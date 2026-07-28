Apptopia Panel Shows Engagement Growth of Young Adults on Top UGC Gaming Platform

BOSTON, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apptopia announces a new report on Roblox Corporation. This can be accessed in full here.

The brief report finds Weekly Active Users and Time Spent per DAU of users in the 17-25 age band are growing year-over-year in Q2 2026, and continuing that growth into July 2026. The report also has a surprising finding surrounding the gender split of players. Apptopia analyzes for inflections in weekly active users, downloads, average time spent per DAU, and more.

About Apptopia

Apptopia provides institutional investors with mobile app intelligence on publicly traded companies and their competitors. Its proprietary consumer panel of 15 million devices tracks engagement and cross-app behavior. These insights reveal how consumers shift between competitors, which segments are churning, and how engagement patterns signal business performance. This data serves as an early indicator of consumer trends affecting company revenues, helping institutional investors make better decisions ahead of earnings. Apptopia is the flagship mobile data provider for Bloomberg and the leading mobile data provider of YipitData.

Media Contact

Adam Blacker

ablacker@apptopia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/990230cb-9c56-4130-a756-5193566859e3