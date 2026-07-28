Capital One Business Named Title Partner of the 2026 Fast Company Innovation Festival

New York, NY, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Company, the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, today announced Capital One Business as the title partner of the 2026 Fast Company Innovation Festival. Tickets for the Fast Company Innovation Festival presented by Capital One Business are on sale now.

Taking place from September 14 to 17 throughout New York City, the 12th annual Fast Company Innovation Festival will bring together thousands of executives, entrepreneurs, creatives, technologists, investors, and changemakers for four days of inspiring conversations, immersive experiences, networking, and behind-the-scenes Fast Tracks at some of the world’s most innovative businesses.

The 2026 speaker lineup features acclaimed leaders across business, technology, entertainment, and culture, including Martha Stewart, Leslie Odom Jr., Elizabeth Banks, and executive leadership from companies such as Spotify, ESPN, Nike, J.Crew, Qualcomm, and many more to be announced.

“Capital One Business shares our belief that innovation happens when ambitious leaders come together to exchange ideas, challenge convention, and build meaningful connections. We’re thrilled to welcome them as the festival’s first-ever title partner, and we thank them for the support in creating an even more dynamic Innovation Festival experience that inspires attendees long after the event concludes,” says Cece Ryan, chief revenue officer at Fast Company.

As the event’s title partner, Capital One Business will have a presence across the entire landscape of the Innovation Festival, including thought-leadership programming and a bespoke café for attendees to relax and enjoy while at the Festival Hub.

“We love Fast Company’s focus on expansive thinking,” shares Dan Arellano, senior vice president with Capital One Business. “This partnership provides a great opportunity to scale intelligence through connection and inspire leaders who are embracing change."

Fast Company’s Innovation Festival has become one of the premier gatherings for leaders shaping the future of business, bringing together influential founders, CEOs, creatives, and innovators for unparalleled access to the ideas, companies, and people defining what’s next.

Additional speakers, Fast Tracks, and programming will be announced in the coming weeks. To view the latest agenda or to purchase tickets to attend, please visit https://events.fastcompany.com/innovation-festival.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

About Capital One Business:

Capital One Business offers a diverse suite of financial products, tools and services designed specifically for small businesses, including credit cards with unlimited rewards and banking products and services. Capital One Business is committed to fueling the courageous entrepreneurial spirit that's at the heart of American small businesses. We are focused on listening to and learning from the millions of businesses we serve every day to make sure our products, services and experiences work as hard as they do. For more information, please visit, https://www.capitalone.com/small-business.