Robust.AI Partners with O'Neill Logistics to Deploy 24 Carter™ Robots Across Two Distribution Centers

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robust.AI , a leader in AI-driven warehouse automation, today announced a partnership with O'Neill Logistics , a leading third-party logistics provider (3PL) operating nearly 2 million square feet of omnichannel distribution space across the East Coast and California. Under the agreement, Robust.AI will deploy 24 Carter™ collaborative mobile robots across O'Neill's distribution facilities in Monroe, NJ and Savannah, GA, with go-live planned for Q4 2026.

The deployment will support both retail and direct-to-consumer (DTC) fulfillment operations at O'Neill's Monroe, NJ facility, and omnichannel order fulfillment at its Savannah, GA campus, a 1 million square foot facility launched in 2023 to serve O'Neill's growing customer base. Carter will support O'Neill's warehouse associates by automating repetitive material handling tasks, reducing unproductive walking, and enabling faster, more flexible order fulfillment across both sites without requiring fixed infrastructure investment.

“We needed automation that would make our associates more productive without adding complexity to the floor," said Stephen Reilly, Director of Industrial Engineering, O'Neill Logistics. “Robust.AI's system-directed picking, light-directed putting, and the ability to run a lean fleet gave us everything we were looking for. We're confident this is the right platform to grow with as our business scales across both sites.”

Robust.AI's Carter™ is a collaborative mobile robot designed to augment existing warehouse operations and workforces. Carter's software-defined functionality allows facilities to operate via order fulfillment picking, point-to-point transport, and mobile sorting without additional hardware investment. Its drop-in automation capabilities and performance-based RaaS model enable 3PLs like O'Neill to deploy quickly and scale flexibly in response to customer demand.

"At Robust.AI, we build automation that works for people, not just around them," said Anthony Jules, co-founder and CEO of Robust.AI. "O'Neill Logistics has built its reputation on engineering smarter supply chains for its customers. Carter is designed to slot into exactly that kind of dynamic, high-velocity environment, delivering productivity gains from day one while empowering the people on the floor."





About O'Neill Logistics

Founded in 2012, O'Neill Logistics is a family-owned, national third-party logistics (3PL) provider specializing in transportation, warehousing, and omnichannel distribution services. The company operates nearly 2 million square feet of strategically located distribution space near major ports in New Jersey, Georgia, and California. O'Neill Logistics serves many of the nation's leading brands across the retail apparel, food and beverage, consumer goods, sporting goods and e-commerce sectors. For more information, visit www.oneilllogistics.com.

About Robust.AI

Founded in 2019, Robust.AI brings together real-world physical AI and user-centric design to make robots that work for people. The company’s flagship robot, Carter™, combines industry-leading commercial robotics and groundbreaking human-robot interaction to make it broadly useful, effortless to adopt, and delightful to use. Robust.AI’s solutions prioritize seamless, safe human-robot collaboration to drive higher productivity across picking, putaway, value-added service and material handling, no infrastructure changes required. For more information, visit www.robust.ai.

Media Contact

Maura Lafferty

Firebrand Communications for Robust.AI

415.848.9175

robust-ai@firebrand.marketing

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/777fcbe4-ffa4-4446-9484-bdfb2745a4dd