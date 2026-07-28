Virtuix Enters Counter-Drone Training for U.S. Marine Corps

Omni One Integrated into Counter-UAS Personnel Trainer for U.S. Marine Corps Evaluation at Quantico, Virginia

Counter-Drone Training Is Becoming One of the Fastest Growing Priorities of Western Militaries

Latest Defense Milestone Builds on Virtuix’s Growing Adoption Across All Major Branches of the U.S. Military

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), a leading developer of AI-driven, full-body simulation systems, today announced that its Omni One movement platform has been integrated into LeadTech's next-generation Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) Personnel Trainer, an AI-enabled counter-drone simulation platform designed to prepare warfighters to detect and defeat hostile drones through realistic marksmanship training with full-body movement.

Virtuix and LeadTech will install the simulation system at the Training and Education Command (TECOM) of the United States Marine Corps at Quantico, Virginia, where teams from the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton will evaluate the platform for future training applications. Watch a demo video of the system here: https://youtu.be/DXHdwFoUC-Q.

The counter-drone simulation builds on Virtuix's accelerating momentum across the defense sector with all four major branches of the U.S. military. Recent milestones include Virtuix’s assignment as the lead integrator for a U.S. Marine Corps virtual fireteam trainer, an Air Force SBIR Phase I award, a development agreement with the U.S. Navy, deployments to the U.S. Army and Air National Guard, integration into advanced Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) training, and ongoing collaborations supporting military mission planning and simulation.

Virtuix was also recently recognized with a second consecutive AWE Auggie Award for Best Interaction Product, underscoring the industry's recognition of Omni One as the leading movement platform for immersive full-body interaction across defense, robotics, and enterprise applications.

"The rapid proliferation of drones has fundamentally changed the battlefield, creating an urgent need for realistic and scalable counter-UAS training," said Jan Goetgeluk, Founder and CEO of Virtuix. "Our AI-driven Omni One platform enables warfighters to move naturally through complex virtual environments while maintaining full situational awareness, creating a level of immersion that is difficult to achieve with stationary virtual training systems. This collaboration with LeadTech is another example of the strong momentum Virtuix is building across the defense sector, where our technology is being adopted for increasingly sophisticated military training applications."

Counter-UAS capabilities have become a critical priority for militaries seeking to protect personnel and critical infrastructure from evolving aerial threats. As drones continue to advance in capability and affordability, military organizations are placing greater emphasis on immersive simulation that enables warfighters to train repeatedly in highly realistic operational environments before entering costly live-fire exercises.

The C-UAS simulator recreates real-world military training ranges as highly accurate digital twins, allowing warfighters to train in virtual environments that closely mirror the locations where they will later conduct live-fire exercises. Initial environments include the Marine Corps' Little Baghdad urban training complex at Twentynine Palms, with additional virtual ranges planned for Quantico, Fort Benning, and other training locations. By faithfully reproducing terrain, buildings, and engagement scenarios, the platform is designed to maximize the transfer of skills from virtual training to live operations.

Using Omni One, trainees are able to move naturally through these environments without the constraints of traditional virtual training systems. During exercises, users move from building to building, navigate streets and corners, communicate over simulated tactical radios, and engage hostile first-person-view (FPV) drones using realistic ballistics, environmental effects, and tactical decision-making. The system supports both individual and multi-user training, enabling squads to rehearse coordinated counter-drone operations before deploying to live ranges.

"Counter-drone engagements are inherently movement-intensive," said Chip Northrup, Chief Executive Officer of LeadTech. "Warfighters don't fight while standing in one place. They move through buildings, around corners, communicate with teammates, and continuously reposition while tracking fast-moving aerial threats. We teach correct angular lead on aerial targets, but we emphasize the need for the team to conceal its position and take cover proactively. Integrating Omni One into our C-UAS Personnel Trainer allows trainees to practice these movements naturally, creating a far more realistic and effective training experience than conventional virtual reality systems."

Virtuix believes natural movement will become an increasingly important component of next-generation military simulation as armed forces seek to improve training realism while reducing cost, expanding access, and accelerating warfighter readiness. By combining unrestricted full-body locomotion with AI-driven, immersive environment simulation, Omni One enables military personnel to train the way they fight, moving naturally through the environments where future missions will take place.

About Virtuix

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is a leading manufacturer of AI-driven, full-body simulation systems for consumer, enterprise, and defense markets. The company’s premier portfolio of “Omni” omni-directional treadmills enables players to walk and run in 360 degrees without boundaries inside AI-generated worlds. With a focus on immersive entertainment, defense training, and enterprise applications, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of full-body XR and AI-driven immersive experiences for users worldwide. For more information, visit virtuix.com.

Please visit the Company’s new Investor Relations website at invest.virtuix.com.

About LeadTech

LeadTech.co provides patented, proprietary moving target training solutions for virtual reality marksmanship training. LeadTech’s C-sUAS VR marksmanship trainer evolved from a robotic target system developed for Weapons Training Battalion in Quantico, Va. The C-sUAS Personnel Trainer has been field tested at Weapons Training Battalion in Quantico, Virginia, Angelelli Counter Drone training center in Pisa, Italy, King Competition in Finland, and 1st MLG at Camp Pendleton, CA.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “could,” “would,” “potential” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s plans to pursue strategic acquisitions, the potential benefits of any such acquisition, the expected synergies, the potential impact on revenues or shareholder value, and the Company’s position in the defense training market. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to identify, negotiate, and complete acquisitions on favorable terms or at all; the ability to successfully integrate any acquired business; risks related to government contracting, including contract cancellations, modifications, or funding changes; the uncertainties related to market conditions; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

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Company Contact

Lauren Premo

Virtuix Inc.

press@virtuix.com

Investor Relations Contact

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

VTIX@mzgroup.us

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74db6cf6-1c66-4ce4-ae81-a536edb5093c

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65a4e5f6-653a-4be3-97ae-1897e02e1cf2