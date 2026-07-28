Katt Williams Fronts TextNow’s First Major Brand Campaign, and the Target is Your Phone Bill

SAN FRANCISCO & WATERLOO, ON, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TextNow, the original app-based mobile phone service redefining how people stay connected, today announced the launch of its new national brand campaign, Way Too Smart To Pay Dumb, featuring acclaimed comedian, actor, entrepreneur and cultural icon Katt Williams. The campaign also features the late Nipsey Hussle's track, "U See Us," whose enduring message of ownership, independence, and self-determination reinforces TextNow's mission to give consumers greater control over how they connect, communicate, and spend on wireless service.

The campaign is the company's most ambitious brand initiative to date and marks a defining moment for a company that has spent years building a smarter, less costly alternative to the traditional wireless model. As wireless costs continue to rise and consumers increasingly shift away from plans that require long-term commitments, fixed monthly costs and limited flexibility, TextNow is making that alternative harder to ignore. Way Too Smart to Pay Dumb calls out the traditional carriers who have relied on confusing contracts, hidden fees and locked-in plans to keep customers overpaying. Through a series of creative spots, Williams challenges outdated assumptions about mobile service while highlighting a fundamentally different approach to connectivity - one that puts consumers in control of how, when and what they pay for.

“TextNow is for people who aim to be the boss in every aspect of their lives. It’s for those who dare to do things differently and refuse to let systems or any bill call the shots,” said Katt Williams. “No one should be out here overpaying to stay connected in today’s ever-connected society when smarter options like TextNow exist. Say goodbye to those intentionally confusing contracts designed to keep you locked in and overpaying for wireless services because TextNow is proving that staying connected doesn’t mean giving up control, and that’s what being too smart to pay dumb is about.”

"Katt was the ideal partner because he doesn’t just understand what this campaign represents. He lives it,” said Derek Ting, Founder and CEO of TextNow. “He is known for exposing the truth and sharing unfiltered perspectives. Throughout his career he has done things his own way and on his own terms. No one told him what his act should look like, what deals to take, or how to build his audience. That's the exact energy we wanted for this campaign. TextNow exists for people who are finished letting someone else set the terms for their career, their money, and yes, even their phone plan.”

TextNow's platform combines the benefits of traditional wireless plan including a free phone number, nationwide 5G connectivity with the advantages of instant activation via eSIM, and flexible payment options into a seamless mobile experience that can be activated in minutes. TextNow starts at $0 per month for unlimited talk and text on nationwide 5G. Customers can flex up their data as needed with daily, weekly or monthly unlimited plans and switch back to free without any commitments or cancellation fees. Through TextNow Rewards, customers can turn everyday app activity, partner offers, and daily engagement into points redeemable for data passes and premium features with the flexibility to pay with points, cash, or a combination of both creating new pathways to connectivity beyond the traditional monthly bill.

Way Too Smart To Pay Dumb was brought to life through a collaboration of agency partners spanning strategy, creative, talent and communications, led by strategic consultancy Currency Advisory Group, which oversaw the integrated agency team. Mass Appeal served as TextNow’s cultural connector on the campaign, leading outreach and negotiations to secure Katt Williams as the comedy voice at the center of the brand’s next chapter. The campaign was conceptualized and developed by Burrell Communications, rooted in a clear understanding that consumers refuse to be played, seeing through the fine print and recognizing when a system is working against them. DKC led the campaign's communications strategy, driving earned media and cultural storytelling to amplify TextNow's mission and reinforce its position as an innovative, consumer-first wireless provider.

About TextNow

Founded in Waterloo, Ontario in 2009, TextNow is the largest ad-supported free wireless service in the United States, built on the belief that phone service should be more flexible, accessible and affordable for everyone. TextNow delivers wireless service through an app, giving customers access to a new, free local phone number and nationwide talk and text. Those who need more can add wireless data on their own terms by the day, week, or month, and change plans at any time. TextNow has offices in San Francisco and Waterloo, Ontario. For more information, visit textnow.com or find us free in the App Store and Google Play.

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