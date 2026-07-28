Skyhawk Security’s AI Red Team Integrates with AWS Continuum to Stop AI Autonomous Attacks

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyhawk Security, a pioneer in AI-based red team cloud security, today announced an integration with AWS Continuum. Launching ahead of Black Hat USA 2026, the integration brings frontier model based AppSec findings into Skyhawk’s AI Red Team, prioritizing them based on weaponization as part of a broader cloud attack.

Skyhawk Security built its AI Red Team on the fundamental understanding that customers don’t need more signals, they need to be able to effectively reason with the influx of signals they already have and take meaningful action. Skyhawk’s AI-powered attacker draws these insights by analyzing telemetry in context, identifying true risk and driving actions on the 1% of findings that represent real threats. AWS Continuum takes a similar approach, building on advances from frontier models such as Mythos and Fable to transform telemetry into context, reasoning and action. Integrating Continuum’s findings into Skyhawk’s AI Red Team expands attack simulations across frontier model’s application layer vulnerabilities and the cloud environment hosting it.

“Frontier models are finding more vulnerabilities than any team can remediate, while the time to exploit is collapsing. Enterprises need to move beyond trying to fix everything faster and prioritize remediation based on true risk. Weaponization is the new priority signal,” said Chen Burshan, CEO of Skyhawk Security. “This integration with AWS Continuum helps security teams focus on the 1% of vulnerabilities that create true exposure, invest their next remediation dollar where it matters most and reduce their attack surface before an attacker can exploit it.”

AWS Security Agent, now part of AWS Continuum, performs code security reviews, threat modeling and penetration testing across the application development lifecycle. Skyhawk ingests its findings and treats identified application vulnerabilities for simulated cloud attacks. Skyhawk’s AI Red Team then reasons across the customer’s cloud environment and the applications it hosts. It evaluates cloud configurations, identities, permissions, network, PaaS services and security controls to identify viable attack paths to sensitive data or other critical assets.

AI-powered cloud attacks are accelerating, nearly doubling year over year according to CrowdStrike’s Global Threat Report. Skyhawk recently demonstrated the potential consequences when its AI Red Team showed how an AI-enabled attacker could weaponize legitimate AWS configurations and take control of an entire AWS Organization in seconds. The research underscores the need to identify dangerous combinations of application vulnerabilities and cloud exposures before an attacker can exploit them.

Skyhawk runs its AI-powered simulations continuously and non-disruptively using a digital twin of the customer’s cloud environment. This allows its AI Red Team to simulate AI Agentic attacks without affecting production systems and provide evidence of which vulnerabilities and cloud security weaknesses pose the greatest risk. Integrating findings from AWS Continuum extends that simulation into the risk that frontier models introduced to the application layer. It also deepens Skyhawk and AWS’ “better together” relationship, with Skyhawk reasoning over telemetry from Amazon GuardDuty, Amazon Inspector and Amazon Macie to deliver context beyond findings viewed through AWS Security Hub alone.

To learn more about the AWS Continuum integration and explore Skyhawk’s full platform capabilities, request a demo at https://skyhawk.security/get-a-demo/.

About Skyhawk Security

Skyhawk Security is the leader in AI-powered cloud security. Its platform is purpose-built to defend against autonomous AI attacks. AI enables threat actors to move faster, probe deeper, and breach cloud environments at machine speed. Skyhawk fights back with an AI Red Team that continuously executes adversarial attack simulations against a digital model of your live cloud environment, providing autonomous responses that eliminate weaponized exposures before breaches occur. With Skyhawk, security teams can thwart AI-augmented cloud attacks without operational disruptions. Led by the team that built the original CSPM category, Skyhawk's platform continuously adapts its cloud security prevention and detection capabilities to each customer's unique cloud architecture, delivering security that self-improves with every threat it encounters. Skyhawk Security is a spin-off of Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR). Follow Skyhawk on LinkedIn for continuous updates.

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