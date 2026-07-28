Third Eye Blind to Kick Off Jupiter Festival Miami, a Global Event in Media, Entertainment and Sports

MIAMI, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Festival Miami, a global event in media, entertainment and sports launching October 6-9, 2026, announced today that Third Eye Blind will open the inaugural festival with a live performance at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Tuesday, October 6 at 8:30 p.m. The show is included for all festival passholders, kicking off four days built around the leaders shaping the future of content.

The announcement comes as Jupiter also unveils a fresh wave of speakers joining its 2026 lineup, including Imtiaz Patel, former Chair of Multi Choice, and Beau Ferrari, Chair of NBCU Telemundo Enterprises. Joining them are Jae Goodman, Founder and CEO of Superconnector Studios and Chair of Effie Worldwide, and Courtney Carter, Chief Revenue Officer of Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC. Together, they represent the breadth of voices converging on Miami Beach for a festival built to turn conversation into deal-making.

"We wanted Jupiter to open the way the industry actually feels right now: loud, electric and impossible to ignore," said William Mellis, Co-Founder and CEO of Jupiter Festival. "Third Eye Blind is a perfect way to bring 5,000 of the most senior leaders in media, entertainment and sports into the same room, together, before a single panel even starts."

Jupiter Festival Miami takes place at the Miami Beach Convention Center and will bring together more than 5,000 attendees, 200 speakers and leaders from 90 countries across the business of media, entertainment and sports.

To learn more about Jupiter Festival Miami and purchase tickets click here .

About Jupiter Festival

Jupiter Festival is a global gathering of leaders across media, entertainment and sport, designed to connect decision-makers, creators, and brands shaping the future of content and commerce. Taking place October 6–9, 2026, in Miami, Jupiter Festival brings together thousands of senior executives, hundreds of world-class speakers, and the industry’s most influential voices for three days of high-impact networking, collaboration and deal-making.

Built to go beyond the traditional conference model, Jupiter Festival is engineered for meaningful connection—combining curated meetings, AI-powered matchmaking and immersive experiences across Miami’s most iconic venues. Inspired by the world’s leading business festivals, Jupiter Festival creates a dynamic platform where ideas are sparked, partnerships are formed and the future of the global media ecosystem is shaped.

For more information visit: https://www.jupiter-miami.com/