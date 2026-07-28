DQ® Canada's Miracle Treat Day Returns August 13, Helping Children’s Hospitals One Blizzard® Treat at a Time

TORONTO, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 13, a simple treat can make a meaningful difference for children and families in their communities. During DQ® Canada's 24th annual Miracle Treat Day in partnership with the Children’s Miracle Network® (CMN), net proceeds from every Blizzard® Treat sold at participating DQ® locations across the country will support 13 children’s hospitals*. Every dollar raised stays local, helping hospitals support the unique needs of children and families in the communities they serve.

Since 1984, nearly $58 million has been raised in support of children’s health through Miracle Treat Day in Canada, with $2.35 million raised in last year’s campaign alone. “What makes Miracle Treat Day so special is seeing Canadians come together to support children and families in their own communities,” said Candida Ness, Vice President of Marketing at DQ Canada. “Year after year, our franchisees, staff, volunteers and fans show incredible generosity, helping local children's hospital foundations fund the life-changing care kids need to help them get back to being kids. We’re proud to be part of a tradition that continues to make a real difference from coast to coast.”

“Miracle Treat Day shows what’s possible when businesses, communities and customers unite,” said Adam Starkman, President and CEO of Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations. “The funds raised on Miracle Treat Day stay local and help 13 children’s hospitals across the country address the unique needs and opportunities within their communities. With more than 3.9 million hospital visits in 2025, this kind of support is directly felt by so many Canadian children and families.”

Beyond Miracle Treat Day, DQ Canada and its franchisees support CMN and local children’s hospital foundations year-round through ongoing fundraising initiatives.

Canadians can participate by visiting their local DQ® on August 13 and purchasing a Blizzard® Treat, where 100% of net proceeds are donated to local children’s hospital foundations. To learn more about Miracle Treat Day or find a participating DQ® location, visit MiracleTreatDay.ca.

Fans are encouraged to share their support by taking a photo with their Blizzard Treat and sharing it with the hashtag #MiracleTreatDay on the following social platforms, tagging the handles below:

*Net proceeds = pre-tax purchase price – costs

Facebook - @DQCanada @CMNcanada

Instagram - @dqcanada @cmncanada

About International Dairy Queen, Inc.

International Dairy Queen, Inc. (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation and Dairy Queen Canada, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses, and services a system of more than 7,800 DQ restaurants in more than 20 countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. For more information, visit DairyQueen.com.

About Children’s Miracle Network

Children’s Miracle Network® (CMN) raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals in the U.S. and Canada, 13 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local, helping hospitals meet their highest priority needs, from vital pediatric equipment and innovative research to family support and healing environments. CMN’s fundraising partners and programs support its mission to raise hope, possibilities and futures for all kids.

In Canada, Children’s Miracle Network is managed and operated by Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations.

Visit ChildrensMiracleNetwork.ca to learn more.

Media Contact:

Teagan Kelly, Consultant

teagan.kelly@mediaprofile.com

(647) 546 7026

Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations Contact:

Katherine Hannemann, Manager, Ambassador Communications

khannemann@childrenshospitals.ca