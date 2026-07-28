The Mentalist, The Boss, and the Legendary Italian Design House: Lior Suchard, Rick Ross, and Pininfarina Join Forces on EnSima Miami I

MIAMI, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Israeli mentalist and entrepreneur Lior Suchard, who founded EnSima alongside serial entrepreneur Shalom Arik Maimon and co-founders David Shapiro and Ali Yesil, welcomes hip-hop mogul and serial entrepreneur Rick Ross as a partner in EnSima Technologies and EnSima Holdings. EnSima Holdings is developing a very unique project, EnSima Miami I, which includes a 8-story, 670-unit, 165,000 square foot retail master Miami Gardens development. Together they are bringing faster, less expensive luxury construction with the original Ferrari designers Pininfarina, to South Florida, backed by increased foreign purchasing power.

The announcement lands at a defining moment for Miami Gardens. Over the closing weekend of the FIFA World Cup 2026, the eyes of the sporting world were on the city, as Hard Rock Stadium, minutes from the EnSima site, hosted the tournament's final matches. Against that backdrop, EnSima also confirmed that its Miami Gardens sales office will open its doors in September 2026, giving buyers and investors their first opportunity to experience the project up close.

One project stands out: EnSima Miami I, a 670-unit residential development, 165,000 square foot retail, combining international architectural design, advanced construction technologies, and a location at the heart of one of South Florida's most significant growth corridors. Clustered mixed-use masterplan built around three key programmatic layers: active retail, structured parking, and stepped residential blocks all interwoven through a series of elevated green courtyards and pedestrian corridors.

And now the project has added a headline of its own, an unlikely but powerful partnership between an Israeli mentalist and one of hip-hop's most successful business moguls.

The Founders: A Mentalist and the Entrepreneurs

Behind EnSima, both the Miami Gardens project and EnSima Technologies, the innovation arm developing the venture's advanced construction systems, stand four Co-founders: Shalom Arik Maimon, Lior Suchard, David Shapiro, and Ali Yesil.

Few ventures bring together around one table a mentalist with an international career, an Israeli entrepreneur, an American rapper, an Italian design house identified with Ferrari, and innovative construction technology.

EnSima turns this connection into reality through its flagship project in Miami Gardens, a city experiencing one of the most significant development periods in its history.

Lior Suchard is best known as the world's most celebrated mentalist, but in recent years he has quietly built a serious business career of his own. Suchard has performed in more than 70 countries, headlined shows for Fortune 500 companies, world leaders, and Hollywood A-listers, and become a fixture on American late-night television. Beyond the stage, he has cultivated a portfolio of strategic investments and partnerships. He has backed early-stage Israeli B2B technology startups as a partner at toDay Ventures and served in advisory roles in the real estate and technology sectors. With EnSima, Suchard moves from advisor and investor to founder, bringing his global network and cultural reach to the heart of the project.

Enter The Boss: Rick Ross Joins as Partner

The newest name on EnSima's roster needs little introduction. Rick Ross, the Grammy-nominated artist, label mogul, and one of hip-hop's most prolific entrepreneurs, is officially joining Suchard and Maimon as a partner in EnSima Technologies, the company behind the venture's proprietary construction method.

For Ross, the deal is also a homecoming. The artist was raised in Carol City, in the heart of Miami Gardens, the very enclave where EnSima Miami I is rising. His involvement connects the project directly to the community it aims to serve.

Ross's business resume extends far beyond music. He founded Maybach Music Group (MMG) in 2009, building it into an ecosystem that has launched the careers of artists such as Meek Mill and Wale. He owns Wingstop franchise locations through Boss Wings Enterprises, has Slippery Soap in over 4,000 AutoZone locations nationally, and holds an equity stake in Sovereign Brands which includes Luc Belaire champagne and the #1 globally ranked rum Bumbu. His empire spans franchising, real estate, and consumer brands, an approach to diversification that has made him a case study in turning cultural influence into lasting enterprise.

The pairing of Suchard and Ross gives EnSima a rare combination: Suchard's international reach, and Ross's deep Miami roots and franchise-building expertise on the other.

Architectural Design with a Clear Identity

In the real estate world, it is common to see projects carrying the names of luxury design brands without meaningful involvement in the planning process. In the case of EnSima Miami I, the collaboration with the Italian design house Pininfarina is based on professional participation in shaping the project's architectural language.

Founded in 1930, Pininfarina has built an international reputation over decades in automotive, product, and architectural design. The firm is best known for its long-standing collaboration with Ferrari, which began in 1951 and produced some of the Italian automaker's most iconic models. Principles of engineering precision, functionality, innovation, and aesthetics guide the firm's residential work as well. According to the project's design philosophy, the goal is to strike a balance between aesthetics, everyday usability, and engineering solutions, creating a living environment planned from a holistic point of view.

Innovation Behind the Walls

The construction story behind EnSima Miami I rests on two technologies working together, and on a partner brought in specifically to deploy them. TerraForm Development, a pioneer in transforming traditional building methods through its specialized use of RENCO's innovative building system, is executing the build.

The first technology is the MCFR composite building system by RENCO itself: a fully patented mineral composite, fiber reinforced structural building system of interlocking blocks, joined with adhesive into a single monolithic structure. It covers the entire structure of a building, from the walls to the floor joists and decking to the roof. The system is lighter and stronger than concrete, and it goes up substantially faster and at lower cost than conventional framing.

The second is EnSima Technologies' own contribution, and it is what makes the finished building distinctly EnSima. Working alongside a specialty admixture company on a nanographene formulation, and in direct coordination with Pininfarina, EnSima Technologies developed a proprietary surface texture and design treatment for the block.

The company did not set out to reinvent structure. It set out to give an already proven structural system a finish worthy of the Italian design house shaping the rest of the project.

What the pairing accomplishes is the combination the market has rarely seen: the speed, cost, and resilience of RENCO's composite system, delivered in the field by TerraForm, carrying a surface engineered to the standard of luxury Italian design. Faster to build, less expensive to deliver, and finished to a standard that does not read as value engineering. That is the new category EnSima is bringing to Miami Gardens

Why Miami Gardens Is on Investors' Radar

In conversations about South Florida real estate, the first names mentioned are usually Miami Beach, Aventura, Sunny Isles, and Bal Harbour. But interest is growing in Miami Gardens, driven by the combination of urban development and activity hubs with international influence.

The area is home to Hard Rock Stadium, which hosts sporting events, concerts, and international gatherings throughout the year. It is also the site of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, now considered the premier sporting event in the United States, drawing crowds, media, and investors from around the world. The city also hosted matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 this summer, and it houses the largest Jewish educational institution outside New York, a testament to the area's long-standing importance to the local Jewish community.

There is also a striking price story. EnSima Miami I launches from roughly $593 per square foot, in a county where nearly every established neighborhood trades at double, triple, or more: around $850 in Downtown Miami, $1,150 in Edgewater, $1,200 in Aventura, $1,300 in Coral Gables, $2,100 in Sunny Isles, $2,250 in Brickell, $2,400 in South Beach, $3,500 in Coconut Grove, and as much as $4,000 in Bal Harbour. By almost any measure, Miami Gardens is the last genuinely attainable corner of Miami-Dade County, and buyers priced out of the coastal markets are beginning to take notice.

The timing of the announcement is no coincidence. Hard Rock Stadium, the project's neighbor in Miami Gardens, hosted seven FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, from the group stage through the quarterfinals, and on Saturday, July 18, it staged the tournament's third-place final, one day before the champion was crowned on Sunday, July 19. For one closing weekend, the global football audience was focused on Miami Gardens, and EnSima chose precisely this moment, with the world still watching its home city, to announce the project and introduce its newest partner.

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