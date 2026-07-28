Chemical Marketing & Economics honors LyondellBasell CEO Peter Vanacker with STEM Leadership Award for Corporate Reinvention

HOUSTON and MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) and Chemical Marketing & Economics, Inc. (CME) today announced that Peter Vanacker, LYB CEO, will receive the CME STEM Leadership Award™ for Corporate Reinvention on Dec. 11, 2026 in New York City. The other honorees will be Omar Yaghi, 2025 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry (Extraordinary Fundamental Research) and Ann Ziff, Chairman of the Metropolitan Opera Board (Lifetime Achievement).

LYB is a leader in the global chemical industry, guided by its purpose of creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. The company is one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies.

“Peter Vanacker exemplifies corporate reinvention at the highest level, demonstrating how disciplined strategy and visionary leadership can reshape an entire enterprise,” said CME Co-Chair Shah Karim. “Through initiatives focused on value enhancement, portfolio optimization and bold expansion of circular solutions, he has positioned the company for enduring value creation and industry leadership,” added CME Co-Chair and Legal Counsel Ksenia Takhistova. “He champions the essential connection between science, engineering, and sustainable growth – recognizing that transformative leaders accelerate the breakthroughs our world depends on,” said STEM Leadership Awards founder and ACS Fellow George Rodriguez.



“Reinvention is about building a company that can create value through change,” said LYB CEO Peter Vanacker. “At LYB, we continue to strengthen our portfolio, advance circular and low-carbon solutions at the right pace, and develop the capabilities and STEM talent pipeline needed to shape the future of our industry. I am honored by this recognition from CME and grateful to the LYB teams whose resilience and commitment make our progress possible.”

Under Vanacker’s leadership as LYB CEO, the company has remained anchored in its long-term strategy through a volatile market cycle, balancing disciplined near-term actions with a clear focus on long-term value creation. By upgrading its core businesses, taking decisive portfolio actions and preserving flexibility for future growth, LYB continues to position the business for enduring performance and industry leadership.

About Peter Vanacker

Peter Vanacker is chief executive officer of LyondellBasell, a global leader in the chemical industry delivering solutions for everyday sustainable living. Before joining LYB, he served as president, CEO and chair of the executive committee at Neste Corporation, and previously as CEO of both CABB Group GmbH and Treofan Group. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at Bayer AG, including executive vice president of the global polyurethanes business and member of the executive committee of Bayer Material Science (now Covestro). An international executive, Vanacker has worked across Belgium, Brazil, China, Finland, Germany and the United States. He earned his master’s degree in chemical engineering, specializing in polymers, from the University of Ghent. He serves on the supervisory board of Symrise AG, a leading global flavor, nutrition, scent and care company recognized with top CDP sustainability ratings. He also chairs the board of directors and serves on the executive committee of the American Chemistry Council, contributing to its energy, climate, environment, sustainability, finance, audit and plastics committees. In addition, he is a member of the board of the International Consortium of Chemical Associations.

About CME STEM Leadership Awards™

Established in 2012, the CME STEM Leadership Awards™ honor exceptional leaders who harness chemistry’s transformative power to solve global challenges. Past honorees span industry, finance, philanthropy, and academia, including Roy Vagelos, Seifi Ghasemi, Len Blavatnik, Albert Bourla, Martin Brudermüller, Jim Fitterling, Henry Kravis, Daniel D'Aniello, Craig Venter, and seven Nobel Laureates such as Frances Arnold and Barry Sharpless. Proceeds support transformative STEM programs, including unique student and mentor awards—the fundamental unit of innovation—alongside chemistry festivals and symposia advancing sustainability. To support or sponsor programs that empower future STEM pioneers in the Quantum AI and Space Age, reach us at contact@cme-stem.org and visit www.cme-stem.org.

About Chemical Marketing & Economics

With roots dating back to 1954, Chemical Marketing & Economics, Inc. (CME) is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to inspiring STEM leaders and advancing sustainable breakthroughs in energy, materials, and life sciences. In collaboration with NASA, ACS, ACC, and the U.S. DOE, CME connects Nobel Laureates, industry leaders, and the public through initiatives such as the CME STEM Leadership Awards™, CME NASA Symposia, Earth & Space Sustainability Summits, STEM Festivals, and CME Student & Mentor Awards. Help spark innovation and collaboration shaping STEM in the Quantum AI and Space Age. Join us at www.cme-stem.org, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) ― a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

Contact

CME Marketing Communications & Administration / Contact@cme-stem.org

Barrie Lee / Barrie.Lee@lyondellbasell.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d33cf584-1303-4c6e-8e97-7e2e2b8e4ce0