Disco Expands Leadership Team With Key Hires Across Sales, Supply and Product & AI

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disco , the AI-powered commerce media platform, announced today the appointment of three senior leaders across its commercial and product organizations. David Coleman has joined the company as Head of Sales; Meghan Jacobi as Enterprise Sales Director, Supply; and Justin Silberman as VP, Product & AI.

The hires come as retailers, SaaS platforms and commerce companies look for new ways to monetize owned surfaces without disrupting the customer experience, and as advertisers search for performance channels beyond traditional search and social. Disco’s marketplace connects high-intent, authenticated commerce environments with relevant offer-based advertiser demand, helping partners create new media revenue streams while preserving user trust and control.

“Commerce media is entering its next phase,” said Conner Sherline, CEO and co-founder of Disco. “The market is moving toward a broader set of post-purchase, transactional and authenticated commerce moments. To meet that opportunity, we are investing in the leaders who can help us scale the marketplace from every side - David, Meghan and Justin each bring deep experience in the markets we are helping to define.”

Silberman joins as Vice President of Product and AI, leading product strategy across Disco’s AI and marketplace platforms. He previously served as Director of Product Management for the Fortnite Ecosystem at Epic Games, where he launched the platform’s first advertising product, Sponsored Row. At Disco, he will focus on building product infrastructure that makes offer-based commerce media more intelligent, scalable and effective for partners, brands and shoppers.

Jacobi joins Disco as Enterprise Sales Director, Supply, where she will focus on expanding Disco’s relationships with enterprise supply partners and helping retailers, publishers and commerce platforms unlock new monetization opportunities across transactional and post-purchase environments. She joins from PubMatic, where she served as Director, Video Publisher Development, and will leverage her extensive experience in adtech, publisher relationships, video and supply-side monetization in her new role.

As Head of Sales, Coleman will lead Disco’s advertiser-facing commercial strategy, helping brands and agencies activate performance media across Disco’s growing network of commerce surfaces. He brings experience across agency development, social commerce, retail media and video advertising from senior roles at Amazon Ads, TikTok and Teads, with a track record of building commercial relationships and scaling revenue in fast-moving environments.

“Disco is building at the center of several major market shifts: the rise of commerce media, the pressure on traditional performance channels, and the growing need for monetization models that preserve the consumer experience while delivering measurable outcomes,” Sherline said. “Justin, David and Meghan are here to help us make these moments more valuable for advertisers, partners and consumers as we scale the marketplace for offer-based commerce media.”

About Disco

Disco is the commerce media platform that monetizes the full transaction — from checkout to post-purchase to inbox to app. With a proprietary commerce graph of 160M+ shopper profiles, $50B in historical transaction data, and 1,000+ premium advertisers, Disco helps SaaS platforms launch their own media businesses, helps retailers monetize every transactional touchpoint from checkout through delivery, and helps advertisers reach high-LTV customers at moments of peak intent. Learn more at www.disconetwork.com .

Media Contact:

Hugh Moore

Broadsheet Communications for Disco

hugh@broadsheetcomms.com