel photography, the LEPAS L6 EV’s distinctive design creates a stylish presence wherever it goes, adding confidence and character to every journey.

LEPAS L8 PHEV: The Elegant Versatility for Confident Journeys

The strongest performers in top-level competitions are defined not by a single advantage, but by comprehensive capability across every aspect. This philosophy is reflected in the LEPAS L8 PHEV, which embodies a balance of spacious comfort, intelligent technology, safety, and long driving range capability, delivering a confident and refined mobility experience for global consumers.





Built on a 2800mm wheelbase, the LEPAS L8 PHEV offers a spacious and comfortable cabin environment. The wrap-around cabin design balances driving visibility with a sophisticated technological atmosphere, while versatile space configurations and 47 storage spaces to accommodate diverse travel needs. The cabin is also equipped with AQS Air Quality Monitoring System, an active fragrance system, and UV-blocking and heat-insulating glass, while the 8155 chip and 13.2-inch Waterfall-Style Touchscreen support responsive interaction and smartphone remote control functions, including temperature adjustment, vehicle unlocking, and air conditioning activation.

For intelligent driving, The LEPAS L8 PHEV features a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) 540° panoramic camera, and APA/RPA parking system, enhancing driving convenience and confidence across diverse scenarios.



Under NEDC conditions, the LEPAS L8 PHEV delivers a comprehensive range of over 1,300 kilometers and supports three charging methods — DC fast charging, home charging, and portable charging, providing flexible energy solutions for commuting, long-distance travel, and different charging scenarios.

As the global football tournament concludes, LEPAS continues to bring the spirit of composure and confidence from the pitch to everyday mobility. Currently, the LEPAS L4 EV, LEPAS L6 EV, and LEPAS L8 PHEV have entered the global launch phase and will gradually roll out across markets worldwide.

About LEPAS

LEPAS is Chery Auto’s mid-to-premium NEV brand, dedicated to creating elegant mobility experiences for users worldwide. Committed to becoming the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, LEPAS brings together Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space - transforming elegance into a driving experience you can see, feel, and trust. Supported by a growing global dealer network of more than 500 sales and service outlets, LEPAS is expanding its international footprint through localized operations, delivering products and experiences tailored to users across global markets.

About Chery Auto

Founded in 1997, Chery Auto is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. Chery Auto has remained China’s No. 1 passenger vehicle exporter among Chinese brands for 23 consecutive years. Guided by its global philosophy of "In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere," Chery Auto is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.

Media Contact

Company Name: LEPAS International

Contact Person: Vincy Wang

E-mail: wangxi23@mychery.com

Company Official Website: https://lepasinternational.com/

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