DEALSAGE Announces Ambassador John J. Sullivan Joins as Senior Advisor and Chair of Global Advisory Council

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEALSAGE (www.dealsage.com), an enterprise AI platform for legal, regulatory, and geopolitical risk intelligence, today announced that Ambassador John J. Sullivan, former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State and former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, will join the company as Senior Advisor and Chair of the Global Advisory Council.

DEALSAGE is purpose-built for institutional dealmakers — including private equity investors, corporate development teams, general counsel, and their advisors — who need to identify non-market risks earlier in the transaction process. The platform helps users assess legal, regulatory, geopolitical, reputational, and stakeholder risks across a target company, its executives, and co-investors in minutes.

Ambassador Sullivan brings decades of leadership at the highest levels of government and private law practice, with deep experience across diplomacy, national security, international business, law enforcement, trade, and legal and regulatory risk. In addition to serving as U.S. Deputy Secretary of State and U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Ambassador Sullivan held senior leadership roles across multiple Presidential administrations at the U.S. Departments of State, Commerce, Justice, and Defense. He was also a longtime partner at Mayer Brown, where he advised clients on complex legal, regulatory, enforcement, and international business matters.

His appointment comes as deal teams face increasingly complex risk questions in compressed diligence timelines. Private equity firms, strategic acquirers, corporate legal departments, and transaction advisors are all focused on understanding which risks matter, which do not, and which require deeper diligence. LPs, in particular, increasingly expect GPs to manage broader legal, regulatory, geopolitical, reputational, and stakeholder risks intelligently as part of delivering durable, risk-adjusted returns.

DEALSAGE helps dealmakers see the risks others miss — and the opportunities others misread as risk. The platform delivers structured legal, regulatory, geopolitical, reputational, and stakeholder risk intelligence in minutes, helping institutional dealmakers calibrate risk at inception, distinguish signal from noise, and determine what deserves deeper diligence.

“Ambassador Sullivan has spent his career at the intersection of national security, diplomacy, law, and global business — serving as one of the most senior officials in the U.S. government across cabinet departments and multiple Presidential administrations, and advising clients on complex matters in private practice. His experience on both sides of the most consequential public- and private-sector risk decisions is exactly the kind of judgment DEALSAGE was built to bring to institutional dealmaking: helping professionals identify legal, regulatory, and geopolitical risk earlier, faster, and with greater confidence,” said Mario Mancuso, Founder and CEO of DEALSAGE.

“I am delighted to join DEALSAGE as Senior Advisor and Chair of its Global Advisory Council. Deal principals, LPs, and their advisors in the U.S. and beyond are operating in an environment where legal, regulatory, geopolitical, reputational, and other non-market risks can shape outcomes from the earliest stages of a transaction. DEALSAGE brings structured analysis across these risk domains at the point when it can be most useful, helping institutional dealmakers identify what matters, what does not, and what requires deeper diligence,” said Ambassador John Sullivan.

DEALSAGE’s vision is to bring the highest level of multidisciplinary expertise and experience — from the public and private sectors — to dealmakers at the earliest stage of the deal. Ambassador Sullivan’s appointment advances that vision as DEALSAGE continues building an enterprise AI platform that delivers structured, defensible risk intelligence at institutional speed and scale.

About DEALSAGE

DEALSAGE is an enterprise AI platform for legal, regulatory, and geopolitical risk intelligence, purpose-built for institutional investment and M&A. DEALSAGE delivers structured risk intelligence across targets, executives, and co-investors in minutes — helping dealmakers see the risks others miss, identify opportunities others misread as risk, calibrate risk at inception, and determine what deserves deeper diligence. Built for institutional use cases and secure by design, DEALSAGE enables faster, higher-conviction decision-making in an increasingly complex deal environment. For more information, visit www.dealsage.com.