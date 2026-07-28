Marketbridge and Meltwater Partner to Advance AI-Powered B2B Go-to-Market Intelligence

BETHESDA, Md. and SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketbridge, the Growth Company for Business, and Meltwater, the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications and Marketing teams, today announced a strategic partnership that will drive innovation across the brand intelligence stack, giving go-to-market (GTM) teams extended access to brand and narrative intelligence and broader visibility into the channels that support and influence GTM activity and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO).

As the first B2B marketing solutions provider to combine first-party data access with Meltwater's third-party intelligence, Marketbridge will work with Meltwater customers to design, build, and deploy enhanced custom solutions, bringing these data worlds together to deliver sharper intelligence and strategy.

Under the partnership, Meltwater provides the narrative and GEO intelligence for Marketbridge to integrate into its broader GTM intelligence, strategy, and content workflow. As GEO reshuffles which channels carry weight in the buying journey, extending GTM intelligence into narrative intelligence becomes essential to seeing the full picture: the brand awareness, visibility, and thought leadership that shapes both GEO performance and human-driven channel engagement optimization.

The same intelligence also enriches how teams understand and engage prospects and customers. Marketbridge will layer custom system development, content strategy, and specialized B2B consulting on top of the Meltwater narrative intelligence platform and will work with both its current clients and Meltwater clients to enrich the B2B GTM marketing workflow, strengthening intelligence and strategy with Meltwater data.

Over time, this will drive broader omnichannel intelligence that extends from the core first-party Martech stack and engagement to the broader third-party brand and competitive narrative, capturing GEO impact and optimization to power enhanced strategy, planning, and content.

Many of these capabilities are available immediately to joint clients, with a broader integrated solution expected to launch in Q4 2026.

A New Brand Intelligence Approach for the AI-Buying Journey

LLMs and AI are driving one of the biggest shifts in marketing since the debut of Google Search and social media, as buyer groups in the B2B customer journey increasingly get answers from AI systems rather than directly visiting websites, search engines, review sites, or vendor content.

Traditional channels will remain, as their impact on machine-driven awareness is critical, yet there will be a sea change in which channels influence purchase decisions and where brands must invest, and the winning channels are those that feed information to AI systems.

"In this new AI-driven buying journey, the brands that succeed are those that AI systems perceive as positive and credible, with frequent third-party mentions across the broader information ecosystem," said Geoffrey Sidari, Chief Innovation Officer and Head of AI for Marketbridge. "GTM teams need to know which channels are most optimized for AI search systems that reach the right customers at the right time with the right information."

“AI assistants are quickly becoming the front door to the B2B buying journey, which means companies need to know what these systems say about them and which sources the LLMs cite,” said Doug Balut, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances at Meltwater. “Marketbridge is the right partner to bring Meltwater’s intelligence into the GTM workflow. Their first-party GTM data and consulting expertise paired with our third-party narrative and GEO insights give customers a fuller view of the channels now shaping buying decisions and a way to act on it.”

About Meltwater

Meltwater is the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications and Marketing teams. By analyzing 1.3 billion pieces of content daily, Meltwater transforms media, social, and AI signals into intelligence that leaders rely on to make faster, more confident decisions. With 27,000 customers worldwide, Meltwater is the intelligence platform global brands trust to stay ahead. Learn more at meltwater.com.

About Marketbridge

Marketbridge partners with leading B2B brands to create unified Go-to-Market® systems that connect strategy, AI, creativity, activation, and measurement. With more than 350 employees across North America and Europe, Marketbridge supports clients ranging from Fortune 1000 enterprises to venture-backed, high-growth companies across technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial, and consumer sectors.