Mod Op Unveils ORION™, a Connected Intelligence Platform Redefining the Creative Agency Model for the AI Era

MIAMI, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mod Op , one of the fastest-growing independent marketing agencies in the U.S., today unveiled ORION™, its proprietary Connected Intelligence Ecosystem designed to help brands embed AI into their operations in ways that are strategic, secure, and tailored to their business. Designed and engineered entirely in-house, ORION has been piloted and refined across years of real client engagements. Mod Op is now bringing the platform to market at scale to meet growing demand for speed, measurable ROI, and personalization.

"Our clients have been clear about what they want," said Eric J. Bertrand, CEO of Mod Op. "They want faster, higher-quality delivery. They want greater visibility into ROI. They want more personalization—not only in how they reach their audiences, but in how their agency serves them. ORION was built to deliver exactly that."

As large marketing holding companies introduce expansive AI platforms assembled through acquisitions and licensed technology, Mod Op has taken a different approach. ORION was conceived, engineered, and developed from the ground up by Mod Op, transforming the agency's expertise into connected AI capabilities tailored to how clients actually work. The result is a flexible AI ecosystem that helps brands move from AI experimentation to sustained competitive advantage without forcing them into rigid, one-size-fits-all systems.

"We're not asking clients to log in, analyze data, and figure out another platform," said Tessa Burg, CTO at Mod Op. "We're using ORION to serve our clients. Real transformation isn't about licensing another application or adopting a massive AI stack. It's about embedding intelligence into how your organization operates. ORION connects our people, our expertise, and our clients' data to deliver measurable business impact."

Enabling the Connected Marketing Agency

ORION transforms Mod Op's deep domain expertise and client knowledge into a connected intelligence layer that adapts to each brand's unique operating environment—not the other way around. Serving as the foundation for bespoke, brand-specific AI solutions, ORION is built around three connected offerings rather than a one-size-fits-all suite of AI tools.

Elevate powers how Mod Op works, streamlining workflows and equipping employees with AI-powered capabilities that accelerate execution and deliver better outcomes for clients. Already adopted by more than 95% of Mod Op employees, Elevate includes brand-aware AI agents, shared knowledge systems, and automated workflows that reduce repetitive work and free teams to focus on strategy, creativity, and client service.

Connect is ORION's shared client workspace for AI solutions, bringing Mod Op teams and clients together around the intelligence needed to make faster, more informed decisions. It combines live performance intelligence, large language model (LLM) and AI search visibility, and audience pre-testing to help brands optimize campaigns, content, and strategy in real time.

Transform extends ORION beyond the agency by helping clients build AI capabilities inside their own organizations. From custom AI applications and brand-specific AI experiences to strategy, training, and implementation support, Transform helps organizations operationalize AI with solutions tailored to their unique business needs.

ORION is already delivering measurable results. With more than 700 AI agents deployed internally and more than $3 million in value created, it is accelerating delivery, improving operational efficiency, and giving teams more time to focus on strategic, high-impact work. As the ecosystem continues to evolve with new agents, data sources, and applications, ORION will deliver deeper insights and increasingly personalized AI capabilities for clients.

Defining What Comes Next

With ORION, Mod Op is reinforcing its commitment to blending creativity, technology, and transformation through connected intelligence.

"The agency that will lead in this next era isn't the one with the biggest platform," added Bertrand. "It's the one that combines intelligence and creativity most effectively to create measurable value for its clients. ORION is how we deliver that advantage."

At launch, ORION is available to B2C and B2B brands across industries, including CPG, retail, hospitality, healthcare, financial services, technology, manufacturing, energy and utilities, agriculture, and more.

For more information about ORION visit: ModOp.com/AI.

About Mod Op

Mod Op is a connected creative agency powered by ORION, its intelligent technology platform that unites human creativity and AI in one seamless system. Mod Op delivers bold, business-driving ideas for ambitious B2C and B2B brands across creative, communications, experiential, technology, and digital media, as well as other digital marketing services. For additional information, please visit Mod Op’s website.

PR Contact

Anna Roolf

pr@modop.com