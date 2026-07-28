Dandy Partners with Yeshiva University's New College of Dental Medicine to Power the Future of Digital Dentistry Education

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dandy, the fully digital dental lab, today announced a partnership with Yeshiva University's new College of Dental Medicine, the first new dental school to open in New York City in over 100 years. Dandy will serve as Yeshiva University’s exclusive dental lab partner, equipping the school's simulation lab and clinical facility with its scanning and digital workflow technology, and giving students hands-on training on the tools they'll use throughout their careers.

Yeshiva University's new College of Dental Medicine welcomed its inaugural class of 150 students in June 2026. The new school introduces an advanced three-year program, with a patient-focused model for clinical training and dental education. The school's 130-chair clinical facility will fully utilize Dandy’s scanning and digital workflow technologies as it scales to serve over 400 patients per day.

"Yeshiva’s College of Dental Medicine was designed to teach dentistry the way it will be practiced in the future, with modern dental technology at its forefront," said Edward Farkas, Dean of Yeshiva University. "Partnering with Dandy gives our students hands-on experience with the most advanced digital workflows in the field."

Dandy will provide $1M in products and services — Dandy's largest investment in dental education to date — giving Dandy the opportunity to help build the new school's technology infrastructure from the ground up.

“Yeshiva University's College of Dental Medicine is doing something rare by creating a dental school from scratch with digital-first workflows at its core,” shared Daniel Hanover, CEO of Dandy. “We believe dental education should reflect the way the industry is moving, and this partnership puts Dandy at the center of that shift. We're proud to partner with Yeshiva University to shape the future of dental education.”

As the first phase of this partnership, Dandy is providing Yeshiva's 135-chair clinical facility and simulation lab with Dandy scanners, computers, and Chairside software. Future deployment will continue over time, as patient volume, operations, and training ramp up.

About Dandy

Dandy, the first fully digital dental lab, is building the modern operating system for dentistry. Dandy partners with dental practices to transform their business with state-of-the-art intraoral scanners, always-on expert guidance, and precision manufacturing accelerated by AI, 3D printing, and other state-of-the-art technologies seamlessly orchestrated by Dandy's proprietary software. Dandy empowers dentists with technology, innovation, and world-class support to achieve more for their practice, their people, and their patients. With unparalleled quality, efficiency, and experience, Dandy makes the business of dentistry pain-free. To learn more, visit meetdandy.com or our LinkedIn page, www.linkedin.com/company/dandyofficial/.

About Yeshiva University

As the flagship Jewish university, Yeshiva University is animated by its five core Torah values: Seek Truth (Torat Emet), Live Your Values (Torat Chaim), Discover Your Potential (Torat Adam), Act With Compassion (Torat Chesed) and Bring Redemption (Torat Tzion). Founded in 1886, Yeshiva University brings together the ancient traditions of Jewish law and life, and the heritage of Western civilization. More than 7,400 undergraduate and graduate students study at YU's four New York City campuses: the Wilf Campus, Israel Henry Beren Campus, Brookdale Center, and Jack and Pearl Resnick Campus. YU's three undergraduate schools – Yeshiva College, Stern College for Women, and Sy Syms School of Business – offer a unique dual program comprised of Jewish studies and liberal arts courses. Its graduate and affiliate schools include Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, Wurzweiler School of Social Work, Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology, Azrieli Graduate School of Jewish Education and Administration, Bernard Revel Graduate School of Jewish Studies, the Katz School of Science and Health and Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary. YU is ranked among the nation's leading academic institutions. For more information about Yeshiva University, please visit www.yu.edu .

Media Contact

Chloe Wallach

Firebrand Communications

dandy@firebrand.marketing

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