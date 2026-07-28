Momentive Software Launches Momentive Community, an AI-Native Platform Built to Keep Members Connected Year-Round

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive Software, the leading technology partner accelerating innovation and powering the future for mission-driven organizations, today introduced Momentive Community, an online community platform purpose-built for associations and nonprofits. Momentive Community gives members a branded digital home to connect with peers, get answers in real time, and stay engaged in the months between conferences, chapter meetings, and learning events.

The launch comes as associations face a widening engagement gap between the events that anchor a membership year and the months in between. According to the 10th Annual Association Trends Research Report, peer collaboration and community are now the top drivers of member renewal intent and are the single largest factor behind the recent year-over-year increase in member loyalty scores. Most associations recognize that shift. Few have built the infrastructure to support it year-round.

Momentive Community closes that gap. Members organize into groups by chapter, career stage, or interest, so an early-career professional and a 20-year veteran each get the version of community that serves them best. Nested subcommunities let national associations and their chapters share one platform without losing their own identity. Underneath it, an AI Community Assistant takes on the moderation and engagement work that used to require a dedicated headcount, flagging what needs a person’s attention and leaving the decisions to one.

“Members don’t renew because of a platform. They renew because they feel like they belong,” said Dustin Radtke, Chief AI Officer at Momentive Software. “We built Momentive Community so AI can carry the first pass on moderation, catching what needs a person's attention before it becomes a problem. That frees staff to spend their time on members, not on software.”

Built for the Space Between Events

Momentive Community launches with the following capabilities:

Posts, Feeds and Groups: threaded discussions organized by chapter, career stage, or topic, so members find the right answer without waiting for the next event.

threaded discussions organized by chapter, career stage, or topic, so members find the right answer without waiting for the next event. Member Directory: profiles synced directly from an organization’s association management software, filterable by role, chapter, and interest.

profiles synced directly from an organization’s association management software, filterable by role, chapter, and interest. Meetups and Member Map: members organize their own local or virtual gatherings and find peers nearby, shifting engagement from staff-driven to member-driven.

members organize their own local or virtual gatherings and find peers nearby, shifting engagement from staff-driven to member-driven. AI Community Assistant: an agentic worker that reviews discussion activity and flags content for a moderator’s review, lightening the day-to-day moderation load for the staff running the community.

an agentic worker that reviews discussion activity and flags content for a moderator’s review, lightening the day-to-day moderation load for the staff running the community. AMS Integration: two-way sync with Momentive association management products keeps member records current automatically, with an open architecture for organizations on other systems.

two-way sync with Momentive association management products keeps member records current automatically, with an open architecture for organizations on other systems. File Gallery: a shared library for the resources members search for across email threads and shared drives.

Momentive Community will launch in August 2026 and be available for preview during the ASAE Annual Conference in Indianapolis from August 15-18. Schedule a meeting at ASAE to get a first look at Momentive Community.

About Momentive Software

Momentive Software amplifies the impact of more than 37,000 mission-driven organizations across 30+ countries, supporting over $13 billion raised and 287 million members served annually. Nonprofits and associations rely on Momentive’s AI-powered software and services to engage their communities, simplify operations, and grow revenue. Designed to help organizations connect more, manage more, and expect more, Momentive’s solutions span fundraising, learning, events, careers, volunteering, accounting, certification, and association management. Momentive partners with organizations that believe “good enough” is never enough—so they can bring on better outcomes for everyone they serve. Learn more at momentivesoftware.com.

Media Contact

Momentive Software | Heather Noll | heather.noll@momentivesoftware.com