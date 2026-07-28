Flock Cameras Help Wichita Police Arrest Homicide Suspect in Downtown Shooting

WICHITA, Kan., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in a downtown Wichita parking lot in the early hours of a Sunday morning, May 10th, 2026. Officers heard the gunfire and responded immediately. A suspect was in custody by the end of the day.

Officers arrived at the 100 block of North Washington at approximately 12:41 a.m. and found the victim with gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts at the scene, he was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Investigators determined that a confrontation between two men had preceded the shooting. Flock camera technology, a Drone First Responder, and a patrol service dog were used to identify and locate the suspect.

A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with the homicide. The case was referred to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office for review.

About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.