Doktar Technologies Secures Two Gold Stevie® Awards for Technical Innovation and Technological Breakthrough in Ag-Tech 

Amsterdam, Netherlands, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doktar Technologies has been named the winner of two Gold Stevie® Awards in the third annual Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, marking its global presence in the “Technology Breakthrough of the Year - Agricultural Technology” and “Technical Innovation of the Year - Agricultural Technology” categories.





The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors. The winners were chosen from 700 nominations across 37 countries and territories in a wide range of tech-related categories.

The Technical Innovation of the Year recognition was awarded for Doktar's Irrigation Optimization model and tool available through Doktar App, translating field and climate data into precision irrigation scheduling to optimize water use across the value chain. The verified judges of Stevie® Awards commented: “An outstanding and impactful innovation that demonstrates strong technical sophistication, scalability, and real-world agricultural value.”

The Technology Breakthrough of the Year recognition was awarded for the Doktar Sustainability Platform, which structures field and operational data into monitoring, traceability, and impact reporting for the programs and corporate partners advancing sustainability and net-zero objectives. The evaluation by Stevie® Awards judges included the following comment: “By creating a traceable link between field-level data, validated methodologies, and impact reporting, the solution improves transparency, auditability, and decision-making while addressing a longstanding challenge in sustainability measurement at scale.”

Both recognitions reflect an engineering approach grounded in field reality and measurable outcomes. Doktar transforms agriculture into a data-driven, regenerative, and climate-aligned value chain, engineering digital infrastructure and AI systems that convert field-level and environmental data into operational decisions.

"It is an honor to win two Gold-level Stevie ® Awards and reflect the scope of Doktar’s capabilities. Recognition at the highest level in two categories within a single cycle confirms an engineering standard built on field data rather than claims. Both outcomes reflect the work of the engineering, agronomy, and field teams who established them."

- Selim Ucer, Co-Founder of Doktar Technologies

More than 180 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s honorees. “We congratulate all of the winners in the third annual Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence for their outstanding achievements,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. “Their innovations are helping shape the future of technology across every industry, and we look forward to celebrating their success on October 28.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available here.

About Doktar Technologies

Doktar Technologies is an agri-intelligence company that transforms agriculture into a data-driven, regenerative, and climate-aligned value chain. Doktar engineers digital infrastructure and AI systems that connect field-installed IoT hardware, agronomic models, and sustainability workflows within a single operational environment. Through digital soil analysis, precision irrigation, pest monitoring, and sustainable water management, Doktar enables agribusinesses and corporate partners to advance sustainability and net-zero objectives with measurable, auditable outcomes. Learn more at www.doktar.com.

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie® Awards, widely recognized as the world's premier business awards, are nicknamed the Stevies, derived from the Greek word stephanos, meaning "crowned." The Stevie Awards are conferred through nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.