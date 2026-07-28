Concurrent Technologies Corporation’s FY25 Annual Report Recognized with Four Industry Awards

Johnstown, PA, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four leading marketing and communications competitions have recognized Concurrent Technologies Corporation’s (CTC’s) Fiscal Year 2025 Annual Report with top honors. The report earned:

• A Gold Award in the MarCom Awards

• A Gold Award in the Service Industry Advertising Awards (SIAA)

• A Gold Award in the Hermes Creative Awards

• Award of Excellence in the Annual Awards for Publication Excellence (APEX 2026)

These accolades reflect CTC’s continued success in communicating its mission, impact, and achievements through clear and creative storytelling. The company’s Annual Reports have earned industry recognition for 20 consecutive years, demonstrating a sustained commitment to effective corporate communications.

"Producing our Annual Report in-house is a point of pride for us. It reflects the creativity, dedication, and collaborative spirit of our entire team," said Mary Bevan, CTC Senior Director of Corporate Communications and Brand Marketing. "To be recognized again this year is a wonderful testament to the hard work, talent, and commitment that make this achievement possible."

The FY25 Annual Report highlights the solutions developed by CTC and its technology-transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC), for the Department of War (DoW), government agencies, and industry partners. CTC’s work falls into these broad categories: Digital Mission Solutions; Energy, Resilience & Sustainability; Engineering & Advanced Manufacturing; and Readiness Solutions.

The MarCom Awards and Hermes Creative Awards are administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), one of the most respected evaluators of creative work in the industry. The Service Industry Advertising Awards, sponsored by the SIA Group, recognizes the best service industry advertisements, print communications, websites, TV, radio, and electronic communications. The APEX Awards highlights noteworthy publications in corporate, nonprofit, and independent settings.

Click here to view the FY25 Annual Report on ctc.com.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve its clients’ needs, CTC offers the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype, and build. CTC delivers robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information, visit www.ctc.com

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