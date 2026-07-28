Gieni ABX Brings Autonomous Organizational Health Checks to Salesforce Environments

ZURICH, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gieni AG , the company behind Gieni ABX (Autonomous Business Execution), today announced that its ABX platform now delivers automated organizational health checks via a new Salesforce connection that enables admins to maintain control. Through a secure, four-step process powered by a configured MCP connector, Gieni ABX connects to authorized Salesforce environments, reads permitted data, and produces a fully structured health check report.

Organizations leveraging Salesforce as their CRM platform run complex environments, and keeping data up-to-date, compliant, and optimized is critical work. Gieni ABX makes that work more precise by delivering finished outcomes that give a complete picture of environments in a fraction of the time. Other key benefits include:

Secure connection: Gieni ABX connects to Salesforce and instantly mirrors the admin's exact permission scope.

Gieni ABX connects to Salesforce and instantly mirrors the admin's exact permission scope. Plain-language input: Admins describe what they need in simple sentences. No technical configuration required.

Admins describe what they need in simple sentences. No technical configuration required. Approved execution: Gieni ABX reads authorized data and generates a full health check report only after receiving explicit user approval.

Gieni ABX reads authorized data and generates a full health check report only after receiving explicit user approval. Structured output: Results are delivered as a prioritized PDF with flags, findings, and actionable recommendations, documented and audit-ready.

"Salesforce admins carry some of the heaviest operational loads in an organization, yet the tools available to them have historically required them to do all the work themselves," said Timur Göreci, COO at Gieni AG. "Gieni ABX changes that equation. It reads, analyzes, and structures the work, then hands admins a finished output they can act on immediately."

The solution fits directly into existing tool stacks. Gieni ABX connects with and executes across the platforms teams already use, reducing setup friction and enabling immediate value from day one. This integration reflects Gieni ABX's broader mission: move beyond AI that advises, and deliver AI that executes, with governance, auditability, and human approval built in at every step.

Gieni AG and Gieni ABX is an independent third-party company and is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with Salesforce. All company and product names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective owners. Learn more at gieniabx.com .

About Gieni ABX

Developed by Gieni AG, Gieni ABX is the world’s first Autonomous Business Execution platform. Gieni ABX executes complete business tasks end-to-end — from research and analysis to coordinated action and delivered results — with humans providing final approval. Built on Microsoft Azure with enterprise-grade governance, Gieni ABX closes the execution gap between AI intelligence and business outcomes. The platform is available at gieniabx.com .