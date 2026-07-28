PopUp Bagels Welcomes Mike Smith as Chief Operating Officer, Continuing Investment in the Brand's Future





NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PopUp Bagels today announced the appointment of Mike Smith as Chief Operating Officer, adding more than 20 years of restaurant leadership experience to the company's executive team.

As PopUp Bagels enters its next phase, the company remains committed to the principles that built the brand: an exceptional product, an unforgettable guest experience, and a relentless focus on quality. Strengthening the leadership team is a natural extension of that commitment, ensuring the brand is guided by leaders who understand that every decision should protect the quality, authenticity, and care that have defined PopUp Bagels since day one.

As Chief Operating Officer, Smith will lead the teams responsible for executing and supporting the PopUp Bagels experience across the system, helping strengthen the people, processes, and foundation that enable the brand to consistently deliver the exceptional guest experience customers have come to expect.

Prior to joining PopUp Bagels, Smith served as Chief Brand Officer at Moe's Southwest Grill after previously serving as Vice President of Operations. Before that, he was Chief Operating Officer at Taziki's Mediterranean Café and spent more than a decade in restaurant operations leadership at Hooters.

"Our goal has never been to simply grow the number of shops we operate - it's to build a company that never loses sight of what made people fall in love with PopUp Bagels in the first place," said Tory Bartlett, Chief Executive Officer of PopUp Bagels. "That starts by bringing in leaders who share our values and understand that protecting the quality of our product and the experience behind it is just as important as building for the future. Mike's experience and leadership make him an incredible addition to our team."

Smith's appointment follows the recent addition of Tom Smith as Vice President of Culinary Research & Development, reinforcing PopUp Bagels' continued investment in the people, expertise, and leadership that support the brand's long-term vision.

"What impressed me most about PopUp Bagels was the clarity of its mission and the passion behind the brand," said Mike Smith. "I'm excited to work alongside our shop owners and the incredible team across the company to continue strengthening the operational foundation that will support PopUp for years to come while staying true to what makes it special."

ABOUT POPUP BAGELS

At PopUp Bagels, our mission is fueled by passion and dedication: to craft unmistakably perfect bagels with no frills, using the essence of simplicity - crispy crusts, soft crumb centers, and an ideal proportion of seeds. Every bagel is a product of precision, from the high-quality ingredients in our dough to the meticulous proofing process and expert bake that achieves the perfect texture and flavor. Our commitment to quality goes beyond the bagel itself - innovating with top brands, chefs, and tastemakers to create epic schmears that elevate the cream cheese experience with bold, unexpected flavors.

What started as a local sensation, founded by Adam Goldberg in Westport, CT, has quickly grown into a celebrated name. It has earned acclaim from bagel lovers and industry experts alike and led to a nationwide expansion. No sandwiches here - we serve our bagels fresh from the oven, hot and whole, to Grip, Rip and Dip®. Loyal fans enjoy our bagels right from the bag, or they can be taken home or to the park to enjoy in endless ways. Follow our story on Instagram or our website , and come try for yourself how every bagel crafted is a testament to our commitment to perfection.

Contact:

madeline@popupbagels.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27fb33d4-17fa-4b1f-bb66-241292f42915